Courier Notice to Creditors 3-2-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: Perry Lee Jenkins

Date of Death: 12/31/2021

Case Number: 2022ES3900048

Personal Representative:

Robert Barry Couch

Address: 1300 Bailey Mill Rd.,

Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2

Estate: Leslie Ann Rankin Ragsdale

Date of Death: 04/09/2021

Case Number: 2022ES3900134

Personal Representative:

Edmond Marcum Ragsdale

Address: 104 Firestone Court,

Easley, SC 29642

Attorney: James M. Robinson

Address: P.O. Box 738,

Easley, SC 29641

Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2

Estate: Catherine Evans

AKA Catrin M. Evans

Date of Death: 10/27/2021

Case Number: 2022ES3900135

Personal Representative:

Harry Edward Evans, Jr.

Address: 11631 Allen A. Brown Rd.,

Charlotte, NC 28269

Attorney: James S. Eakes

Address: Post Office Box 1405,

Anderson, SC 29622

Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2

Estate: Judith Ann Ewanietz Chiswell

Date of Death: 01/24/2022

Case Number: 2022ES3900082

Personal Representative: Kim L. Chiswell

Address: 103 Elbert Court,

Easley, SC 29640

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Suzan Lane Orlinski

Date of Death: 01/23/2022

Case Number: 2022ES3900096

Personal Representative: Tiffany Curtis

Address: 113 Dellwood Court,

Easley, SC 29642

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Robert Ray Lang

Date of Death: 01/20/2022

Case Number: 2022ES3900156

Personal Representative:

Charles Thomas Manley, Jr.

Address: 710 Old Dacusville Road,

Easley, SC 29640

Co-Personal Representative:

Agnes E. Manley

Address: 710 Old Dacusville Road,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: Adam B. Lambert

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Joseph William Seaborn, Sr.

Date of Death: 10/27/2021

Case Number: 2021ES3901020

Personal Representative: Danny Seaborn

Address: 1537 Shenandoah Drive,

Zeeland, MI 49464

Attorney: Hunter W. Morris

Address: 1201 E. Washington St.,

Greenville, SC 29601

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Ruby Mae Madden

Date of Death: 08/26/2021

Case Number: 2022ES3900158

Personal Representative:

Rasheeda Robinson

Address: 232 Furr Rd.,

Piedmont, SC 29673

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Margaret Cannon Coleman

Date of Death: 01/11/2022

Case Number: 2022ES3900087

Personal Representative:

James Stephen Coleman

Address: 307 Cove Creek Road,

Pickens, SC 29671

Co-Personal Representative:

Phillip Harold Coleman

Address: 120 Ponderosa Road,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Richard E. Thompson

Date of Death: 11/03/2021

Case Number: 2022ES3900145

Personal Representative:

Tyler B. OShields

Address: Post Office Box 1428,

Easley, SC 29641

Mar. 3, 9, 16

Estate: Patricia Knox Marvin

Date of Death: 01/01/2022

Case Number: 2022ES3900149

Personal Representative:

Betty M. Huggins

Address: 100 Grace Street,

Clemson, SC 29631

Attorney: Robert L. Waldrep, Jr.

Address: 116 W. Whitner Street,

Anderson, SC 29624

Mar. 3, 9, 16