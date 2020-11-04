Courier Obituaries 11-4-20

STANLEY ROY GREEN

PICKENS — Mr. Stanley Roy Green, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Mr. Green was born in Woodstock, Conn., and was the son of the late Ralph Dexter Green and Ina Elizabeth Buell Green. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret Doreen Jones Green for 39 years, and then loving husband of the late Lois Demming Green for 21 years.

Mr. Green was retired from the United States Air Force and also from Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles. He was a member of Volusia Baptist Church in Deltona, Fla., and the chaplain at the American Legion in Deltona, Fla. Mr. Green was a jokester and loved to tell stories. He was a prolific painter, with hundreds of acrylics on wood to his credit. He came from a large family who loved each other, and he loved them. He was a man who was known for his love of laughter.

Survivors include his children, Susan Green of Pickens, Stephen Green (Nancy) of Las Vegas, Nev., Jeanne Otey (Sidney W.) of Pickens, Margie Green of Cope, Michael Green (Regina) of Neeses and James Green of Deltona, Fla.; 16 loving grandchildren and 16 additional loving and precious great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Olive Bineau of Columbus, Ohio, and Mabel Green of Pomfret, Conn.; and a number of nieces and nephews who loved and adored him.

Mr. Green was predeceased by a son, David Green, and a daughter, Kathleen Lafontaine. He was also predeceased by brothers, Merton K. Green, Ralph Joseph Green, Sheldon Green and Charles Green; and sisters, Elizabeth Gordon and Alice Loughnan.

A memorial service will be held at the Dillard Funeral Home chapel at 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens on Friday, Nov. 6, at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cottingham Hospice House at 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Green family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

DONALD GILBERT AUSTIN

PICKENS — Donald Gilbert Austin passed from this earthly life peacefully at his home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ethel Cordell Austin; his brother, Dennis Austin; two sisters, Joyce Cunningham and LaFawn Richardson; and a grandson, PFC Barrett L. Austin. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Betty Barrett Austin; sons, Curt Austin (Yolanda) and Donnie Austin (Rhonda); four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Born in Mercersburg, Pa., he always joked that he missed being a southerner by 20 miles. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for 20 years. While stationed in Sumter, he met and married his wife, Betty (a student nurse from Heath Springs). After retiring from the military with a rank of master sergeant, he decided to go to college and ultimately received a master’s degree in vocational education.

He moved his family to Pickens to complete his education and to fulfill a promise to his wife to move closer to “home.” While in Pickens, he worked with the S.C. school systems and later with Duke Power at the Oconee Nuclear Station as director of safety and training.

He was a faithful member of Pickens First Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, bus driver and anywhere else he could.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 30 at Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Fred Stone officiating and Rev. Bryan Hester assisting. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Interim Hospice.

JOHNNY GREENE

PICKENS — John Wesley Greene, 74, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

He was a member of Golden Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Roberts Greene of the home, several children, siblings and grandchildren.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Greene were conducted on Nov. 2 at Golden Creek Baptist Church. Burial was held at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Golden Creek Baptist Church, Youth Fund, P.O. Box 479, Liberty SC 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

ROBERT R. ‘PEE WEE’ CLARDY

LIBERTY — Robert R. “Pee Wee” Clardy, 82, of Sheila Drive, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Liberty, he was the husband of Gwendolyn Turner Clardy and a son of the late Charlie Harrison and Nannie Mae Swords Clardy. He was retired from Richmond Gear. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his little dog Boo-Boo. He was a member of Liberty Church of God.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are a son, Dale Clardy (Sheila) of Liberty; a brother, Buddy Clardy of Liberty; two grandchildren, Emily Clardy of Liberty and Adam Clardy (Summer) of Easley; and a great-grandchild, Will Clardy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Dink, J.P. (Doodlebug), Charles, Cecil, Paul and David (Knocker), and an infant sister Rebecca Ann Clardy.

Funeral services to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Clardy were held on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial was held at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

ANNE P. LEWIS

LIBERTY — Mrs. Rebecca Anne Prince Lewis of Liberty died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Born Dec. 3, 1932, in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Leland Perrin and Elizabeth Hedgepath Prince of Liberty. Mrs. Lewis was educated in Liberty-area schools and attended Lander University. She retired from First National Bank of Pickens County. Mrs. Lewis previously served on the board of the Pickens County Library System and was proud of being among those who approved the design and construction of the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library.

She was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church, where she also worked in the church office in earlier years. Anne was an avid reader, deeply cared for her pets and studied and shared Liberty-area history, as well as her own family history. She was a lady of deep faith, manners and grace.

Surviving are her husband, William “Bill” Donald Lewis of the home; two daughters, Jane Lewis Bradford and Mary Lewis Stone; one son, William “Billy” Roland Lewis (Erin); one sister, Neal Prince Force; grandchildren, Lindsay Durham Porter (Sean), Meagan Bradford Nations (Daniel), Kimberley Stone Wade (Victor) and Cameron Alexis “Lexi” Lewis, Lucas William Durham (Ashley), Nicholas David Bradford, Matthew Stephen Stone and Davis Tanner Lewis; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Dr. C. Lynn Lewis, and son-in-law, David Wayne Bradford.

At the request of Mrs. Lewis, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Technical College Foundation, Dr. C. Lynn Lewis Health Sciences Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 587, Pendleton, SC 29670.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Chang and Dr. Kathy Christman for their devoted care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

MARJORIE ANNETTE MILLER

CENTRAL — Marjorie Annette Miller, 56, of Central, wife of Larry Miller, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lelia Childs, the late Cecil Johnson and the late Lucille Partain. She was a member of United Wesleyan Church and volunteered with Foothills Playhouse. Marjorie was an avid thrift shopper and enjoyed couponing.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Miller; sons, Chris Rowland, Andrew Rowland and Bradley Miller; brothers, Marshal Boleman, Eugene Partain (Laney), Daniel Partain (Tiffany), Charlie Partain (Lisa) and Manuel Partain; and sisters, Melisa Boggs (Jason), April Partain and Glenda Fields. Marjorie is also survived by many other extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at United Wesleyan Church at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Foothills Playhouse, 201 S. 5th St., Easley, SC 29640.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MISTY CHAPMAN

EASLEY — Misty Danielle Bearden Chapman, 44, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Deloris Swan Bearden. She was employed with Global Lending Services. She enjoyed the outdoors, music, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was of the Christian faith.

Surviving are two sons, Bradley Bearden (Andrea) of Pickens and Brady Bearden of Easley; a daughter, Amber Osborne (Dewayne) of Pelzer; two sisters, Christy McClaskey of Easley and Rhonda Suttles of Anderson; three brothers, C.J. Bearden of Greenwood, Kenneth Bearden of Anderson and Thomas Bearden of Anderson; and four grandchildren, Alaya, Bailey, Caroline and Greyson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nathan Bearden.

Funeral services to honor Misty’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Entombment will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. A livestream of the service will be available by visiting her tribute wall at libertymortuary.com.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements