Courier Community Calendar

• Happy Hooves set to host fundraiser

This Sunday, Dec. 12, Happy Hooves Therapeutic Equestrian Center will be hosting its 18th annual Christmas at the Barn fundraising event at Eden Farms located, at 4700 Dacusville Highway, Marietta, SC 29661. The all-outdoor event is from 2-5 p.m.

Guests will enjoy “Reindeer Rides” (the horses are dressed up with red noses, glitter and antlers), outdoor visits with Santa, a Nativity scene and Christmas music, a Candy Cane Garden, a variety of arts and crafts to make, a “Peeplechase” jump course for children and plenty of photo opportunities.

There will also be lunch items (hot dogs, chips, sodas), home-baked goodies and a horse-themed gift shop as well.

All proceeds will go to support Happy Hooves, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit therapeutic equestrian center that uses the power of the horse to help children and adults with physical, mental and emotional challenges.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance online at happyhoovessc.com or by calling (864) 898-0043. Tickets are on sale now at happyhoovessc.com/christmas-at-the-barn.html.

• Legion Post 52 plans events for holidays

American Legion Post 52 will present the Wreaths Across America program at Robinson Memorial Garden at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

Anyone wishing to lay a wreath at the ceremony or just support the program is asked to send a check of $15 for each wreath to American Legion Post 52, 118A Legion St., Easley, SC 29642.

American Legion Post 52 sells American flags and South Carolina flags, all made in the USA. Everyone is invited.

• PC Baha’is to offer ‘The Exemplar’

On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m., the Baha’is of Pickens County will show “The Exemplar” at Easley’s Hampton Memorial Library.

The video was commissioned to share stories of the life of ‘Abdu’l-Baha to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of his passing. The public is invited to join the group in the main meeting room for the event.

For more information, visit the Pickens County Baha’is and Friends Facebook page.