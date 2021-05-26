County’s COVID death toll hits 300
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper said last week that 300 Pickens County residents have now died from COVID-19.
Roper discussed COVID cases during a Facebook Live update video posted Friday morning.
As of that date, Pickens County had 282 active cases of COVID-19, he said.
“We’re now at what’s called a medium incidence rate in Pickens County, so we’re
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login