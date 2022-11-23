County volleyball stars earn statewide honors

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — After an extremely successful season that saw two county volleyball teams advance to the third round of the playoffs and one advance all the way to the state championship game, Pickens County has seen seven local players earn statewide honors.

Starting with the Class 2A Upper State champion Liberty Red Devils, two players earned distinct honors. Liberty senior hitter Skyler Clayborn was the lone Red Devil named to the 2A All-State team selected by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports (SCCAWS). While not selected to the All-State team, Liberty’s do-it-all senior setter Teagan Owens was named a member of the North

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login