Courier Letters to the Editor 12-23-20

Soapstone thanks all for support

Dear Editor,

Our Soapstone Church family wishes everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

We are grateful for all of your support over the years — this year especially!

With all your support and care, we have paid off the mortgage to our humble church and property and we are now entering Phase 2, establishing an endowment foundation to protect it for future generations.

We invite you all, once again, to celebrate the Soapstone fish fry in 2021. We will have our first fish fry of the year on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

There will also be fish fries from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

We also invite you to find out what is happening at our Soapstone Church Facebook page and our website SoapstoneChurch.com, and you can join us on Soapstone Hill in Liberia in Pickens for our Sunday morning services. We are livestreaming our services on Facebook, or you can join us in person. We are holding Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings, with COVID protections including masks, distancing and hand sanitizer.

All are welcome to join us.

Mable Clark

Pickens