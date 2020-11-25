Courier Obituaries 11-25-20

FURMAN SHEDD

CENTRAL — Furman Shedd, 82, the son of the late Ollie Lee Shedd and late Lawrence Shedd, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He is now in heaven with his son, Jeffrey Furman Shedd.

Furman was a remarkable person. He retired from Clemson University after working there for 22 years. He was a painter and jack of all trades. Most importantly he was a friend, uncle, cousin, father, grandfather and husband. Furman’s life revolved around his family.

Left behind to grieve his loss is his wife of 56 years, Lendora Smith Shedd and their fur baby companion, Bandit Shedd; his daughter, Melanie Swords Gaillard (Chris); his grandchildren, Joshua Furman Swords and Hannah Lee Swords (Kaleb Hawkins); Chris’ son, Nathan Gaillard (Amanda and their two children); Furman’s brother, Horace Shedd (Debbie); and Furman and Lendora’s special daughter, Juanita Foster (Brad) and their daughter, Sara, and her fiancé, Noah.

Services will be held to celebrate his life, graveside at Mount Tabor Baptist Church (827 Old Greenville Highway, Clemson SC 29631) on Friday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m.. Receiving friends will be after the service.

The family extends their many thanks to Hospice of the Upstate during this time.

Memorials may be made to East Clemson Baptist Church or Hospice of the Upstate.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home and Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

SHAWN REASNER

PICKENS — Shawn Ray Reasner, 55, of Sunny Lane, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Chambersburg, Pa., he was a son of Freddy Ray Reasnerof Dothan, Ala., and the late Marie Masse Pierce. Shawn enjoyed music and dancing and spending time with his family. He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his stepmother, Sherrie L. Reasner of Dothan, Ala.; his sister, Audrey Lanier (David), of Pickens; two brothers, Craig Reasner of Pickens and Ben Reasner (Tammy), of Haines City, Fla.; his nephew, Clint Lanier of Pickens; and two nieces, Heather Lanier of Easley and Mikayla Reasner of Knoxville, Tenn.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting alz.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

CHRISTOPHER HUNTER TODD

PICKENS — Christopher “Hunter” Todd, 20, was promoted to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Hunter was a shining light with a contagious smile. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement. Hunter loved his family and friends and was always willing to help anyone and would do anything to protect them, especially his mother and his younger brothers. Hunter was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a skilled welder and machinist, taught by the best, his Popa Skeets.

Hunter is survived by his father, William Farrell Todd; mother, Christy Cooper Todd; his beloved brothers, William “Taylor” Todd, William “Fisher” Todd, and Jonathan “Sawyer” Todd; his maternal grandparents, Skeets and Judy Cooper; maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Margret Hannah and Carolyn Cooper; paternal grandparents, Farrell and Barbara Todd; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hunter is preceded in death by his beloved great-grandfather, E.A. Cooper Jr.

A funeral service was held on Nov. 13 at Landmark Baptist Church in Easley. Burial was held at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, 133 Bethlehem Church Road, Pickens, SC.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Todd Family.

BILLY RAY BALDWIN

PICKENS — Billy Ray Baldwin, 65, loving husband of Sue Ellen Baldwin, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.

A native of Oconee County, Billy was born on April 30, 1955, the son of the late Earl Foster Baldwin and Virginia Lee Patterson Baldwin.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Baldwin of Pickens; one son, Mickey Baldwin (Shannon) of Greenville; two grandchildren, Dustin Baldwin and Madilyn Baldwin; two brothers, Jim Baldwin and Johnny Mack Baldwin; and two sisters, Ruth Looney and Brenda Washington.

Mr. Baldwin was predeceased by his brothers, Jerry Baldwin of Easley and Morris Baldwin of Powdersville.

A private service will be held to honor Billy’s life.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Baldwin family.

JOHNNY LYNN COBB

WESTMINSTER — Johnny Lynn Cobb, 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

He was the son of Charles and Florence Cobb and husband of Sheila Cobb.

He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly and Danielle; one nephew, Mitchell Cox; one niece, Brittney Kirk; one great nephew and two great nieces.

He was predeceased by a sister, Melissa Nell Martin; grandmother, Nellie Mae Blackwell; and grandfather, Brennecker B.B. Blackwell.

A celebration of life was held at Keowee Funeral Services in Seneca on Nov. 21.

STEVEN L. ST. JEAN

GREENVILLE — Steven Loring St. Jean, 61, husband of Tina Porter St. Jean, passed from this life on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

Steven was born in Providence, R.I., son of Raymond T. St. Jean (Barbara) of Greenville, R.I., and the late Diane Phinney Durrell. He was a security guard with Duke Energy at the Oconee Nuclear Station, and he was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Tina Porter St. Jean of the home; daughter, Brittany Alexander (Jamie) of Piedmont; son, Christopher St. Jean (girlfriend Elizabeth Juarez) of Easley; and grandchildren, Braiden Satterfield, Anna Alexander and Riley Steven St. Jean. Also surviving are sisters Ellen Soucy (Danny) of Houlton, Maine, and Ann Souther (Randy) of Livermore Falls, Maine.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Saturday, Nov. 28, from noon-1:45 p.m., with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Steven Ellis officiating. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date.

Duke Energy security associates will serve as escort of honor for Steven.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardhillcrest.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steven St. Jean Memorial Fund, in care of Park National Bank in Easley.

The family is at the home.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the St. Jean family.