County wants to adopt highways

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper’s talking points about the county’s new anti-litter program included what he termed “a little bit of a rant” about the state’s Adopt a Highway program.

The county rolled out the new Pickens Proud program during a press conference April 20.

“We have the strong feeling as county staff that we can coordinate and run the voluntary Adopt a Highway program better than the South Carolina Department of Transportation is doing,” Roper said. “We think they can do better than what they’re doing. We think they can do better at SCDOT in picking up litter on our

