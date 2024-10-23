Courier Obituaries 10-23-24

Jack Dupree Tinsley

Liberty — Mr. Jack Dupree Tinsley, 98, husband of the late Carla Jean Crane Tinsley, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Born in Easley on Aug. 15, 1926, he was a son of the late David Austin Tinsley Sr. and the late Aileen Ellison Tinsley. He was a 1944 graduate of Easley High School. He worked for Cassells 5 and Dime store and later worked as president of Tinsley Crane Chevrolet for 54 years. Mr. Tinsley was a lifetime member of Easley First Baptist Church and also a member of the Lions Club. He loved farming and even piloted his own plane. He also proudly served with the U.S. Merchant Marine. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Surviving are his two daughters, Jeannie Tinsley Gilstrap of Easley and Pree Hamilton (Moseley) of Liberty; four grandchildren, Jacqueline Elyse Ott, Daena Ott Hough (Russell), Heather Ott Garry (Mike) and Phillip C. Ott (Susan); six great-grandchildren, Meagan Tinsley Wells (Jesse), Finn and Poppy Garry and Victoria, Matthew and Hannah O’Donnell; three great-great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Violet and Callie; and his caretaker and special friend, Barbara Robinson.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife of 77 years, Mr. Tinsley was predeceased by his brothers, David Austin “Booter” Tinsley Jr., Charles Tinsley, Tommy Tinsley, Ellison Tinsley and Dick Tinsley.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m. in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum 1 in Pickens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-3 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 83, Liberty, SC 29657, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

RONALD VERNON LINGEFELT JR.

EASLEY — Ronald Vernon Lingefelt Jr., 70, went home to be with his Savior and Lord Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

Ronnie, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on July 6, 1954 in Anderson, to Ronald Vernon and Nellie Sue Lingefelt.

Ronnie was a loving and devoted son, brother, father and “Poppy” (his favorite title).

He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and being on the lake, but the times he cherished most were the times spent with his girls and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Ronnie is survived by his (ex) wife, Rebecca Lingefelt; three daughters, Jenna (Emery) Atkinson of Lugoff, Nina Matthews of Easley and Megan (Tony) Giordani of Greer; seven grandchildren, Emma, Livvie and Luke Atkinson, Asher, Cameron and Caleb Matthews and Ansley Giordani; his mother, Nell Lingefelt; and siblings, Phyllis (Don) Hendricks and Gary (Janet) Lingefelt.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Cedar Rock Baptist Church in Easley. A private celebration of life will follow at a later date.

Palmetto Cremation Service is assisting the family.

TOM CRAWFORD

LIBERTY — With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Thomas Milton Crawford.

Born in Six Mile, on June 12, 1945, he was the widower of Marie Swords Crawford and a son of the late Milton and Edna Miller Crawford.

He lived a humble and honest life, finding joy in simple pleasures such as hunting and fishing. He dedicated more than four decades of hard work at Woodside Mills, where he excelled as a loom fixer.

Surviving are a daughter, Joy Turner (Jeff) of Liberty; two sons, Tim Cothran (Kathy) of Liberty and Scott Crawford of Norris; a sister, Juanita Patterson of Six Mile; four grandchildren, Dewayne Cothran, Alison Fuller, Jordan Cash and Hayley Crawford; and eight great-grandchildren, Breanna Fuller, Brady Fuller, Jayda Cothran, Gigi Fuller, Ivey Cothran, Jayla Cash, Cohyn Cothran and Jessa Cash.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Crawford.

Funeral services to honor Mr. Crawford’s life were conducted on Oct. 21 at the Liberty Mortuary chapel. He was laid to rest beside his wife at Westview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Liberty.

To share a memory or leave a message for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

CARL WESLEY PORTER

PICKENS — Carl Wesley Porter, 87, of Concord Church Road, Pickens, peacefully departed this world for his eternal home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at Hospice of the Upstate after a period of declining health.

Born in Pickens on July 13, 1937, Carl was a son of the late John Walter Porter and the late Jessie Lee Meadors Porter. He was a graduate of Adult Education and Pickens High School and earned an associate degree in business from Southwestern Technical College in Sylva, N.C.

Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served tours of duty at Fort Jackson, Korea and Landstuhl, Germany. He remained active in the military as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, 328th Signal Battalion in Clemson, retiring with 20 years of service.

For several years, he worked in the perpetual care cemetery business. He was co-owner of Fairview Memorial Gardens in Sylva, N.C., and later the owner and operator of Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Pickens.

Carl was a member of the Keowee Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and a Shriner. He loved children and enjoyed promoting and working with the Hejaz Shrine Circus for several years.

He was a very kind man who enjoyed being around people, and in his later years looked forward to going to the Pickens Senior Center, where he visited with his many friends. He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Pickens.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Young; granddaughter, Kelcie Ellenburg (Blake); great-granddaughters, McKenna, Wesley and Andie Ellenburg; and sisters, Betty Dorsey, Lillie Mae Merck (Randall) and Dorothy Ann Mitchum. He also leaves behind a very special great-niece, Erika Wallace, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his only grandson, Wesley Bowen, whom he loved dearly; five sisters, Alice Turner, Essie Whitmire, Margaret Cochran, Frances Collins and Louise Porter; and three brothers, Elbert “Buddy” Porter, James Porter and Jerry Porter.

A man known for his generosity and love for family will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

To honor his life and legacy, a celebration of Carl’s life was held on Oct. 20 at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. Entombment followed in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Active pallbearers were Dennis Porter, Jason Porter, Johnny Whitmire, Randall Merck, Wes Trammell and Dylon Waltz. Escorts of Honor were Gerald Collins, Dan Whitmire and Blake Ellenburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Carl to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 905 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MARILYN ‘MAE’ MCELHANNON GRANT

PICKENS — Marilyn “Mae” McElhannon Grant, 96, wife of the late Ralph W. Grant, made a peaceful journey to her Heavenly home on Oct. 15, 2024.

Marilyn was born July 15, 1928, to the late Emory and Lula Cary McElhannon in Franklin County, Ga. In 1937, her father accepted a job with the Civilian Conservation Corps at Table Rock State Park, and the family settled in Pickens.

She married her beloved husband, Ralph, in December 1945, and together they shared 71 years of marriage before his passing.

In her early married years, she worked at Alice Mill in Easley. After raising her children, she returned to work co-managing The Feed Room Restaurant in Pickens, a popular community gathering spot, owned by her brother, Harold McElhannon.

She had a passion for antiques and collectibles and operated booths in several antique malls in the area. She and her husband loved to travel and had many wonderful adventures across the United States searching for antiques and treasures along the way.

She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was an original member of Silver Sneakers at the Pickens YMCA, where she attended classes until the age of 91, and was a longtime member of the Pickens Senior Center.

Marilyn was the ultimate Southern hostess and was known for her incredible Sunday dinners, holiday meals and beautiful table settings. She was also an avid gardener and lovingly tended to her beautiful yard and flowers, a talent and passion passed down from her mother.

Marilyn had a servant’s heart and will be remembered for service to her family, church and her community.

She was a devout Christian and faithful member of Red Hill Baptist church for more than 60 years.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Tina, Tonya, Anngee and Robbie, private caregivers who lovingly helped the family care for their Mother during her final journey home. Angels truly do walk among us.

She is survived by her children, Ron Grant (Kathy) of Simpsonville, Dianne McLaughlin (David) of Pickens and Rebecca Anderson of Pickens; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one loving sister, Eleanor McElhannon Dodson. Eleanor was not only her sister, but her best friend.

She was preceded in death by two infant sons; her parents; her husband; brothers, John, Harold and Jack McElhannon; and sisters, Ada Madge McElhannon and Louise McElhannon Reid.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 19 in the sanctuary of Red Hill Baptist Church in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to Red Hill Baptist Church in Pickens (checks mailed to 558 Red Hill Road, Pickens) or online to Miracle Hill Ministries (checks mailed to P.O. Box 2546 Greenville, SC 29602).

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Grant family.

BRETT ROBERT COX

LIBERTY — Brett Robert Cox, 35, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

Born Feb. 21, 1989, in Easley, Brett was the son of Sherri Derrick Cox and the late Tommy Harold Cox.

Survivors include his mother, Sherri Derrick Cox of Liberty; a sister, Brandi Cox Riddle of Liberty; grandma, Louise Trotter Derrick of Liberty; aunt, Sheila Derrick Gilpin (Everett) of Easley; uncle, John Preston Derrick Jr. of Liberty; two nephews, Brayson Riddle of Easley and Tyler Riddle of Pickens; cousin, Graysen Gilpin (Ashton) of Greenville; and fiancé, Jessica Long of Greenville.

Brett was predeceased by his father, Tommy Harold Cox; grandparents, Harold and Tommie Jo (Jody) Cox; and grandpa, John Preston Derrick Sr.

Brett loved his family dearly.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Cox family.

CANDICE BOREN

LIBERTY — Mrs. Candice “Candy’’ Suzanne Craig Boren, 69, wife of Dr. Edward “Ed” Mack Boren, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late Ernest Edward Craig and the late Rosalie Riggs, Candy spent her life sharing the gift of music with others. She served as a musician at several churches, taught piano and voice lessons, sang, and led worship services. She was also employed as a bus driver for the School District of Pickens County, where she brought joy to the students on her route.Now, her song continues in her heavenly Father’s choir.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 48 years, are her two daughters, Suzanne Ashley Venable (Stephanie) of Augusta, Ga. and Angela Rose Wilson (Joe) of Clemson; three grandchildren, Willow Venable, Maggie Wilson and Joey Wilson; her four brothers, Steve Craig (Rita) of Slabtown, Tim Craig of Pickens, Bruce Craig of Okla. and Brian Craig (Anita) of Easley; a sister-in-law, Sue Ann Moser of Central; and a brother-in-law, Deles Boren, Jr. of Central.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) at PanCAN.org. Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.