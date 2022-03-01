Courier Legal Notices 3-2-22

PUBLIC NOTICE

New tattoo studio ‘Ink Invasion’ is planning to make its home in the coming weeks. The landing place is being proposed at 416 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, SC 29640 in Pickens County, SC. Local business man and shop owner, Kent Harrison, will provide clientele with a positive experience and a meaningful tattoo they will love for years to come. Once the doors are opened for business please come in and meet the entire staff at Ink Invasion. Contact info is 864-350-5443, inkinvasionsc@gmail.com.

Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2

SUMMONS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE FAMILY COURT

C.A. No.: 2021-DR-39-755

Cheryl Lee Lillis, Plaintiff, -vs- Timothy Patrick Lillis, Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED:

TIMOTHY PATRICK LILLIS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the subscribers at their office, 1010 E. North Street, Suite D-1, Post Office Box 9754, Greenville, South Carolina 29604, within thirty days after the service hereof; exclusive the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff(s) will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in said Complaint.

IN THE EVENT THAT YOU ARE AN INFANT OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE OR AN IMPRISONED PERSON, you are further summoned and notified to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent you in this action within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

IN THE EVENT THAT YOU ARE AN INFANT UNDER THE AGE OF FOURTEEN YEARS OR ARE

INCOMPETENT OR INSANE, you are further summoned and notified to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent said infant(s) under the age of fourteen years of age, or said incompetent or insane person, within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

Respectfully submitted,

HOWARD LAW FIRM, P.A.

MILFORD O. HOWARD, III

Post Office Box 9754

Greenville, South Carolina 29604

(864) 233.5672 – phone

(864) 642.6822 – fax

Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD

IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF FLOYD

IN THE FLOYD CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 22C01-2201-JC-000006

IN THE MATTER OF:

GM – DOB 9/21/2010

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE

A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

SAMUEL BROWNLEE (BIOLOGICAL

FATHER) GENEVIEVE B MCGEE

(BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

TO: Samuel Brownlee

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34- 9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Floyd Circuit Court, 311 Hauss Square, Room 413, New Albany, IN 47150 – 812-948-5455 for a(n) Initial/Fact Finding Hearing on 4/29/2022 at 1:30 PM.

At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Clerk S/ Danita Burks

Elizabeth Boeglen, 36323-22

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services 2610 Charlestown Rd

New Albany, IN 47150

Feb. 23, Mar. 2, 9

SUMMONS

Non Jury

(Foreclosure, Deficiency Demanded)STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

2021-CP-39-00670

Luthi Mortgage Co., Inc., vs. Norris Randal Swafford, Elizabeth Ann Swafford, deceased John Doe and Richard Roe, Defendants

TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the Plaintiff(s) or his/her/their attorney, Paul A. McKee, III, at his office, P.O. Box 2196, 409 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29304, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff(s) in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

s/Paul A. McKee, III

PAUL A. MCKEE, III

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 2196

409 Magnolia Street

Spartanburg, S.C. 29304

(864) 573-5149

Dated: February 16, 2022

Feb. 23, Mar. 2, 9

INFORMATION TO HEIRS AND DIVISEES

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER: 2022ES3900133

IN THE MATTER OF: JAMES CARL POWELL (Decedent)

On Feb. 24, 2022 Application/Petition was made to the Probate Court of Pickens County at 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16, PICKENS SC 29671

INFORMAL FORMAL

X PROBATE OF WILL TESTACY

X APPOINTMENT APPOINTMENT

in the above matter/

(Compete in applacable) The Decendent’s Will dated 9/17/2004, Codicil(s) dated______ and Memorandum(s) dated ____ was/were presented.

Bond Has HAS NOT X been filed

This notice is being sent to persons who have or may have some interest in the estate.

Please note: this form is required to be sent to all potential devisees and heirs ofthe Decedent. Receipt of this form does not mean that you will inherit from the Decedent. You may review the file in the Probate Court or see an attorney if you desire further information.

My application/petition was granted within the past thirty (30) days on Feb. 24th, 2022.

Applicant/Personal Representive Name:

KAREN MARIE POWELL

ADDRESS: 255 NORTH GLASSY MNT. RD.

PICKENS, SC 29671

TELEPHONE (HOME) 864-878-3151

(CELL) 864-630-8714

Mar. 2, 9, 16

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Prime Storage – Clemson Central located at 1737 Old Central Rd., Central SC 29630 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/21/2022 at 12:00PM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Sharon Lynch unit #A041; Johnny Walker unit #D013; Jeffery Honea unit #K513. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

Mar. 2, 9,