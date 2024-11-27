Courier Obituaries 11-27-24

RUTH STEWART

LIBERTY — Ruth Mae Stewart, 94, formerly of Liberty, passed away Nov. 24, 2024, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born on Oct. 2, 1930, in Easley, she was the widow of William Dyre “Junior” Stewart Jr. and a daughter to the late Guffie and Lillian Davis McCall.

Ruth was a devoted homemaker who found joy in decorating her home for every season and preserving her garden harvests. She was always very generous to provide their garden harvest with everyone.

Ruth’s caring spirit extended beyond her household, as she dedicated her time to serving others and embodying a servant’s heart alongside her late husband. Her selflessness shone through in her role as a caregiver and her involvement in teaching Sunday school, where she shared her love for the Lord and touched the lives of many.

A hard worker in all aspects of her life, Ruth also found joy in the simple pleasures, such as watching wrestling matches and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Clemson football fan, but enjoyed going to anything her children and grandchildren were involved with. Ruth’s dedication to her family and community will be remembered fondly by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Ruth is survived by her loving son, Tony Stewart (Janet); three grandchildren, Bryan Bagwell, Hilary S. Joseph (Elijah) and Natalie S. Barrow (Chad); and four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Reagan Joseph and Lilly and Cason Barrow.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Vikki Bagwell; a sister, Gladys Thomas; and three brothers, Jake, Charles and Kenneth McCall.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrange

MICHAEL BRUCE DOVER

LIBERTY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Michael Bruce Dover on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at his residence.

Born on Dec. 8, 1956, in Easley, to the late Horace E. and Iris McKinney Dover, he was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Mike was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era in Germany as a mechanic. He was a dedicated worker at various places over the years and became a fixture at Southern Vinyl Window Manufacturing for many of those years, where he excelled as a manager. Despite facing disabilities, he approached life with unwavering resilience and dedication.

A lover of the great outdoors, Mike found solace in fishing and hunting, especially deer hunting. His passion for nature and adventure was truly unmatched.

He is survived by a son, Michael Eric Dover; and two nephews, Kevin Owen and Brad Whitmire. His memory will forever be cherished by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Marc and Phil Dover; and a sister, Patricia Whitmire.

A celebration of his life took place at the Liberty Mortuary chapel on Nov. 26.

His final resting place is at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, where he is laid to rest near his family. Military honors were observed at the committal service.

You may share a memory and offer condolences to the family by visiting his obituary at libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RONALD BOTELHO

EASLEY — Ronald Botelho, 66, of Easley, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Ronald was born in Newport, R.I., to the late Edward and Isabella Botelho. He loved his German shepherd and worked as a car detailer.

Ronald is survived by his sister, Kathleen Francis; brother, Edward Botelho of Rhode Island; and his daughter, Stephanie Botelho of Rhode Island.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Botelho.

Palmetto Cremation Service is assisting the family.

PEGGY HOLLIDAY

EASLEY — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Peggy Adcox Holliday, a beloved mother and grandmother, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

Born on Aug. 14, 1938, in Liberty, Peggy was the widow of Preston Rufus Holliday and a daughter of the late Luther M. Adcox Sr. and Ruth Sheriff Adcox. She was a kind and caring soul who dedicated her life to her family and others.

Peggy was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her loved ones first. Throughout her life, she traveled extensively with her husband during his service in the U.S. Air Force, creating cherished memories along the way. Her nurturing nature led her to a career as a hairdresser, where she shared her talent and brought joy to those she served. Peggy leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will be remembered by all who knew her. She was a giver, a caretaker and a true friend to many.

She was a Godly woman and a longtime member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Randy Holliday, and his wife, Sharon, of Easley; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Holliday of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Ashley Tribble (Jonathan), Jennifer Stone (Michael), Jacob Holliday (Megan) and Michael Holliday (Lauren); and five great-grandchildren, Neko, Olivia, P.J., Greigh and J.P.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, James Holliday; four sisters, Frances Markett, Lois Hill, Helen Gillespie and Winona Dunn; and a brother, Luther M. Adcox Jr.

A celebration of her life was held on Nov. 24 at the Liberty Mortuary chapel. No visitation is planned. She will be laid to rest with her husband at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veteran’s Cemetery privately at a later date.

You may share a memory and offer condolences to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JAMES ‘JACK’ BENSON SMITH

LIBERTY — James “Jack” Benson Smith, 84, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

James was born in Six Mile, on April 18, 1940, to the late Roy Daniel and Annie Mae Sentell Smith.

James was a devoted member of Smith Grove Baptist Church. He taught at Tri-County Technical College in turf management and later retired as green superintendent after 45 years. James had a strong work ethic and later went back to work at Anderson County Solid Waste Management. He was a member of Slab Town Lodge 233 AFM, past master twice, and a member of the York Rites.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Judith Ann Owen Smith; three children, James Micheal Smith, Pamela Lynn Tate and Roy Harlin Smith; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren, whom he loved with all of his heart.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Feltz Smith and Roy Smith; and three sisters, Peggy Capps, Carol Merritt and Diane Spake.

A memorial service for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Smith Grove Baptist Church, 1220 Smith Grove Road, Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’s memory may be made to Smith Grove Baptist Church, 1220 Smith Grove Road, Liberty.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

MARTHA DUNCAN

LIBERTY — Martha Duncan, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1939, to the late Lawrence and Priscilla McWhorter. She attended school at Vanderbilt College, where she received her masters degree. Martha worked as a librarian for Pickens High School for 22 years. She was married to her loving husband, Ray Duncan, for 55 years. She was a member of Carmel Presbyterian Church in Liberty all of her life. She played the organ, was a Sunday school teacher and was also the church secretary. She loved gardening of all kinds. She grew flowers, with a special love for roses, as well as all kinds of vegetables, which she used to make her vegetable soup. She also enjoyed canning and freezing the things she grew and often made her delicious strawberry jam.

Martha is survived by her son, Donald “Buster” Duncan; her daughter, Jan Welborn (Lynn); her grandchildren, Matthew Welborn (Joanna), Andrew Welborn (Phayvanh) and Emily Welborn (Brian Talus); her great-grandchildren, Lana, Lisa and Ike Welborn; her brothers, Wayne McWhorter and Don McWhorter; her sister-in-law, Ethel McWhorther; her dear friend and neighbor, Peggy Bridges; and her beloved dog of 14 years, Mallie.

A special thanks to Hospice of the Upstate and her outstanding caregivers, Angela Moore and Tina Brewer, for taking such good care of her.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother, Earl McWhorter; and her sister, Frances Parslow.

A graveside service took place on Nov. 23 at Carmel Presbyterian Church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carmel Memorial Society, 335 McWhorter Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Hospice of the Upstate at secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=ff1765.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

PATRICIA ‘PAT’ THOMPSON

EASLEY — Patricia “Pat” Thompson, aka MaWMaW, 78, loving wife to the late Marion “Terry” Thompson, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 18, 2024.

Born Nov. 12, 1946, in Pickens, Pat was the daughter of the late Lester and Carrie Lee Lewis.

If you knew Pat, you’d know she loved her family, but did you know? She loved popcorn time, after school snack. She loved the Braves, Chiefs and Joey Logano. On game or race day, you would find her in “her spot” at the table watching one of her things talking on the phone with her sister and brother.

Spending time with grand- and great-grandkids was a pleasure for her, and she let it be known.

Survivors include a son, Jeff (Angela) Thompson; grandchildren, Brandon Thompson (Alyssa), BreAnn Greer (Logan), Chris (Brandie) and Allyson Pomeroy (Jake); great-grandkids, Kaysleigh, Maverick, Kyleigh, Scarlet, KT, Matthew, Mike, Sissy and many more that call her MawMaw; a sister, Nancy Gilstrap (Donnie, Chad); and a brother, JL Lewis (Marilyn, Denise and Kayla).

The loved ones above want to say we love you, go rest high on that mountain “BUDDYROW.”

In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by a brother, Steve Lewis, and a nephew, Brian Gilstrap.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Thompson family.

MICHELLE ANN MEALOR

EASLEY — Michelle Ann Mealor, 44, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Born Dec. 16, 1979, in Greenville, Michelle was the daughter of Jack Harley Head and Shirley Ann Atkinson Whitman. Michelle was a happy and outgoing person who loved to make others happy. She loved to draw and sing. She loved her family dearly, and her children, mom, dad and friends brought her great joy.

In addition to her parents,, Michelle is survived by her children, Eric Mealor and Lastat Mealor, both of Six Mile, and Joey Lesley, Alexis Easton and Jason Atkinson, all of Walhalla; and grandchildren, Nicole Cantrell and a little girl on the way, Sophia.

Mrs. Mealor was predeceased by a brother, Brian Bobo.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Mealor family.

JAZMYN MARIE OWENS

EASLEY — Jazmyn Marie Owens, 26, of Easley, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Jazmyn was a daddy’s girl — she had the best heart and loved so selflessly. She enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her friends and singing. She loved elephants, but most of all she loved babies — “all her babies,” she would say.

Jazmyn is survived by her mother, Tina Melissa Owens; father, Daniel Owens; stepmother, Jennifer Owens; brothers, Daniel Owens III (Amber), Austin Lanning, Brandon Lanning and Tyler Lanning (Beronica Garcia); sister, Megan Elizabeth Owens; grandmother, Judy Owens; grandmother, Caroline Turner; two nephews, Ozzy Owens and Damen Lanning; niece, Scarlett Lanning; and special cousins, Al Hawkins and Nicole Helt. She also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her Papa, Dan Owens Sr; two great-papas; two great-grandmas; and a nephew, Zander Owens.

A funeral service for Jazmyn was held on Nov. 26 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home in Pickens.

Flowers are accepted, or contributions in Jazmyn’s memory may be made to St. Francis Center Center For Young Adults.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.