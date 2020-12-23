Courier Notice to Creditors 12-23-20

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: Warren Frederick Knight

Date of Death: 09/12/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900691

Personal Representative:

Melissa K Taylor

Address: 420 Carrol Lane,

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: Daniel E. Hunt

P.O. Box 887,

Easley, SC 29641

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Letitia J. Gilstrap

Date of Death: 09/26/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900843

Personal Representative:

Brigitte Stephens

Address: 102 Dace Drive,

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: James Cannon Farmer, III

Date of Death: 10/18/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900848

Personal Representative:

Michelle Farmer

Address: 1557 Jameson Road,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: R. Scott Dover

Post Office Box 462,

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Lila Grace Barker Ashe

Date of Death: 11/01/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900838

Personal Representative:

Audrey R. Ballenger

Address: 101 McElhaney Rd.,

Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Gary Atkinson Harris, Sr.

Date of Death: 10/31/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900818

Personal Representative:

Betty S. Harris

Address: 210 Inverness Way,

Easley, SC 29642

Attorney: L. Lesesne Hendricks, Jr.

Post Office Box 665,

Easley, SC 29641

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Geraldine Joyce Barkley

Date of Death: 10/09/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900869

Personal Representative:

Shana Grant

Address: 118 Brucke Drive,

Six Mile, SC 29682

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Margaret Oates

Goodman Somerville

Date of Death: 08/04/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900866

Personal Representative:

Merritt Riggs Goodman, Jr.

Address: 2107 Hartness Drive,

Greenville, SC 29615

Attorney: Lesley R. Moore

245 East Broad St., Suite D.,

Greenville, SC 29601

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Charles William Haselden

Date of Death: 08/13/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900863

Personal Representative:

Christopher W. Haselden

Address: 10809 South 25th Ave.,

Bellevue, NE 68123

Attorney: James C. Alexander

Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Gary C. Robinson

Date of Death: 02/07/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900132

Personal Representative:

Cynthia R. Bishop

Address: 63 Topsail Court,

Greenville, SC 26611

Attorney: Kelvin R. Kearse

P.O. Box 1504,

Easley, SC 29641

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Dolores Olech

Date of Death: 09/20/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900873

Personal Representative:

Ronald C. Olech

Address: 24 Coe Court,

Bluffton, SC 29910

Attorney: J. Aaron Nelson, Jr.

Post Office Box 3885,

Bluffton, SC 29910

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Perry Ray Dunn

Date of Death: 11/07/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900874

Personal Representative:

Sandra Dee Dunn

Address: 208 Phillips Avenue,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: Tyler B. O’Shields

Post Office Box 1428,

Easley, SC 29641

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Sarah M. Virgil

Date of Death: 10/01/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900867

Personal Representative:

Nellie Elizabeth Virgil

Address: 121 Brunson Drive,

PIckens, SC 29671

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Robert Dale Robertson

Date of Death: 10/24/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900864

Personal Representative:

Patricia Smallwood

Address: 1917 BryBranch Road,

Lugoff, SC 29078

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Paul William Wright, Jr.

Date of Death: 10/28/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900814

Personal Representative:

Pamela Wright Grady

Address: 4045 Flagstone Drive,

Lancaster, SC 29720

Dec. 9, 16, 23

Estate: Elaine Hughes Reece

Date of Death: 02/04/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900197-2

Personal Representative: Carl Reece

Address: 1297 Meece Mill Rd.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Shirley Ann Hunter Greenwell

Date of Death: 10/21/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900885

Personal Representative:

Virginia Marie Baumann

Address: 207 Mistr Lane,

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Walter Arthur Brown, Jr.

Date of Death: 10/23/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900815

Personal Representative:

Elizabeth Ann Kellett

Address: 4657 Pine Needle Circle,

Anderson, SC 29625

Dec. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Josephine Jane Scotti Molin

Date of Death: 11/29/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900895

Personal Representative:

Oscar F. Molin, Jr.

Address: 505A Round House Point,

Salem, SC 29676

Attorney: Randall M. Newton

Address: Post Office Box 1539,

Clemson, SC 29633

Dec. 16, 23, 30

Estate: Sarah Jane Belt Polk

Date of Death: 11/10/2020

Case Number: 2020ES3900911

Personal Representative:

Ann Scott Polk Ewel

Address: 11505 NE 100th St.,

Kirkland, WA 98033

Attorney: Emma W. Morris

Address: Post Office Box 795,

Seneca, SC 29679

Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 6