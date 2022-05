Weighing in on Pickens Middle issue

Dear Editor,

The Bible tells us in Proverbs to “train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Also, we know what the road of “good” intentions can lead to.

What happened at Pickens Middle School is unacceptable. Training children to think it is appropriate to separate them by race for special presentations and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login