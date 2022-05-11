County teams fall in playoffs

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With the South Carolina High School League baseball and softball playoffs starting last week, five Pickens County teams have proven to be road warriors.

In baseball, two county teams overcame early losses to advance to their district championships.

Easley suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Greenwood to open the playoffs, before taking down South Pointe and Greenwood in order to make the district

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login