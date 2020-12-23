Courier Obituaries 12-23-20

ELLA MAE POPHAM HOLLIDAY

PICKENS — Mrs. Ella Mae Popham Holliday, 90, of Pickens, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Easley.

Mrs. Holliday was born in Pickens County on May 8, 1930, to the late Lewis and Florence Searcy Mauldin. She was twice married, first to the late Lloyd Popham and then to the late Bill Holliday. She spent her life as a seamstress and was a member of Bethany Church of God. Mrs. Holliday was a woman who was loved by all — the epitome of unconditional love. Her faith and family were most important to her, and she was truly the example of a Godly woman and virtuous mother. She loved the Lord and served him with all her heart and treated everyone like they were her family.

Mrs. Holliday is survived by eight children, J.L. Popham of Six Mile, Alton Popham (Hazel) of Easley, Donnie Popham of Six Mile, Wanda Youngblood of Easley, Debbie Freeman (Scott) of Pickens, Lynn Adcox (Chuck) of Pickens, Jackie Popham (Lisa) of Union and Carol Rochester (Doug) of Westminster; two stepchildren, Marie Haskett and Susan Morton; 18 grandchildren, Crissie Neal, Carrie Morton (Michael), Derrick Popham (Ashley), Brandie Popham, Angela Long (Joe), Kelli Miller, Lorie Turner, Russell Popham, Duran Swafford (Nicole), Randy Freeman (Amanda), George Freeman, Jeff Adcox, Dane Adcox, Michael Farley (Reagan), Melissa Holder (Lonnie), Josh Popham (Tina), Dr. Nikki Rochester and Matt Rochester (Sarah). Mrs. Holliday is also survived by 29 great-grandchildren, Gage Neal, Hunter Morton, Cole Popham, Kaeden Popham, Abriel Smith, Morgan Smith, Taylor Thomas, Sutton Thomas, Wren Long, Reid Hawkins, Declan Miller, Grayson Turner, Noah Turner, Madison Stone, Landon Swafford, Carlee Swafford, Chase Freeman, Hunter Freeman, Clay Adcox, Blake Farley, Branna Farley, Augusta Holder, Ethan Holder, Colt Popham, Levi Popham, Mason Rochester, Zeke Rochester, Titus Freeman and Asher Freeman; and three great-great-grandchildren, Remington “Remi” Elrod, Aiden Stone and Amara Freeman.

In addition to both her husbands and her parents, Mrs. Holliday was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, J.P. Mauldin, David Mauldin, Ruth Mauldin, Paul Mauldin, Kathleen Popham, Clyde Mauldin and Jessie Durham; a daughter-in-law, Ann Popham; and a son-in-law, Marlow Stephens.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home, with a private burial to follow.

Due to the current COVID-19 precautions, the family is requesting guests to wear masks to attend the service, and there will be no formal visitation, however, Mrs. Holliday will lie in state in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 1-1:45 p.m. for friends to pay their respects.

Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

SEABORN DALE SMITH

PICKENS — Mr. Seaborn Dale Smith, 68, son of the late Doyle “Seab” Smith and Rachel E. Smith of Six Mile passed away peacefully at Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley on Dec. 20, 2020.

He was a loving husband to Brenda Sue Bolding Smith.

Dale was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and retired from the city of Easley after 43 years as shop foreman. Dale also served as the longtime director of the South Carolina Archery Association and was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting, fishing and the sport of archery. Dale was a lifetime member of the National Field Archery Association and the National Rifle Association.

Dale is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Sue Bolding Smith, and sons, Russell Dale Smith (Ashley) and Christopher Ryan Smith. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle “Seab” Smith and Rachel E. Smith.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, Dec. 26, from 1:30-2:45 p.m., with a chapel service at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and entire staff at Easley Place Assisted Living Facility and Brookdale Hospice for their care and dedication.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

STEVEN ‘DUCK’ LAWRENCE DOLL, SR.

LIBERTY — Mr. Steven Lawrence Doll Sr., 62, left to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 17, 2020.

Mr. Doll was born in Easley and was the son of the late Robert Doll Sr. and Betty Gillespie Sprouse and was married to Mrs. Dana Jackson Doll.

Mr. Doll was of the Baptist faith and a member at Pendleton Street Baptist Church. He worked installing flooring for more than 45 years and was employed with Oglesby Flooring. He loved his family and most especially his children and grandchildren. A sensitive soul, he never put attention on himself. Mr. Doll was an outdoorsman and enjoyed swimming, fishing, grilling and spending time with his loved ones. He was an avid admirer of NASCAR and loved everything Dale Sr. He loved hot rods, going fast and rock and roll music from the ‘70s. Mr. Doll never passed up sweets, especially when made by his little chick, Jenn.

Survivors include his wife, Dana, of 12 years; two children, Steven Doll Jr. and Jennifer Doll Kennedy, both of Easley; and two stepchildren, Amber Jackson and Devin Jackson, both of Liberty. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Steven Lawrence Doll III (Trey), Landon Doll, Rylan Doll, Sara-Rachel Doll, Jayla Kennedy, Jaxon Kennedy, Natalie Powell, Bryson Pilgrim, Karver Jackson, Levi Jackson, Kane Jackson and Kimber Bradley.

Mr. Doll is survived by a sister, Susie Doll Dillard (John) of Easley and two brothers, Vince Doll (Carla) of Liberty and Robert Doll Jr. of Easley.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the March of Dimes, 3 Jervey Ave., Greenville, SC 29607.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Doll family.

Online condolences may be sent todillardfunerals.com.

JAMES CARLTON ‘JIM’ POWELL

SHALLOTE, N.C. — James Carlton “Jim” Powell, 72, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.

Jim was born Feb. 17, 1948 in Pickens, son of the late JC Powell and Earline Chappell Powell. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. His hobbies included fishing, especially offshore, and spending time with his wife. He also enjoyed repairing boats and tinkering in the backyard. Jim was kindhearted and fun loving and was a friend to all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, TL Powell and Brady Joe Powell.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cindy Lou Powell of Shallotte; four children, Jennifer Davis and husband Sonny of Mobile, Ala., Jamie Jones of Pensacola, Fla., Brandon Miller and wife Nicole of Orlando, Fla., and Brooke Powell and husband Phillip of Orlando, Fla.; a special cousin who was like a brother, Barry Chappell and wife Vicky of Liberty; two brothers, Terry Powell of Pickens and Michael Powell of Pickens; sister, Catherine Brodsky and husband Steve of Texas; four grandchildren, Emily Sims, Daisy Davis, Landry Powell and Jaxson Miller; his faithful canine companion, Herbie; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial condolences may be made at shallottefunerals.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, N.C.

ROY EUGENE KNIGHT

SIX MILE — Roy Eugene Knight, 75, loving husband of Mrs. Sandra Jean Stephens Knight, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House.

Roy was born in Oconee County on April 30, 1945, to the late Clyde Knight and Rosalee Rice Knight. Roy was the founder of the Roy Knight Singers and, along with his family, sang gospel music for more than 50 years. He was the former broker-in-charge for Knight Realty and Appraisal and was a member of West Anderson Church of God.

In addition to his loving wife of 46 years, Mr. Knight is survived by two daughters, Tracie Birch (Rodney) of Six Mile and Jena Putnam (Brett) of Easley; two grandchildren, Alex Birch of Six Mile and Annah Birch Allen (Baker) of Six Mile; and a brother, Frank Knight (Nell) of Seneca.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Ruby Knight, Helen Turner, Sam Knight, J.B. Knight, Harold Knight, Melvin Knight and Lucille Ellenburg.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House, Attn. Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

SAMUEL MERRILL BAKER

PICKENS — Samuel Merrill Baker finally got to behold the one he’s served for so long on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. He entered into his heavenly home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Merrill was a member of Mt Sinai Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a deacon for 52 years. Merrill was a huge prayer warrior and influence on so many lives. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gladys Baker; his daughters, Tammy Duncan (Kenny) of Liberty and Tina Hudson (Eddie) of Easley; his four grandchildren, Rebecca Shook (Jonathan) of Waterloo, Brent Hudson (Danae) of Pickens, Caitlyn Reece (EJ) of Pickens and Bethany Duncan of Liberty, as well as his five great-grandchildren, Jacob Shook, Cooper Shook, Logan Hudson, Kennedy Hudson and Case Reece. He is also survived by his brother, Donnie Baker (Jean) of Easley; and his three sisters, Joyce Jewell (Floyd) of Six Mile, Doris Bolding of Easley and Connie Baker of Liberty.

Merrill was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Leecie Baker; his two brothers, Charles Baker and Jimmy Baker; two granddaughters, Kelli and October Hudson; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Dec. 19 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Pickens, with interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Tabernacle Children’s Home; 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611

VICTOR CRAIG MCCOLLUM

PICKENS — Victor Craig McCollum, 76, husband of 54 years to Patricia Ann Breon McCollum, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home.

Craig was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served his country for 28 years. He was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Pat; sons, John McCollum (Cindi) of Pickens and Eric McCollum (Kimberly) of Pickens; grandchildren, Emily Dawkins (Favio), Samantha Westbrook (Christian), Savannah Youngblood (Austin), Eric-Adam McCollum (Waverly) and Ethan-Alan McCollum; great-grandchildren, Gemma and Aiden Dawkins; and a sister, Sandra Bowers of Alabama.

Craig is predeceased by his parents, Victor Clinton McCollum and Mazie Byrol McCollum and a brother, David McCollum.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Red Hill Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by Dr. Wayne Dickard and Rev. Jeremy Merck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the McCollum family.

ROBERT ‘BOBBY’ SHELDON SCRUGGS

PICKENS — Robert “Bobby” Sheldon Scruggs, 70, husband for 25 years to Cindy Jo Scruggs, passed away on Friday Dec. 19, 2020, at his home.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters, Maggie Deaton (Jacob) of Pickens and Kristin Oakes (Charlie) of Six Mile; a son, Brian Scruggs (Holly) of Pickens; grandchildren, Lane and Luke Scruggs, Kayden and Grady McManis, Myles Holcombe and Sadie Jo Deaton; a sister, Nancy Stephens of Pickens; and a brother. Ronnie Scruggs (Becky) of Easley.

Mr. Scruggs is predeceased by his parents, Sheldon Leon Scruggs and Helen Ada Craig Scruggs; and sisters, Carolyn Holcombe and Margaret Ann Scruggs.

Bobby was a veteran of the United States Marines, a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Six Mile, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Bobby fought a long battle with cancer, but is now rejoicing in Heaven. 2 Timothy 4:7

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Scruggs family.

JOHN L. WARDLAW

CENTRAL — John Luther Wardlaw, 75, of Central, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late John and Lillian Corbin Wardlaw.

Mr. Wardlaw was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. During his career, he worked as a contractor for several years, but spent most of his time as a truck driver.

Surviving are two sons, Randy Wardlaw (Debra) of Spartanburg and John Wardlaw Jr. (Amanda) of Central; a daughter, Teresa Lewis (Michael) of Pickens; five grandchildren, Brandi Tarvis, Jonathon Wardlaw, Angel Lear, John Wesley Wardlaw and Thomas Wardlaw; seven great-grandchildren; and two adopted brothers, Pat and Lloyd Maxwell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Wardlaw; and two grandchildren, Christopher Wardlaw and Courtney Wardlaw.

Services for Mr. Wardlaw will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JANE NEWTON WATSON BOGGS

PICKENS — Mrs. Janie Newton Watson Boggs, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 18, 2020.

Mrs. Boggs was born in Pickens County and was the daughter of the late James Thomas Newton and Ruby Pearl Bradley Newton and wife for 42 years to the late Charles Wayne Watson and her current loving relationship to husband Don Boggs.

Survivors include her husband, of 16 years, Don Boggs; daughters, Carol Watson Dozier (Sam) from Columbia and Angela Bryant (Jeremy) from Pickens; son, Scott Watson (Teena) from Belton; eight loving grandchildren; and five most precious great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, George Newton (Patsy) of Seneca.

Mrs. Boggs was predeceased by brothers, Tom Newton, Carl Newton and Willie Newton.

Mrs. Boggs was an absolute loving mother and wife. She was a graduate of Six Mile High School. She loved acts of service and did not desire attention on herself. She enjoyed going to the farm and taking care of animals. She also loved taking care of people, especially family when they were in need. Mrs. Boggs loved her flowers, gardening and cooking.

The family will be having a private service at this time, with a memorial service scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Upstate at 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, (864) 224-3398 or to Praters Creek Baptist Church at 621 Praters Creek Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family would like to take this time to thank Hospice of the Upstate and all of Janie’s caregivers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Boggs family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

MIRANDA JANE CHAPMAN

EASLEY — Miranda Jane Chapman, 63, of Banks Road, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

A native of Pickens County, Miranda was born Oct. 29, 1957, the daughter of Reva Swanson Reeves and the late Melvin Jackson Reeves.

Miranda was a member of Pickens Church of God. She loved watching hummingbirds and, as she put it, “playing with them babies.” She loved her family and the Lord.

Mrs. Chapman is survived by her son, Kevin Shane Chapman of Uganda, Africa; granddaughter, Cheyenne Lee Chapman of Easley; mother, Reva Swanson Reeves of Easley; great-grandchildren, Aaron Passmore Chapman, Kye Bellamy and Jeremiah Bellamy; brothers, Robert Reeves and Glenn Reeves; and sister, Patricia Garrett.

Miranda was predeceased by her father, Melvin Jackson Reeves.

A memorial service to honor Mrs. Chapman’s life was held on Dec. 16 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Chapman family.

KATHY HALTIWANGER

PICKENS — Kathy Faye Hammontree Haltiwanger, 66, of Bronco Lane, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Anderson.

Born in Ogden, Utah, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Betty Hammontree. She was retired from the Pickens County Library System, where she served as the assistant administrator. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time fishing. She also enjoyed crafting, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Katie Kelley and her husband, Darrel, of Pickens; a sister, Tina McGaha of Pickens; a brother, Wayne Hammontree of Pickens; and three grandchildren, Austin, Savannah and Zoe Kelley.

Memorials in her memory may made to the charity of one’s choice.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

KENNETH H. KIRBY

SENECA — Kenneth H. Kirby, 64, of 101 Maple Ave., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Oconee Memorial Hospital surrounding by his loving family.

Ken was the son of the late Albert and Kathryn Kirby. Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Terri. He is survived by his sister, Janis Mahaffey (Bill and Kimberly) of Seneca.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Tina Kirby, as well as his children, Matthew R. Kirby (Carrie) of Six Mile and Courtney Wald (Keith) of Easley. Ken’s pride and joy were his seven amazing grandchildren, Justyn, Madelaine, Abigail, Brody, Braden, Ella and Aniston.

Ken was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Seneca and was very active with his church family. Ken had a love for the outdoors and chased white tail bucks every chance he got. Kenneth proudly served the law enforcement community for more than 23 years. He began his career with Walhalla PD, moving on to being a K-9 handler and interim chief for Central PD and retiring as a detective with the Seneca PD.

Graveside services were held on Dec. 20 at Mountain View Cemetery in Seneca.

DONNA DICKARD

LIBERTY — Donna Smith Dickard, 76, loving wife of Henry Dickard, departed her earthly home for her pain-free heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born in Walhalla on March 30, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Smith and Ola Pitts Smith Jamison. Donna worked many years for Sangamo and later retired from Champion Aerospace. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 56 years, are a daughter, Melanie Ginn (Scotty) of Liberty; a son, Glen Dickard of Liberty; her two precious granddaughters, Taylor and Allison Dickard; and two brothers, Mike Smith of Anderson and Larry Smith of Walhalla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Morris and Jack Ray; and a sister, Shirley Butts.

Her wishes were to be cremated and no services to be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roanoke Community Center, 435 Riggins Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

SUE ANN ROE

CENTRAL — Sue Ann “Susie” Roe, 57, of Camp Creek Road, Central, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Cottingham House in Seneca.

A native of Anderson County, Susie was born March 21, 1963, the daughter of Doris Louise Holden Seigle and the late Samuel Lee “Bud” Seigle.

Susie was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Norris. She was known for her artistry in painting landscapes and portraits.

Survivors include her mother, Doris Louise Seigle of Central; her husband, Steve Roe of Easley; two sons, Joshua Newton (Laarni) of Chicago and Billy Roe of Central; six grandchildren, Hannah Hill, Jaylyn Stokes, Sierra Newton, Ryleigh Newton, Cecil Durham-Newton and JJ Newton; great-granddaughter, Laina Rosen; and four sisters, Vicki Crowe, Joy Shirley, Jill Hamilton and Lani Hall.

In addition to her father, Samuel Lee “Bud” Seigle, Mrs. Roe was predeceased by a son, Israel Newton of Six Mile.

A memorial service will be held outdoors at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susie’s honor may be made to Hospice of the Foothills by calling (864) 455-9980 or by mailing Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, c/o Oconee Memorial Hospital Foundation, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Roe family.

JACQUELYN OTT WUESTENHAGEN

SIX MILE — Jacquelyn Ott Wuestenhagen, 70, wife of the late Horst Wuestenhagen, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Marguerite Olive Weeks Ott and Leroy Edward Ott and was a retired elementary school teacher.

Survivors include her daughter, Heather Nicole Pinckney of Pickens; two sisters, Susan Stockton (Dave) of Pickens and Betty Greene of Irmo; and one grandson, Draven James Pinckney.

A graveside service was held on Dec. 18 at the Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery.

Mrs. Wuestenhagen was predeceased by her husband, parents and one brother, Edward Ott.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Wuestenhagen family.

ANNA C. MCDONALD

PICKENS — Anna C. McDonald, 74, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

She was the wife of Brian F. McDonald. They shared 25 years together.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frank Ermine and Merle Etzweiler Ermine.

She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving the Lord and singing His praises. She will be remembered for her kindness, faithfulness and unconditional love. She served with husband Brian for more than 30 years in nursing home ministries. She also loved to sing.

She is survived by her spouse, Brian F. McDonald of Pickens; only child, Diana Kilgore (Donn) of Pickens; two grandchildren, Dana and Devin; and three precious and loving great-grandchildren, Kaeden, Liam and Ethan.

The family will be having a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Pickens Camp of Gideons International, POB 1538 Pickens, SC 29671. Anna was a member of the Gideon Womens Auxiliary.

Palmetto Cremation Service is assisting the McDonald family. Online condolences can be made at palmettocremationservice.com.

CAMRON MICHAEL SCOTT

EASLEY — Mr. Camron Michael Scott, 26, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a son of William Andrew Scott (Christie) of Easley and Lisa Anthony Rogers of Liberty, Camron was a graduate of Pickens High School and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Eric Scott (Courtney), Dylan Scott and Zachary Scott, all of Easley, and Caleb Ownby of Woodruff; two sisters, Taylor Ownby and Ashley Rogers, both of Easley; his grandmother, Betty Anthony of Easley; nieces, Sullivan Scott and Harper Burgess; and nephews, Liam Sanchez and Reid Scott.

Private graveside services will be held at the Cedar Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

HAROLD MELVIN SNIPES

EASLEY — Mr. Harold Melvin Snipes, 76, husband of Faye Lewis Snipes, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Floyd Black Snipes and the late Irene Gular Smith Snipes, Mr. Snipes was a graduate of Pickens High School and retired from Fluor Daniel with 42 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.

Mr. Snipes was an avid Clemson fan and loved the outdoors and camping, but his greatest love was his family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 43 years, are two sons, Danny Trotter (Tammy) and Sam Trotter (Jannett), both of Pickens; four daughters, Pat Howard (Rick) of Liberty, Jane McDaniel (Tony) of Spartanburg, Jean Roberson (Joe) of Pickens and Ritia Hopkins (Ray) of Greenwood; a sister, Rachel Bryant of Liberty; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Snipes was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 17 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

SANDRA FAYE WOODALL LADD

PICKENS — Sandra Faye Woodall Ladd, 65, wife of the late Kenneth Ray Ladd, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Sandra is survived by her sisters, Betty Winchester (Bob) of Walhalla and Pat Crowe (Carl) of Liberty, Elizabeth Pelfrey (Andy) of Westminster, Peggy Eaves (Rodney) of Norris, Ellen Woodall of Pickens and Judy Robertson (Jack) of Pickens; and brothers, Tony Jones of Pickens, and Ricky Pitts of Westminster.

Mrs. Ladd was predeceased by her father, Derriel Ray Woodall; stepmother, Raynell Woodall; mother, Thelma Pitts Woodall; and brothers, Timothy Woodall and Larry Woodall.

A memorial service for Mrs. Ladd will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Ladd family.

CLARENCE MACK ATKINSON

SIX MILE — Clarence Mack Atkinson, husband of Francis H. Atkinson, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.

A native of Pickens County, Clarence was born Oct. 18, 1925, the son of the late Albert and Lonnie Alexander Atkinson.

Mr. Atkinson was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church. He was a loyal employee of Singer/Ryobi and retired from there after 47 years of service.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 66 years, Frances H. Atkinson; a daughter, Shelia A. Banks (Hal) of Pickens; three grandchildren, Lindsey Hiott (Wes) of Pickens, Katie Garrett (Jon) of Pickens and Hunter Banks of Durham, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hayes Hiott and Kennedy Garrett.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Atkinson was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca Ann Gilstrap of Pickens and infant grandchildren, Kevin, Kayla, Justin and Jacob Banks. Clarence was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Clarence’s honor may be made to Meals on Wheels of Pickens County, 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty, SC 29657.

The family would like to thank Wren Hospice for the excellent care and support.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Atkinson family.

TIMOTHY EARL TAYLOR

PICKENS — Timothy Earl Taylor, 28, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home.

Timothy was born on May 10, 1992, to Todd Earl Taylor (Carree) of Pickens and Brenda Thompson Hyder (Steve) of Liberty.

In addition to his parents, Timothy is survived by his siblings, Tiffany (Brandon) Thompson of Fountain Inn, Abygail Taylor of Pickens and Sydney (Parker) Lambright of Easley; his children, Elijah and Brooklyn Taylor, and their mother, Chelsea Anthony, of Easley; his paternal grandmother, Wilma Chappell of Easley; and countless family and friends who will be forever changed by his absence.

He was predeceased by grandfathers, Timothy Earl Taylor, James Leo Chappell and Richard Lafayette Thompson; and a grandmother, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson.

Tim was a free spirit who lived by his own rules. He was kindhearted and gentle, giving the shirt off his back to those in need. He was a prankster who loved to laugh and make others laugh with him.

He loved cooking, camping, the lake, the beach and most of all playing outdoors with his precious Elijah and Brooklyn. Tim was a skilled electrical technician and had dreams of owning his dad’s company one day. He enjoyed working with his hands and finding interesting ways to fix things that were broken.

Tim found comfort in the words of his favorite poem by Marianne Williamson, and her words describe the spirit of his heart, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. We are all meant to shine as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us, it’s in everyone.”

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to an education fund established for Tim’s children by going to gofund.me/14e7feac.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.

VERNON W. POWELL

EASLEY — Vernon W. Powell, 79, husband of Nancy Olivia Kennemore Powell, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Powell was the son of the late Ada Frances Chandler Powell and Harce Rose Rance Powell.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, three daughters, Edna Durham (Bobby) of Pickens, Frances Moore of Easley and Rhoda Harris (Ricky) of Easley; one son, Sammy Powell (Tammy) of Pickens; one sister, Edna Faye Raines (Claude) of Easley; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A graveside dervice was held on Dec. 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Powell was predeceased by his parents, one daughter, Jo Ann Lesley, four brothers and one sister.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Powell family.

HAROLD O’DELL PORTER

PICKENS — Harold O’Dell Porter, 81, husband of Mary Snipes Porter, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Ivy O’Dell and Edna Elizabeth Porter. He was a retired truck driver, as well as brick and stone mason. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and active in many church activities.

Mr. Porter enjoyed fishing and watching the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs play football.

Survivors include his daughter, Shari Porter Stokes (Sam); son, Marty Harold Porter; granddaughters, Molly McHugh Stokes, Mary Frances Stokes and Kira Lael Porter; and a grandson, Abram Logan Porter.

A graveside service was held on Dec. 17 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Phil Henry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harold’s honor to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 160 Cross Roads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Porter family.

CHARLES MICHAEL ‘MIKE’ BLAIR

SIX MILE — Charles Michael “Mike” Blair, 68, loving husband to Katherine A Blair, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.

A native of Houston County, Ga., Mike was born at Warner Robins Air Force Base on Aug. 21, 1952, the son of the late Charles William and Annie Looney Blair.

Mike was a hardworking man with a good heart. He would gladly give you the shirt off his back if you needed. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 151 in Norris. Mike was also a very dear and loving husband and will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his wife, Katherine, Mike is survived by four sons, Michael Kevin Blair (Lainie) of Easley, Christopher Mark Blair (Mandy) of Liberty, Todd Mathew Blair of Mississippi and Colt Justin Blair, also of Mississippi; seven grandchildren, Charles O. Blair, Samuel R. Blair, Abigale Blair, Koen Blair, TJ Blair, Gabriel Blair and Kaitlyn Blair; one sister, Diane Smith; and one brother, Steve Blair.

Mr. Blair was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Annie Blair of Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mike’s honor may be made to Hospice of the Foothills by calling (864) 455-9980 or by mailing Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, c/o Oconee Memorial Hospital Foundation, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Blair family.

OLIN FINLEY JOHNSON

EASLEY — Mr. Olin Finley Johnson, 77, husband of Barbara Dyar Johnson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Mettie Finley Johnson Ball, Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Liberty High School and retired as manager from Capri’s Italian Restaurant in Easley with 16 years of service. He was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.

Olin was an avid golfer and loved the Clemson Tigers, but his greatest love was for his family and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 57 years, are two daughters, Sherry J. Greene (Ronnie), and Tracy J. Reed (Perry), both of Easley; a sister, Dot Sink of Easley; and four grandchildren, Rachael Williams (Austin), Samuel Greene, Becca Reed and Nicholas Greene. Mr. Johnson was predeceased by a brother, Doyle Johnson; and a sister, Vivian Black.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 22 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with Rev. Carlton Cleveland officiating.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.