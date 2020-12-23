Courier Classifieds 12-23-20

Announcements

Help Wanted

HELP WANTED: Need a lady to come clean for me once a week. Drive me to my doctor’s appointments and grocery store once a month in my van. $10 per hour. 864-373-8072. Pickens town. 12/16

HELP WANTED: Someone to help with maintence on mobile homes. Full time. Call 864-230-4162. TFC

DUMP TRUCK DRIVER WANTED. Must have clear MVR. Class A or B. 864-230-4162. TFC

For Sale

For Sale: Veteran lawn crypt package for 2 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. (Serenity section). Includes bronze memorial. $7,000. Call 864-710-2638. 12/16, 23, 30, 1/6

CAR FOR SALE: 1986 Pontiac Parisienne. 105560 actual miles. Excellent Condition. Call 864-878-4967. TFC

FOR SALE: 2 Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery lots side by side. $5000. Buyer pays transfer fees. 864-868-3495. TFC

FOR SALE: Beanie Babies for sale. $1 each. Barbies $3 and up. Madame Alexander Dolls $20. For more information please call 864-276-2370

11/25, 12/2, 12/9, 12/16

Auctions

Services

For Rent

