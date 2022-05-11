Courier Community Calendar 5-11-22

• Veterans invited to American Legion

Veterans in the Liberty area are invited to the next meeting of American Legion Post 67 in Liberty. The Legion meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Scout Hut, circle off North Palmetto Street. All veterans are invited.

• Cleanup day set for Liberty cemetery

Westview Cemetery in Liberty, located on Old Norris Road, will be having a cleanup day on Saturday, May 14, starting at 9 a.m. The event is in preparation for a Memorial Day ceremony. Please bring your weedeaters and mowers and come join Pickens County Veterans Affairs, Liberty American Legion Post 67 and the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login