Courier Obituaries 11-30-22

ALFRED EARL WEBB JR.

PICKENS — Mr. Alfred Earl Webb Jr., 70, passed peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Mr. Webb was born in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 30, 1952, to the late Alfred E Webb Sr. and Mary Vionia Ginn.

Mr. Webb is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon T. Webb; his siblings, Jean, Mary, Dolly, Judy, Laura, Donna and David; a daughter, Kianna; a son-in-law, Steven; and his grandchildren, Jakob, Caiden, Olivia and Mallari.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

RANDY DONNIE DUNSON

EASLEY — Mr. Randy Donnie Dunson, 65, loving husband of the late Shirley Patterson Dunson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.

Randy was born in Greenville, on July 5, 1957, to the late Doyle and Sylvia June Redding Dunson. He worked in the textile industry before his retirement, and in his free time enjoyed working on cars and being outside, especially cutting his grass. Family was most important to Randy, and he cherished every moment that he had with his wife, children and grandchildren. Next to his family was his love for the Clemson Tigers, and you could always find him wearing orange and cheering his team on to victory by yelling “Go Tigers!” Randy also loved singing karaoke and playing in pool tournaments, horseshoe tournaments and bowling tournaments, and was a member of Secona Baptist Church.

Randy is survived by his three children, Gaston Dunson of Easley, CB Dunson (Christie) of Pickens and Tabitha Dunson (Jason) of Pickens; his two bonus children, Dean Broome and Bonnie Broome; his eight grandchildren, Taylor (Scott), Tyler (Cierra), Sally, Matthew, Caden, Isaac, Lexi and Will; and a great-grandchild, Carter. He is also survived by two brothers, Earl Long of Travelers Rest and Jackie Broome; two sisters, Sylvia Cooper and Sandra Hall, both of Travelers Rest; and his best friend, Wallace Phillips of Pickens.

In addition to his loving wife and his parents, Randy was preceded in death by five brothers, Jimmy Broome, Willie Long, Larry Dunson, Roger Dunson and Billy Long; and two sisters, Lynn Craigo and Betty Craigo.

Graveside services were conducted on Nov. 29 at Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest. The family requested that everyone attending the service wear orange.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

SHELBY JEAN POWELL

EASLEY — Shelby Jean Powell, 82, loving wife of the late Carroll Powell, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence.

A native of Pickens County, Jean was born on Aug. 15, 1940, to the late J.J. and Bert McCombs. She was a lifelong member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Sharon McCombs of Liberty; her niece, Heather Durham (Josh) of Liberty; and many friends.

Mrs. Powell was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her brothers, Jack McCombs and infant Wallace McCombs.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Powell family.

MICHAEL ‘MIKE’ LEWIS

EASLEY — Michael “Mike” Lewis, 41, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home.

Born on Sept. 27, 1981, in Landover, Md., Mike was the son of Bruce Kevin Lewis and Cheryl Barnett. He was an avid animal lover who loved fishing, playing golf and video games.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lewis is survived by his sisters, Jazmyn Anstead and Ashley Lewis; stepsister, Chelsea Roy; and nieces, Allison Roy, Elizabeth Roy and Kaitlyn Roy.

Mike was predeceased by his brothers, Billy Lewis and Steven Lewis.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Lewis family.

JODY ROSS MORGAN

PICKENS — Jody Ross Morgan, 63, son of the late Ross Mitchell Morgan and Lois Mae Reeves Morgan, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home.

Jody was born in Pickens County on July 26, 1959. Jody was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a graduate of Pickens High School. He loved to hunt, fish and attend comic conventions.

He is survived by his brothers, John M. Morgan (Helen) and Marion F. Morgan (Mary J.), and several nieces and nephews.

Jody was predeceased by his parents and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with Jody’s final expenses.

A memorial service will be announced later.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations – Pickens Chapel is assisting the Morgan family.

LEVI ZACHARY LEDFORD

EASLEY — On the morning of Nov. 20, 2022, Levi Zachary Ledford was called home to his Heavenly Father at the age of 34.

Levi was a loving dad who adored his sons more than life itself. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Levi excelled at most sports, though baseball and golf were his favorites.

Levi’s personality was larger than life. When he entered a room, you definitely knew he was there.

He loved with his whole heart; his love for his family and friends knew no bounds.

He was so thankful for his church family, who welcomed and accepted him with open arms.

“How you doin? Better than I deserve.”

The world is a little less bright without you in it, but everyone you touched will carry your spirit.

Surviving are his mother, Toby Hixon; his fiancé, Kayla Watkins; his sons, William Ledford, Kash Watkins and Landon Ledford; brothers, Kyle Ballew (McKenzie), Kirkston Hixon (Chasidy) and Kaleb Hixon; and sister, Alyssa Hixon; along with several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cindy “Grammy” Spears.

A celebration of life was held on Nov. 25 at Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home with a Heart, 220 James Mattison Road, #4900, Liberty, SC 29657 or call (864) 843-3058.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Ledford family.

JOSHUA DELL ‘JOSH’ DOVE

EASLEY — Joshua Dell Dove, 34, son of Bobby Dove and Debbie Gillespie, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence.

A native of Pickens County, Josh was born on Oct. 18, 1988. Josh was a lead painter at Wilbert Plastics and was an avid Clemson Tiger football fan.

Survivors include his children, Emily Dove and Zach Dove; his parents, Bobby Dove (Susie) and Debbie Gillespie (John); his siblings, Jennifer Alexander (Chris), Stevie Johnson and Cody Trammell; his maternal grandmother, Edna Holt; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Josh was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Roger and Rebecca Dove; and his maternal grandfather, Robert Holt.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visitation took place on Nov. 29 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, with funeral services following. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Dove family.

MICHELLE CORN PORTER

PIEDMONT — Mrs. Michelle Corn Porter, 47, loving wife of Blair Porter, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Michelle was born on Aug. 12, 1975, to Mike and Dianne Corn in Easley. She was a graduate of Pickens High School and Clemson University, where she majored in communications. Her family was her world. She enjoyed traveling, reading and watching movies and spent countless hours watching her boys play sports. For the past four years, Michelle was employed with ScanSource. She attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband of 20 years, Michelle is survived by two sons, Hayden and Ian Porter of the home; her parents, Mike and Dianne Corn; a sister, Wendy Deaton (Adam); a brother, Adam Corn (Savannah); her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Smith and Connie Porter; a brother-in-law, Brian Porter; and a sister-in-law, Beth Porter Travis. She is also survived by her five nieces, Sarah, Emily, Elizabeth, Elin and Harper; and a nephew, Wes.

Funeral services were conducted on Nov. 25 at Secona Baptist Church, with interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family is at her home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the Wren High School Athletic Department, 905 Wren School Road, Piedmont, SC 29673; or to the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, 101 Pisgah Road, Easley, SC 29642 or via their website at mtpisgah.cc/give.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

RAYMOND L. ‘RAY’ BERNARD

LIBERTY — Raymond L. “Ray” Bernard, 73, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born Feb. 25, 1948, in Greenfield, Mass., Ray was the son of the late Raymond L. Bernard Sr. and Marion Bernard. Mr. Bernard worked as a plastic extruder for 12-plus years and was also a manager of a soup kitchen/homeless shelter for five years. Ray loved candlepin bowling and was on a league for four years.

Survivors include his children, Terrance Bernard of Holyoke, Mass., Nicole Johnson (Harry) of Greenville and Jennifer Connell of Liberty; his grandchildren, Israel Bernard, Sapphyre Bailey, Zachary Connell, Jordan Connell, Jacob Martini, Ashton Connell, Sophia Connell and Maxton Connell; and great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Connell.

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Bernard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ray’s honor may be made to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Seneca Chapel is serving the Bernard family.

Hilda Arlene Morris

Pumpkintown — Hilda Arlene Morris, 77, of Pumpkintown, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Hilda was born on June 20, 1945, to Homer and Cora Rathbone in Hot Springs, N.C. In her youth, Hilda Served in the Salvation Army Church. Hilda graduated from Hot Springs High School, then later moved to Marietta, S.C., where she was employed by JPS Slater plant. At her retirement, she had served the company for 42 years.

She was a friend to all and made many lifelong friends there.

Hilda was an avid reader and loved going places and spending time with family and friends.

Hilda is survived by her loving husband, Walter Morris; son, Jimmy “Jimbo” Roberts Jr. (Margaret); granddaughter, Kendra Roberts; grandson, Jacob Willett; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Ava Willett; nephew/brother, Gary Haynes (Carrie); many nieces and nephews; and countless others who called her Grann.

Hilda was predeceased by brothers Clyde, Tracey (Irene), Charles and Robert (Nevit); nephew/brother Harley Haynes (Judy); and sisters, Edith, Media and Leesita.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Fairview Methodist Church cemetery in Hot Springs, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Hilda’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation, https://give.epilepsy.com.

I Love you, and don’t you forget it!!

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Morris family.