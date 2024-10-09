Courier Obituaries 10-9-24

KATHLEEN GILLESPIE WATSON

SIX MILE — Kathleen Gillespie Watson, 94, died peacefully at home on Oct. 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She joined C. E. (Ed) Watson, her husband of 73 years, her parents, Janie Walker Gillespie and Lawrence Eugene Gillespie, and her six older siblings, who were all waiting for her in heaven.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Ralph) Bolding, Cindy (Garnett) Watson and Steve Watson; her grandchildren, Katie (Geoff) McDowell, Brian (Jamey) Bolding, Gabe (Aleesha) Bolding, Jessica (Tyeler) Prater, Jon (Lauren) Bolding, Jahanna (Tim) Schwab, Josiah Bolding, Walker (Caitlin) Watson, Meggie (Josh) Roseborough, Jordan and Justice Harrison; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Doris (Boyce) Whitman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was a lifelong member of Praters Creek Baptist Church, where she was a constant, faithful witness within the church community. She taught Sunday school, initiated the senior citizens group, and cared for church members young and old through her diligent prayers and constant presence. She helped family members and neighbors alike through crisis and hardships. She was a compassionate mentor and role model and touched many people throughout her long life.

Kathleen attended Praters Grade School and was the valedictorian of the Six Mile High School Class of 1947. Following graduation, Kathleen attended Draughn’s Business College in Greenville and then worked in the accounting department at Ballantine Meats.

Kathleen married Ed Watson in 1949, and they lived in Greenville until 1953, when they moved back to the Praters Creek community. Kathleen helped to build their family home and was a devoted mother to her three children and a caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In 1966, she began a new career working in the school lunch program, first at Six Mile Elementary, then as the kitchen manager at Morrison Elementary in Clemson. She was quickly noticed for her leadership and accounting skills and became the assistant manager and later the head of the Pickens County School Lunch Program. She was known as a servant leader who treated people fairly and led by example. She was loved for her willingness to roll up her sleeves with her employees and join them serving on the lunch line or even washing the dishes if needed.

She was known by her faith and generous spirit as a terrific cook, and by her account baked more than 100 pound cakes and lemon pies as gifts of her love and care for neighbors, friends and family. Kathleen’s home in Six Mile, surrounded by family, gardens and birds, became a place of comfort and joy that nurtured her long life with Ed and her deep faith and witness for God.

Burial was on Oct. 6 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse for the Asheville/Blue Ridge Mountains recovery work.

CLYDE CHARLES MEYER

EASLEY — Clyde Charles Meyer, 94, of Easley, husband of the late Rachel Caroline Meyer, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at his home.

Born in Kenton, Ky., he was the son of the late Clyde Charles and Elsye Roark Meyer.

A proud veteran, Clyde served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a photographer’s mate, earning the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal for his exemplary service.

After meeting his wife of 69 years, he pursued his education and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Alabama. His career later took him into sales, where he worked for Gaylord Container Corporation.

In his earlier years, he shared a special bond with his wife through their love of dancing. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and gardening and had a particular fondness for gambling and hunting. Described as a kind and loving man, Clyde formed close bonds with those around him, and his warmth and dedication left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He is survived by his sister, Mona Eads Zielska; two sons, Charles Randall Meyer (Melinda) and Harland Curry Meyer; four grandchildren, Charles Meyer, Madison Caroline Riddle (Dylan), Ellie Katherine Meyer and Connor Charles Meyer; and one great-grandchild, Isla Rae Riddle.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Norman D. Meyer and Malcomb Lynn Eads.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. A service will be held in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Burial will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

BOBBY POWELL

EASLEY — Mr. Bobby Creech Powell, 91, husband of Ima Jean Brown Powell, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Born in Johnston County, N.C., a son of the late Richard Powell and the late Gladys Creech Keen, Mr. Powell was a graduate of Four Oaks High School and retired from Platt Saco-Lowell. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.

Bobby was an avid NASCAR fan.

He loved the outdoors and working in his yard, but his greatest love was for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are his two sons, Bobby Derill Powell of Dacusville and Burt Richard “Rick” Powell (Rhonda) of Easley; two daughters, Gina Powell Johnson (Kenneth) of Piedmont and Angela Powell of Greenville; his grandchildren, Jonathan Powell (Dawn), Nick Powell (Ashley), Kenneth Fleming and Kimberly Byers (Chris); and his great-grandchildren, Reagan Powell, Chloe Powell, Abi Grace Powell, Gracie Fleming, Chase Byers and Dalton Byers.

Funeral services were on Oct. 8 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Powell to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty, SC 29657.

KEN SMITH

SIX MILE — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Furman Kenneth Smith, a beloved husband, father, brother and dedicated member of the Six Mile community.

Born in Six Mile on Nov. 22, 1950, he was a son of the late Homer Charles and Eleanor Ruth Holliday Smith.

Mr. Smith peacefully departed this world on Oct. 5, 2024, at St. Francis Hospital.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Annie B. Smith; a loving father to his children, Kevin Smith and Ashley Smith; and a one-of-a-kind Papa to Liam. He is also survived by two sisters, Norma Aiken (Ronnie) and Nancy McJunkin.

He was known for his unwavering commitment to his family and his community. A 1970 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School, Mr. Smith embarked on a successful career at Cornell Dubilier, where he dedicated 45 years of service. His professionalism and dedication impacted all those around him.

A man of faith, Mr. Smith found solace and community at Gap Hill Baptist Church, becoming a member in 1970 and actively participating in church activities. He was deeply involved in church life and found joy in serving others, and he was also a longstanding deacon, having served from 1985 until 2024.

He had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing in his leisure time. He also cherished his time supporting local sports, particularly Daniel and Clemson football and softball games. His enthusiasm for sports and the camaraderie it brought into his life endeared him to many.

Funeral services to honor Ken’s life were held Oct. 8 at Gap Hill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the church cemetery.

As we bid farewell to a man of integrity, kindness, and unwavering faith, let us remember Furman Kenneth Smith for the love he shared and the impact he made on all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing to all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gap Hill Baptist Church, Youth Fund, P.O. Box 146, Six Mile, SC 29682. The family will be at the home of Ronnie and Norma Aiken.

DONNIE ESUARY

PICKENS — Donnie Esuary, 74, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Prisma Health in Greenville.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Debra, of 38 years, two biological daughters, one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Cecil and Mildred Esuary, and three siblings, Shirley Holcombe, Gary Esuary, and his twin sister, Diana Mabry.

The family are honoring Donnie’s wishes by having him cremated and spreading his ashes in a place that was very special to him. In lieu of flowers, cards, meals, etc., the family asks that you please make a donation in memory of Donnie to the relief and restoration of the towns he loved so much in North Carolina. We thank you all for your condolences and outpouring of love.

John 3:16-17

“For God so loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believed in him would not perish, but have eternal life. God sent his Son into the world not to judge the world, but to save the world through Him.

LINDA SUSAN RIDDLE

PICKENS — Linda Susan Riddle, 70, loving wife of 54 years to James “Frank” Riddle, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at her home.

Born June 19, 1954, in Greenville, Linda was the daughter of the late Donald Towe and Dorothy Dickerson Towe. Mrs. Riddle was of the Baptist faith. She loved to trout fish and made the best fried taters, cathead biscuits and cornbread. She enjoyed taking care of her house and always made sure it was kept clean and well decorated. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, James “Frank” Riddle of the home; two daughters, Michelle Sims (Gene) of Central and Sandra Burris (Jason) of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Brooke, Jacob and Dylan; siblings, Donnie Towe of Fountian Inn, Jean Pitts (Phil) of Fountain Inn and Brenda Hope (Bill) of New Mexico; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Riddle was predeceased by her son, Logan Riddle, and two sisters, Diane McDonald and Joyce Riddle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda’s honor may be made to the Pickens County Salvation Army Food Bank, 102 Stewart Dr, Easley, SC 29640.

JAMES MCCLAIN

LIBERTY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. James Calvin McClain on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born on Nov. 18, 1949, in Anderson, he was a son of the late Oscar L. Sr. and Mildred McGuire McClain. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and dedication to his job at Ohio Gear for 34 years.

He enjoyed working in his yard, and he always kept it immaculate.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Sandy Alexander McClain; two sons, J. Scott McClain (Tonia) and S. Kevin McClain (Angie), all of Liberty; four grandchildren, Jamie McClain (Stephanie) of Ft. Stewart, Ga., Jonathan McClain (Kayla) of Liberty, Harrison McClain (Emma Dover) of Liberty and Rachel McClain of Greenville; two sisters, Brenda Hamlin and Judy Atkins; two brothers, Oscar McClain Jr. and Terry McClain; and nine great-grandchildren, Sophia, Easton, Braxton, Chevy, ElleMae, Henry, Jamesie, Andy and Stevie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Williams, and a brother, Harold McClain.

A graveside service was held Oct. 3 at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

May he rest in peace, knowing he was loved and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

JAY VAN TREECE

SIX MILE — Jay Van Treece, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home in Six Mile.

He was born in Norwood, N.C., and later resided in Kannapolis, N.C., from 1968-2002. He was a devoted husband, loving dad and a hard worker. His favorite things to do were to fish, garden, carpentry and talk to people about The Lord. He was very passionate about his faith in God. His parents were the late Claude and Alma Treece and seven siblings, all of Norwood. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianne Treece of Kannapolis, N.C.; his daughter, Vannessa Merck (Trey); his grandchildren, Stephanie Lindsey (Jeff), Jeremy Merck (Brittney), Nathaniel Merck (Anna) and Mason Merck; and his great-grandchildren, Annabel, Asher, Noah, Ezra, Malachi, Avram, Amelia and Hezekiah, all of Easley.

A private celebration of life will be held in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel with family and friends.

IDA CURRIE BREAZEALE

SUNSET — Ida Currie Breazeale, 72, loving wife of 37 years to Hugh Jeffrey Breazeale, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at St. Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville.

Born Sept. 30, 1952, in Clio, S.C., Ida was the daughter of the late Linwood “Sam” Currie and Earlene Batson Currie. Jesus was the focus and her filter for everything in her life. As a little girl, she wanted to grow up to be a Lottie Moon. She facilitated a ladies’ Bible study for more than 13 years at Pickens First Baptist Church. She loved her ladies’ Bible study group. She worked tirelessly to make sure they weren’t just a study group, but a family.

Traveling and discovering new places, spending unending hours sitting on the beach with her family, whether they wanted to be there or not, were some of her favorite activities. She loved to watch her son, Christopher, play soccer. Planning birthday parties and holiday get-togethers gave her great joy. And every Christmas she spent weeks supervising her husband and children’s efforts in putting up the Christmas decorations. Even after illness overtook her, she strived to maintain the activities and traditions she had always enjoyed.

Survivors include her husband, Hugh Jeffrey Breazeale of the home; children, Jeffrey Adam Ridgeway, Megan Ridgeway McCollum (Sid), Rachael Breazeale Perkins (Kenny) and Christopher Eli Breazeale; grandchildren, Caleb Ridgeway, Bryson McCollum and Sarah Kathryn McCollum; a sister, Barbara Latimer; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Breazeale was predeceased by a brother, Terry Wayne Currie.

Memorial services were held on Oct. 7 in the sanctuary of Pickens First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ida’s honor may be made to the Miracle Hill Ministries, P.O. Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602.

WESLEY ‘FRED’ MCWHORTER

PICKENS — Wesley “Fred” McWhorter, 88, loving husband of 33 years to Julia Ann Butler McWhorter, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born March 15, 1936, in Pickens, Fred was the son of the late Clarence Pearson McWhorter and Elizabeth Avarilla Anthony McWhorter. Fred was a faithful member of Mile Creek Baptist Church in Six Mile and was a lover of his Savior Jesus Christ. He retired from Ryobi as a manufacturing engineer.

He volunteered his time at the Shelter of Hope in Pickens and had a strong ministry at the Pickens County Stockade. He could build and fix about anything and had an engineering mind. He loved to fish, especially for largemouth bass, and was an active tennis player into his 80s. He loved to watch the Atlanta Braves. He loved his family dearly and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Julia Ann Butler McWhorter of the home; children, Randy McWhorter (Kathy), Rhonda McWhorter Tucker (Greg) and Tony Butler (Paige); grandchildren, Kristin Tucker Chatwin (Matt), Jacob Tucker (Ashlee), Karley McWhorter, Tanner Butler and Kenslee Butler; great-grandchildren, Ezra Jennings, Matti Jennings, Glenee Tucker, Ellee Tucker, Magee Tucker and Lottee Tucker; siblings, Earl McWhorter and Mary Porter (Sherman); and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McWhorter was predeceased by three brothers, J.W. McWhorter, Walter McWhorter and Hoyt McWhorter; and two sisters, Inez Simmons and Faye Powell.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 6 in the sanctuary of Mile Creek Baptist Church. Burial followed the service at Mile Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Fred’s honor may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, P.O. Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602.

JIMMY DEAN NIX

PICKENS — Jimmy Dean Nix, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Manna Post-Acute in Pickens.

Born July 19, 1940, in Pickens County, Jimmy was the son of the late James E. Nix and Pauline W. Alexander Nix. Mr. Nix worked as a truck driver for more than 40 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing in his spare time.

Survivors include his three sons, Jerry Nix of Mauldin, Allan Boggs (Freda) of Six Mile and Jimmy Dale Nix of Greer; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Nix was predeceased by his wife, Jennie Lou Boggs Nix.

A graveside service was held on Oct. 8 at Keowee Baptist Church cemetery in Six Mile.

Flowers will be accepted.

EUNICE EVELYN BARRETT

EASLEY — Eunice Evelyn Barrett, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born May 2, 1933, in Pickens County, Eunice was the daughter of the late Emmett B. Ellenburg and Mary Elizabeth Alexander Ellenburg. Mrs. Barrett was of the Baptist faith and was baptized at Pickens Mill Baptist Church. Eunice enjoyed being at home and doing things for her family. She was a hard worker and enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. She loved her animals, her family, and most of all, loved the Lord.

Survivors include her children, Jean Elrod (Gary) of Pickens, Tommy Clay Barrett Jr. of Easley and Roger Barry Barrett of Easley; grandson, Chad Elrod (Crystal); and great-grandchildren, Austin and Caleb.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barrett was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Clay Barrett Sr.; sister, Beatrice Buoni; and brother, Lincoln Ellenburg.

Graveside services were held on Oct. 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

