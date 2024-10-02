Courier Community Calendar 10-2-24

• Pickens class of 1979 to hold reunion

The Pickens High School Class of 1979 will hold a 45-year reunion in Pickens on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Also invited are members of the classes of 1977, 1978, 1980 and 1981.

It will be a casual affair at Fred’s Back 40 with hamburgers and hot dogs. Cost is $20 per person.

For more details and information on how to register, visit phsblueflame1979.myevent.com, or email Jeff Green at pickenshs1979@gmail.com.

• Amazing Grace to host homecoming

Amazing Grace Fellowship, located at 229 Pearl St. in Pickens, will be hosting its annual homecoming on Oct. 6.

The event will feature Isaac’s Well from Hendersonville, N.C., as the special singers. Singing will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Former AGF pastor the Rev. Tim Williamson will be speaking during the worship hour. Lunch will follow in the fellowship building.

The Rev. Doug Saylors extends a special invitation to all who would like to join in for this time of worship and fellowship.

• Dillard/Hillcrest to restart H.O.P.E.

Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park have announced the renewal of its H.O.P.E Ministries program.

The program, which helps others through programs and the exchange of ideas and information, will host its next meeting on Oct. 8. “We are pleased to offer this as a support system for families in our community and surrounding areas who have experienced a loss,” said Tanya Gravely, general manager of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home.

Meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month from 10-11 a.m. at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Lewis Edwards, community relations and director of H.O.P.E. For more information, call (864) 878-6371.

• Dacusville Lions to host monthly bingo

The Dacusville Lions Club will be hosting Bingo night on the second Thursday of each month at the Lions Building in Dacusville, located at 1384 Thomas Mill Road.

The next Bingo session will be Thursday, Oct. 10. There are set to be 10 games beginning at 7 p.m., and proceeds will go toward funding community events and other community needs.

The games should conclude around 9 p.m. Bingo night will be a family-friendly event, and monetary prizes will be available. Cards are $1 each, with no limit on the number of cards that can be purchased for each round.

For more information, contact Bob Spalding at (864) 430-0119 or bob@bobspalding.net.

• Sertoma Club invites locals to meet

The Clemson Sertoma Club invites all local residents to attend its meetings. The club meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Occasions at Wedgefield, located at 1551 Eighteen Mile Road in Central.. New visitors are always welcome.

• Pickens Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Rotary Club of Pickens meets at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Pickens County Museum. Guests are invited to the meetings to learn the 20 reasons to join Rotary.

• Legion Post 67 seeks new members

American Legion Post 67 in Liberty is accepting applications for membership from all U.S. military wartime veterans. For more information, call (864) 787-2322.

• Fleet Reserve meets on third Saturday

Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 15 meets on the third Saturday of each month at Chicopee United Methodist Church, located at 403 S. Catherine St. in Walhalla. Meeting time is 9 a.m., with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. The Fleet Reserve is open to all veterans of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Contact Tom Smith at (864) 868-9397 or fleetrevbrn015@gmail.com for more information.

• Widowed persons group meets in Easley

Moving Forward, a widowed persons group meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Silver Bay Restaurant at 7027 Highway 123 in Easley. For more information, call Marian Huskins at (864) 270-6032.

• Legion Post 52 to meet on 4th Tuesday

American Legion Post 52 officials invite all military veterans to join them in Easley. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Post building at 310 Pope Field Road in Easley.