By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — One facet of Pickens County’s new anti litter program aims to target those who are misusing the county’s recycling centers and costing the county and its taxpayers money.

“We estimate $180,000 a year that’s lost by contractors not following the rules,” county administrator Ken Roper

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login