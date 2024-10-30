Courier Notice to Creditors 10-30-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as
Estate: Laura Renee Parnell
Date of Death: 05/27/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900812
Personal Representative:
Victor Trace Weaver
Address: 223 Boundary Drive,
Pickens, SC, 29671
Oct. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Phillip Robert Keller
Date of Death: 09/04/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900797
Personal Representative: Carla Jo Keller
Address: 17038 Old Dayton Pike,
Sale Creek, TN 37373
Attorney: Steven L. Alexander
Address: Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Oct. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Matthew Trent Redding
Date of Death: 6/21/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900818
Personal Representative: Lillian Redding
Address: 1906 Ireland Rd.,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: Brian K. James
Address: Post Office Box 93,
Easley, SC 29641
Oct. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Carolyn Lark Hudson
Date of Death: 03/28/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900480
Personal Representative:
Kimberly Dawn Washburn
Address: 8 Delray Circle,
Greenville, SC 29617
Attorney: Scott Allmon
Address: 1606 Blue Ridge Blvd.,
Seneca, SC 29672
Oct. 23, 30 Nov. 6
Estate: George Raymond Jameson
Date of Death: 05/23/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900450-2
Personal Representative:
Victoria G. Jameson
Address: 165 Harmony Hill,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: Melissa D. Spivey
Address: Post Office Box 809,
Mauldin, SC 29662
Oct. 23, 30 Nov. 6
Estate: Marjorie Suits Childs
Date of Death: 8/11/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900681
Personal Representative:
William Steve Childs
Address: 514 East Cedar Rock St.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13
Estate: Betty Fortner Griffin
Date of Death: 4/24/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900772
Personal Representative:
Beverly A. Griffin
Address: 102 Brigham Creek Drive,
Greer, SC 29650
Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13
Estate: Joe Milton Bridges, Jr.
Date of Death: 11/15/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900548
Personal Representative:
Tyler B. Oshields
Address: Post Office Box 1428,
Easley, SC 29641
Attorney: Steven L. Alexander
Address: Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13
Estate: J. Doyle Moon AKA Doyle Moon
Date of Death: 9/22/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900853
Personal Representative:
Jewel Jeanette Hendrix
Address: 705 Pelzer Highway,
Easley, SC 29642
Attorney: Tyler B. Oshields
Address: Post Office Box 1428,
Easley, SC 29641
Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13