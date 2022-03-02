County working to help pastor restore stockade for ex-inmates
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — Pickens County officials said they want to work with Central Town Councilman Joe Moss, a local pastor, in refurbishing the former county stockade on Prison Camp Road into a center for inmates in need of job or life skills training after being released from prison.
But they admit there are a number of county matters they are dealing with at the
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login