County’s COVID death toll hits 300

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper said last week that 300 Pickens County residents have now died from COVID-19.

Roper discussed COVID cases during a Facebook Live update video posted Friday morning.

As of that date, Pickens County had 282 active cases of COVID-19, he said.

“We’re now at what’s called a medium incidence rate in Pickens County, so we’re

