County tipoff

Photos by Jessica Mackey/Courier

Pickens County high schools kicked off basketball season last week with the second-annual Pickens County Basketball Jamboree at Liberty High School. All four county schools were represented during the games, with the Easley squads taking on Liberty and Daniel facing off with Pickens. The games were contested in single 20-minute halves with a running clock. Easley took both of the matchups with Liberty, winning 24-2 in the girls’ game and 24-8 in the boys’ matchup. In the other games, the Pickens girls downed Daniel16-4, while the Daniel boys cruised to a 31-13 win over the Blue Flame. Pictured, clockwise from top left, are Pickens’ Jayden Harden looking for an outlet while being guarded by Daniel’s Destiny Hoover, Liberty’s Alex Peraza laying in a ball against the outstretched arm of Easley’s Carson Freeze, Daniel’s Tristyn Carrington driving by Pickens’ Tucker Perry on his way to the hoop and Easley’s Olivia Gramblin shooting over the top of the Red Devil defense. The season will get into full swing for all four county teams over the next few weeks.