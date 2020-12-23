Courier Notice to Creditors 12-23-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
Estate: Warren Frederick Knight
Date of Death: 09/12/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900691
Personal Representative:
Melissa K Taylor
Address: 420 Carrol Lane,
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: Daniel E. Hunt
P.O. Box 887,
Easley, SC 29641
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Letitia J. Gilstrap
Date of Death: 09/26/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900843
Personal Representative:
Brigitte Stephens
Address: 102 Dace Drive,
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: James Cannon Farmer, III
Date of Death: 10/18/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900848
Personal Representative:
Michelle Farmer
Address: 1557 Jameson Road,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: R. Scott Dover
Post Office Box 462,
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Lila Grace Barker Ashe
Date of Death: 11/01/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900838
Personal Representative:
Audrey R. Ballenger
Address: 101 McElhaney Rd.,
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Gary Atkinson Harris, Sr.
Date of Death: 10/31/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900818
Personal Representative:
Betty S. Harris
Address: 210 Inverness Way,
Easley, SC 29642
Attorney: L. Lesesne Hendricks, Jr.
Post Office Box 665,
Easley, SC 29641
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Geraldine Joyce Barkley
Date of Death: 10/09/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900869
Personal Representative:
Shana Grant
Address: 118 Brucke Drive,
Six Mile, SC 29682
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Margaret Oates
Goodman Somerville
Date of Death: 08/04/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900866
Personal Representative:
Merritt Riggs Goodman, Jr.
Address: 2107 Hartness Drive,
Greenville, SC 29615
Attorney: Lesley R. Moore
245 East Broad St., Suite D.,
Greenville, SC 29601
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Charles William Haselden
Date of Death: 08/13/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900863
Personal Representative:
Christopher W. Haselden
Address: 10809 South 25th Ave.,
Bellevue, NE 68123
Attorney: James C. Alexander
Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Gary C. Robinson
Date of Death: 02/07/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900132
Personal Representative:
Cynthia R. Bishop
Address: 63 Topsail Court,
Greenville, SC 26611
Attorney: Kelvin R. Kearse
P.O. Box 1504,
Easley, SC 29641
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Dolores Olech
Date of Death: 09/20/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900873
Personal Representative:
Ronald C. Olech
Address: 24 Coe Court,
Bluffton, SC 29910
Attorney: J. Aaron Nelson, Jr.
Post Office Box 3885,
Bluffton, SC 29910
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Perry Ray Dunn
Date of Death: 11/07/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900874
Personal Representative:
Sandra Dee Dunn
Address: 208 Phillips Avenue,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: Tyler B. O’Shields
Post Office Box 1428,
Easley, SC 29641
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Sarah M. Virgil
Date of Death: 10/01/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900867
Personal Representative:
Nellie Elizabeth Virgil
Address: 121 Brunson Drive,
PIckens, SC 29671
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Robert Dale Robertson
Date of Death: 10/24/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900864
Personal Representative:
Patricia Smallwood
Address: 1917 BryBranch Road,
Lugoff, SC 29078
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Paul William Wright, Jr.
Date of Death: 10/28/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900814
Personal Representative:
Pamela Wright Grady
Address: 4045 Flagstone Drive,
Lancaster, SC 29720
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Estate: Elaine Hughes Reece
Date of Death: 02/04/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900197-2
Personal Representative: Carl Reece
Address: 1297 Meece Mill Rd.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Shirley Ann Hunter Greenwell
Date of Death: 10/21/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900885
Personal Representative:
Virginia Marie Baumann
Address: 207 Mistr Lane,
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Walter Arthur Brown, Jr.
Date of Death: 10/23/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900815
Personal Representative:
Elizabeth Ann Kellett
Address: 4657 Pine Needle Circle,
Anderson, SC 29625
Dec. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Josephine Jane Scotti Molin
Date of Death: 11/29/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900895
Personal Representative:
Oscar F. Molin, Jr.
Address: 505A Round House Point,
Salem, SC 29676
Attorney: Randall M. Newton
Address: Post Office Box 1539,
Clemson, SC 29633
Dec. 16, 23, 30
Estate: Sarah Jane Belt Polk
Date of Death: 11/10/2020
Case Number: 2020ES3900911
Personal Representative:
Ann Scott Polk Ewel
Address: 11505 NE 100th St.,
Kirkland, WA 98033
Attorney: Emma W. Morris
Address: Post Office Box 795,
Seneca, SC 29679
Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 6