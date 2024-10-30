Courier Legal Notices 10-30-31
MASTER’S SALE
BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: SHEFFIELD VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. vs. WILLIAM R. FERGUSON, C/A No. 2022-CP-39-01141, The following property will be sold on 11/04/2024 at 11:00AM, Pickens Courthouse, to the highest bidder
All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, being shown and designated as Lot 19 on a plat of Sheffield Village, dated July 19, 2019, prepared by EAS Professionals, Inc., dated July 19, 2019 and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for said County in Plat Book 610, at Page 82; reference to said plat being hereby made for a more complete metes and bounds description thereof.
This being the same property conveyed to William R. Ferguson by deed of Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina, LLC dated February 26, 2021 recorded March 1, 2021 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Pickens County in Book 2245 at Page 273.
Property Address: 116 Pine Hollow Place
TMS# 5038-17-11-3309
TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Master, at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of his bid, in certified funds, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price if compliance is made, but in the event compliance is not made, the deposit shall be forfeited and applied first to costs of the action and then to plaintiff’s debt. Should the successful bidder at the regularly conducted sale fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Master may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day, but at the risk of the defaulting bidder(s)
NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.
No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.
Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Master’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 18.00% per annum.
SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, PICKENS COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. SPECIFICALLY, THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO A SENIOR MORTGAGE HELD BY Acopia LLC RECORDED IN Book 5843 at Page 18.
The Honorable Adam B. Lambert
Master in Equity for Pickens County
Ashley N. Green
Attorney for Plaintiff
4500 Fort Jackson Blvd Suite 335
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 724-5002
Oct. 16, 23, 30
LEGAL NOTICE
Wills of the following decedents have been delivered to me and filed.
No proceedings for the probate of said Wills have begun.
Charles Boyce Smith filed March 13, 2024
Joan Adams Smith filed April 5, 2024
Christine Jones Smith filed April 8, 2024
Billy Ross Richardson filed April 8, 2024
David Michael Riley filed April 9, 2024
William J. Petrilla filed April 16, 2024
Izona Patterson filed April 17, 2024
James Durham Cranford filed April 18, 2024
Terry Wayne Medlin filed April 19, 2024
James Arthur Brewer filed April 22, 2024
Wallace Frank Browning filed April 26, 2024
Melvin Harold Evette filed May 3, 2024
Myrtice Eugenia Rush filed May 8, 2024
Roger Allen Hockwalt filed May 9, 2024
Mauriness D. Hinkley filed May 10, 2024
Dorothy Faye Cooley filed May 10, 2024
Ronald B. Riggins filed May 15, 2024
Juanita S. Womack filed May 15, 2024
Margarita
Marruenda Metty filed May 20, 2024
Lois Cooper Jennings filed May 21, 2024
Charlotte Maude
Hodges Garner filed May 23, 2024
Mary Dickerson Curtis filed May 24, 2024
Mary Elizabeth
Wood Thomas filed May 31, 2024
Joan Ferrell
Sherman Kennedy filed May 31, 2024
Nicholas Gene Moon filed May 31. 2024
George Raymond
Jameson filed June 4, 2024
Charles Milton Smith, Jr. filed June 7, 2024
Bailey Wayne Fowler filed June 7, 2024
Harry Love Dunlap, Jr. filed June 10, 2024
Larry Frederick Chandler filed June 10, 2024
Robert Moffitt White, Sr. filed June 18, 2024
Janice Dunbar Moser filed June 19, 2024
John Garfield Ensley filed June 20, 2024
Sara Lucile Bishop filed June 20, 2024
Michael Clifton
Rholetter filed June 25, 2024
DAVID K. ALLISON
PROBATE JUDGE
PICKENS CO., SC
Oct. 16, 23, 30
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice USA Storage Centers – Clemson located at 981 S Mechanic St., Pendleton SC 29670 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storageauctions.com on 11/7/2024 at 10:00AM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Nekita Evatt unit #1027; Tamakia Young unit #1098. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
Oct. 23, 30
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice Prime Storage – Clemson Central located at 1737 Old Central Rd., Central SC 29630 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 11/19/2024 at 12:00PM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Monique Black unit #A069; Jayden Woodruff unit #D041; Jim Brown unit #E075; Everett Brown unit #J082; Pamela Arenete unit #K024. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
Oct. 30, Nov. 6
SUMMONS
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF PICKENS
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
FOR THE THIRTEENTH CIRCUIT
CASE NO.: 2024-CP-39-01017
Cynthia T. Palis, Plaintiff, v. Lacey Brianna Smith, Defendant.
TO THE DEFENDANT NAMED ABOVE:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to this Complaint upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
s/ Ryan P. Alderson
Ryan P. Alderson, Esq.
SC Bar No. 103126
Attorney for Plaintiff
THE MELONAKOS LAW FIRM
1310 Augusta Street
864-485-5555
864-752-1600
ryan@scinjuryattorney.com
Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Notice is herby given that AKS INC. DBA BiFast Store intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a licence and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer and wine at 2800 Greenville Hwy. Easley SC, 29640. To object to the issuance of the licence and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by November 15, 2024. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov.
Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13