Courier Letters to the Editor

Thank you for a well-run election

Dear Editor,

Now that the election dust has pretty much settled and Thanksgiving is here, a big thank you to Pickens County Election Commission personnel and volunteers for a well-run election. According to scvotes.gov, an 80 percent voter turnout in Pickens County was above the statewide figure of 77 percent.

Thanks as well to everyone who helped with voter registration and education (candidate forum sponsors, Pickens County Courier reporting, meet-and-greets and so forth). Major attention was on the national candidates, but we elected a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login