Courier Notice to Creditors 10-30-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as

Estate: Laura Renee Parnell

Date of Death: 05/27/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900812

Personal Representative:

Victor Trace Weaver

Address: 223 Boundary Drive,

Pickens, SC, 29671

Oct. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Phillip Robert Keller

Date of Death: 09/04/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900797

Personal Representative: Carla Jo Keller

Address: 17038 Old Dayton Pike,

Sale Creek, TN 37373

Attorney: Steven L. Alexander

Address: Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Oct. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Matthew Trent Redding

Date of Death: 6/21/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900818

Personal Representative: Lillian Redding

Address: 1906 Ireland Rd.,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: Brian K. James

Address: Post Office Box 93,

Easley, SC 29641

Oct. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Carolyn Lark Hudson

Date of Death: 03/28/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900480

Personal Representative:

Kimberly Dawn Washburn

Address: 8 Delray Circle,

Greenville, SC 29617

Attorney: Scott Allmon

Address: 1606 Blue Ridge Blvd.,

Seneca, SC 29672

Oct. 23, 30 Nov. 6

Estate: George Raymond Jameson

Date of Death: 05/23/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900450-2

Personal Representative:

Victoria G. Jameson

Address: 165 Harmony Hill,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: Melissa D. Spivey

Address: Post Office Box 809,

Mauldin, SC 29662

Oct. 23, 30 Nov. 6

Estate: Marjorie Suits Childs

Date of Death: 8/11/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900681

Personal Representative:

William Steve Childs

Address: 514 East Cedar Rock St.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13

Estate: Betty Fortner Griffin

Date of Death: 4/24/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900772

Personal Representative:

Beverly A. Griffin

Address: 102 Brigham Creek Drive,

Greer, SC 29650

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13

Estate: Joe Milton Bridges, Jr.

Date of Death: 11/15/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900548

Personal Representative:

Tyler B. Oshields

Address: Post Office Box 1428,

Easley, SC 29641

Attorney: Steven L. Alexander

Address: Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13

Estate: J. Doyle Moon AKA Doyle Moon

Date of Death: 9/22/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900853

Personal Representative:

Jewel Jeanette Hendrix

Address: 705 Pelzer Highway,

Easley, SC 29642

Attorney: Tyler B. Oshields

Address: Post Office Box 1428,

Easley, SC 29641

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13