Courier Letters to the Editor 6-23-21

Dangerous jobs for the good of all

Dear Editor,

There are some dangerous jobs in this world, it’s true.

One that I would be afraid of is the job of replacing burned-out lights on top of radio station towers. I read where these towers are 1,500 feet tall! That’s like the length of five football fields, only vertical. Some are 2,000 feet!

From what I’ve been told, it takes three hours just to climb to the top. It takes approximately eight hours start to finish

