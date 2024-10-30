Courier Legal Notices 10-30-31

MASTER’S SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: SHEFFIELD VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. vs. WILLIAM R. FERGUSON, C/A No. 2022-CP-39-01141, The following property will be sold on 11/04/2024 at 11:00AM, Pickens Courthouse, to the highest bidder

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, being shown and designated as Lot 19 on a plat of Sheffield Village, dated July 19, 2019, prepared by EAS Professionals, Inc., dated July 19, 2019 and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for said County in Plat Book 610, at Page 82; reference to said plat being hereby made for a more complete metes and bounds description thereof.

This being the same property conveyed to William R. Ferguson by deed of Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina, LLC dated February 26, 2021 recorded March 1, 2021 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Pickens County in Book 2245 at Page 273.

Property Address: 116 Pine Hollow Place

TMS# 5038-17-11-3309

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Master, at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of his bid, in certified funds, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price if compliance is made, but in the event compliance is not made, the deposit shall be forfeited and applied first to costs of the action and then to plaintiff’s debt. Should the successful bidder at the regularly conducted sale fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Master may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day, but at the risk of the defaulting bidder(s)

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Master’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 18.00% per annum.

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, PICKENS COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. SPECIFICALLY, THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO A SENIOR MORTGAGE HELD BY Acopia LLC RECORDED IN Book 5843 at Page 18.

The Honorable Adam B. Lambert

Master in Equity for Pickens County

Ashley N. Green

Attorney for Plaintiff

4500 Fort Jackson Blvd Suite 335

Columbia, SC 29209

(803) 724-5002

Oct. 16, 23, 30

LEGAL NOTICE

Wills of the following decedents have been delivered to me and filed.

No proceedings for the probate of said Wills have begun.

Charles Boyce Smith filed March 13, 2024

Joan Adams Smith filed April 5, 2024

Christine Jones Smith filed April 8, 2024

Billy Ross Richardson filed April 8, 2024

David Michael Riley filed April 9, 2024

William J. Petrilla filed April 16, 2024

Izona Patterson filed April 17, 2024

James Durham Cranford filed April 18, 2024

Terry Wayne Medlin filed April 19, 2024

James Arthur Brewer filed April 22, 2024

Wallace Frank Browning filed April 26, 2024

Melvin Harold Evette filed May 3, 2024

Myrtice Eugenia Rush filed May 8, 2024

Roger Allen Hockwalt filed May 9, 2024

Mauriness D. Hinkley filed May 10, 2024

Dorothy Faye Cooley filed May 10, 2024

Ronald B. Riggins filed May 15, 2024

Juanita S. Womack filed May 15, 2024

Margarita

Marruenda Metty filed May 20, 2024

Lois Cooper Jennings filed May 21, 2024

Charlotte Maude

Hodges Garner filed May 23, 2024

Mary Dickerson Curtis filed May 24, 2024

Mary Elizabeth

Wood Thomas filed May 31, 2024

Joan Ferrell

Sherman Kennedy filed May 31, 2024

Nicholas Gene Moon filed May 31. 2024

George Raymond

Jameson filed June 4, 2024

Charles Milton Smith, Jr. filed June 7, 2024

Bailey Wayne Fowler filed June 7, 2024

Harry Love Dunlap, Jr. filed June 10, 2024

Larry Frederick Chandler filed June 10, 2024

Robert Moffitt White, Sr. filed June 18, 2024

Janice Dunbar Moser filed June 19, 2024

John Garfield Ensley filed June 20, 2024

Sara Lucile Bishop filed June 20, 2024

Michael Clifton

Rholetter filed June 25, 2024

DAVID K. ALLISON

PROBATE JUDGE

PICKENS CO., SC

Oct. 16, 23, 30

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice USA Storage Centers – Clemson located at 981 S Mechanic St., Pendleton SC 29670 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storageauctions.com on 11/7/2024 at 10:00AM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Nekita Evatt unit #1027; Tamakia Young unit #1098. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

Oct. 23, 30

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Prime Storage – Clemson Central located at 1737 Old Central Rd., Central SC 29630 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 11/19/2024 at 12:00PM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Monique Black unit #A069; Jayden Woodruff unit #D041; Jim Brown unit #E075; Everett Brown unit #J082; Pamela Arenete unit #K024. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

Oct. 30, Nov. 6

SUMMONS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

FOR THE THIRTEENTH CIRCUIT

CASE NO.: 2024-CP-39-01017

Cynthia T. Palis, Plaintiff, v. Lacey Brianna Smith, Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT NAMED ABOVE:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to this Complaint upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

s/ Ryan P. Alderson

Ryan P. Alderson, Esq.

SC Bar No. 103126

Attorney for Plaintiff

THE MELONAKOS LAW FIRM

1310 Augusta Street

864-485-5555

864-752-1600

ryan@scinjuryattorney.com

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is herby given that AKS INC. DBA BiFast Store intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a licence and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer and wine at 2800 Greenville Hwy. Easley SC, 29640. To object to the issuance of the licence and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by November 15, 2024. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov.

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13