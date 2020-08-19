County’s 2-week virus incidence rate lowest in SC

COLUMBIA — Although South Carolina officials have reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Pickens County over the past week, the virus’ spread in the county over the past two weeks is cause for some encouragement.

While Pickens County has the 12th-lowest transmission rate of South Carolina’s 46 counties, with 1,520.29 cases per 100,000 residents, it had the lowest two-week cumulative incidence rate in the state as of Monday. That number describes recent incidence of COVID-19 infection to capture the potential burden of currently ill

