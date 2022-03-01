Courier Notice to Creditors 3-2-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
Estate: Perry Lee Jenkins
Date of Death: 12/31/2021
Case Number: 2022ES3900048
Personal Representative:
Robert Barry Couch
Address: 1300 Bailey Mill Rd.,
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2
Estate: Leslie Ann Rankin Ragsdale
Date of Death: 04/09/2021
Case Number: 2022ES3900134
Personal Representative:
Edmond Marcum Ragsdale
Address: 104 Firestone Court,
Easley, SC 29642
Attorney: James M. Robinson
Address: P.O. Box 738,
Easley, SC 29641
Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2
Estate: Catherine Evans
AKA Catrin M. Evans
Date of Death: 10/27/2021
Case Number: 2022ES3900135
Personal Representative:
Harry Edward Evans, Jr.
Address: 11631 Allen A. Brown Rd.,
Charlotte, NC 28269
Attorney: James S. Eakes
Address: Post Office Box 1405,
Anderson, SC 29622
Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2
Estate: Judith Ann Ewanietz Chiswell
Date of Death: 01/24/2022
Case Number: 2022ES3900082
Personal Representative: Kim L. Chiswell
Address: 103 Elbert Court,
Easley, SC 29640
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Suzan Lane Orlinski
Date of Death: 01/23/2022
Case Number: 2022ES3900096
Personal Representative: Tiffany Curtis
Address: 113 Dellwood Court,
Easley, SC 29642
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Robert Ray Lang
Date of Death: 01/20/2022
Case Number: 2022ES3900156
Personal Representative:
Charles Thomas Manley, Jr.
Address: 710 Old Dacusville Road,
Easley, SC 29640
Co-Personal Representative:
Agnes E. Manley
Address: 710 Old Dacusville Road,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: Adam B. Lambert
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Joseph William Seaborn, Sr.
Date of Death: 10/27/2021
Case Number: 2021ES3901020
Personal Representative: Danny Seaborn
Address: 1537 Shenandoah Drive,
Zeeland, MI 49464
Attorney: Hunter W. Morris
Address: 1201 E. Washington St.,
Greenville, SC 29601
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Ruby Mae Madden
Date of Death: 08/26/2021
Case Number: 2022ES3900158
Personal Representative:
Rasheeda Robinson
Address: 232 Furr Rd.,
Piedmont, SC 29673
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Margaret Cannon Coleman
Date of Death: 01/11/2022
Case Number: 2022ES3900087
Personal Representative:
James Stephen Coleman
Address: 307 Cove Creek Road,
Pickens, SC 29671
Co-Personal Representative:
Phillip Harold Coleman
Address: 120 Ponderosa Road,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Richard E. Thompson
Date of Death: 11/03/2021
Case Number: 2022ES3900145
Personal Representative:
Tyler B. OShields
Address: Post Office Box 1428,
Easley, SC 29641
Mar. 3, 9, 16
Estate: Patricia Knox Marvin
Date of Death: 01/01/2022
Case Number: 2022ES3900149
Personal Representative:
Betty M. Huggins
Address: 100 Grace Street,
Clemson, SC 29631
Attorney: Robert L. Waldrep, Jr.
Address: 116 W. Whitner Street,
Anderson, SC 29624
Mar. 3, 9, 16