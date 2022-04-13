Courier Obituaries 4-13-22

STACY L. SIMMONS

CENTRAL — Mrs. Stacy Longmeyer Simmons, 60, wife of Robert “Squirrel” Vincent Simmons, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Born in Anderson County, a daughter of Elizabeth Goforth Longmeyer of Easley and the late Robert Duane Longmeyer, Mrs. Simmons was a graduate of Travelers Rest High School, a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. Stacy was a true friend to all. She loved riding motorcycles, but her greatest love was forher family, especially her grandchildren. Stacy will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 37 years, are her daughters, Kimberly Simmons Tate of Liberty and Timber Rose Simmons of Central; her three sons, Robert Clifton Simmons of Pendleton, Matthew Duane Simmons (Misty) of Central and Parker Vincent Simmons of Central; her brother, Michael Marsh Longmyer (Casisdy) of Newnan, Ga.; her sister, Michele Marsh Yother (Mike) of Peachtree City, Ga.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her beloved dog, Rudy; and many adopted sons, daughters and grandchildren.

Memorial services were held on April 10 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting kidney.org/donation.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting kidney.org/donation.

OLIN MANN

CENTRAL — Olin Mann, 88, of Eaton Street, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Anderson Area Medical Center.

Born in Six Mile, he was the husband of more than 68 years to Opal Galloway Mann and a son of the late James Thomas and Mamie Elizabeth Kelly Mann. Mr. Mann loved the outdoors and enjoyed walking around the town of Central. He was retired from the textile industry and attended First Baptist Church of Central. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Randy Mann and his wife, Wanda, of Anderson; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Mann of DeLand, Fla.; four grandchildren, Brittany Mann, Hilary Alleyn (Eric), Eric Mann (Madison) and Anthony “Tony” DoMoe (Jeannine); and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mike Mann; three sisters and eight brothers.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

DERRIL REID

PICKENS — Derril Reid, 75, husband of the late Sandra Reid, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his daughter’s residence.

A native of Pickens County, Derril was born on April 3, 1947, to the late Clyde and Dessie Mae Reid. He was a member of Gap Hill Baptist Church. Derril enjoyed piddling with tractors, gardening and fishing.

Survivors include his children, Terry Scruggs (Joanie) of Easley, Denice Cook of Pickens and Deborah Holliday (Scott) of Easley; grandchildren, Garren Lollis, Cheyenne Watts (Carl), Cody Cook and Nathan Holliday; great-grandchildren, Jayden Cook, Scarlett Lollis and Kenzi Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Reid was predeceased by his parents; his wife; a great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Lollis; and his siblings, Paul Reid, Oneida Duncan and Johnny Kellett.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visitation was held on April 11 in the Pickens chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, with funeral services following. Burial took place at the Gap Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will be at 124 Davis Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at 124 Davis Road, Easley, SC 29640.

FORREST KELLEY

NORRIS — Marion Forrest Kelley, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, following an extended illness.

Born in Liberty on June 6, 1938, he was a son of the late Claude Kelley and Rosa Mae Gillespie Kelley.

Mr. Kelley served in the United States Navy for 13 years, including during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military, he worked as a computer engineer across the Southeast. Following his retirement from the School District of Pickens County, he enjoyed bowling, studying his family’s history and traveling the world, especially his beloved Norway.

He attended Norris First Baptist Church for many years.

Surviving are two sons, Eric Forrest Kelley (Lina) of Vestby, Norway, and Axel Edward Kelley (Katinka) of Oslo, Norway; as well as his six grandchildren, Marcus, Elise, Paul, Knut, Edward and Karen of Norway.

Eric is a colonel in the Norwegian Armed Forces. Axel is an environmental manager with Lundin Energy. Also surviving is a sister, Betty Merck, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Danny (Suzanne) Merck and Darlene Merck, who became caretakers through his extended illness.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nell Casenta; and three brothers, Kenneth, J.B. and Clyde Kelley.

Graveside services will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

Graveside services will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

To share a memory or leave a message for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Clemson Downs, 500 Downs Loop, Clemson, SC 29631 in memory of Forrest.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JERRY HOLLIDAY

EASLEY — Mr. Jerry Holliday, 62, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.

Jerry was born on June 3, 1959, to the late Marvin Holliday and Mrs. Grace Atkins Holliday. He loved his family, especially spending time with his children and attending their concerts. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved his cats.

In addition to his mother, Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Holliday; two twin children, Jackson Holliday and Emily Holliday; three sisters, Shirley Mahaffey, Lynne Hudson (William) and Kim Brock (Harold); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Mr. Holliday was preceded in death by his twin brother, Terry Holliday; and his brother-in-law, David Mahaffey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

THELMA HOLCOMBE

EASLEY — Mrs. Thelma Holcombe, 82, loving wife of James Junior Holcombe, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Oakview Park Assisted Living Facility.

Mrs. Holcombe was born in Greenville County on Feb. 10, 1940, to the late Sam and Lillie Gillespie Mathis. A hard worker, she spent most of her career in textiles and always showed pride in her work. Mrs. Holcombe was a unique individual who was known for her feistiness and quick wit. She was a loving, caring and trusting lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Holcombe is survived by a daughter, Becky Parker; a son, Sammy Walters; three sisters, Louise Kline (Bob), Ruth McClain and Katherine Smith (Bobby); three brothers, Larry Mathis and Benny Mathis (Linda); and four stepchildren, Mike Holcombe, Tony Holcombe, Bruce Holcombe and Lorna Holcombe. Mrs. Holcombe is also survived by 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holcombe was preceded in death by her first husband, John Walters; a son, Charles Daniel Walters; a brother, Buster Mathis; a grandson, Daniel Walters; and a brother-in-law, Harry McClain.

Funeral services were conducted on April 11 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home, with interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family members are at their respective homes.

The family members are at their respective homes.

STANLEY E. ‘BEETLE’ WILSON

EASLEY — Mr. Stanley Eugene “Beetle” Wilson, 74, husband of Patsy Johnston Wilson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Ellis Mac Wilson and the late Bertha Mae Wilson, Mr. Wilson was a 1965 graduate of Easley High School and retired from BellSouth with 31 years of service. He was an active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Beetle was an avid golfer and loved the game, but his greatest love was for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a devoted and loving husband to his sweetheart, Patsy, and truly loved and adored his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 55 years, are his daughter, Tracie Wilson Gerisch (Eric) of Powdersville; his son, Chaplain (LTC) Timothy Eugene Wilson (Becky) of Fayetteville, N.C.; his sister, Donna H. Gray (Jake) of Easley; His brother-in-law, Junior Johnston of Central; his sister-in-law, Doris S. Wilson of Easley; and his five grandchildren, Danielle McFall (Logan) of Clemson, Cameron Matthews (Abby) of Easley, and Meg Wilson, Miller Wilson and Matt Wilson, all of Fayetteville, N.C.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy Ellis “Bones” Wilson Sr.; and his beloved grandparents, Grady Whitner Hudson and Mae Collins Hudson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service, at the church.

The family is at the home.

The family is at the home.

NATALIE KUETHER

EASLEY — Mrs. Natalie Robinson Kuether, 88, wife of the late William “Bill” Carl Kuether, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Born in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of the late Parker Robinson and the late Marion Lambert Robinson, Mrs. Kuether retired from Travelers Insurance Company with 34 years of service and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Sarah Nan Taylor of Ocala, Fla.; her son, Steven Carl Kuether of Daytona Beach, Fla.; a special friend, Elma M. Teat of Easley; her two grandchildren, David Taylor of Texas and Steven Taylor of Hawaii; and a great-grandchild, Heather Taylor of Texas.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with Revs. Nick McClellan and Rodney Graham officiating.

Memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay St., Easley, SC 29642.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MASTER SGT. BOBBIE GWINN

EASLEY — Master Sgt. (Ret.) Bobbie Lane Gwinn, 83, husband of the late Patricia Rogers Gwinn, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Marion and Peggy Rogers Gwinn.

Mr. Gwinn was retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of dedicated service to his country. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for Rolling Green Golf Course in Dacusville and was a private investigator. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and riding motorcycles. He was also a member of Tabor United Methodist Church in Easley.

Surviving are his children, Rev. Gary Gwinn (Kathy) of Easley and Terri Gwinn of Greenville; three grandchildren, April Norris (Eddie), Alisha Cole (Bryan) and Patti Gwinn; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson on the way; a sister, Peggy Ann Durham (Gary) of Pickens; brothers, Rev. Roger Gwinn (Ann) of Pickens and Cooter Gwinn (Gail) of Easley; a sister-in-law, Betty Gwinn of Easley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Bill Gwinn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 13, from 1-2:45 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Track Ministry of Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Easley, SC 29641.

The family members are at their respective homes.

The family members are at their respective homes.

SARA J. KING

PICKENS — Sara J. King, 95, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Prisma Health–Cottingham Hospice House.

Born June 12, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Annie “Blanche” (Smith) Sheriff.

Mrs. King is survived by her sons, Sammy King (Sylvia) of Iva and Charlie King (Debra) of Hilton Head; daughter, Sandra Morgan (Stanley) of Pickens; six grandchildren, Sammy Joe King, Marcus King, LaKay Blakely (David), Matt Morgan, Brooke King and Ben King; 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oldrage F. King; four brothers; and six sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, in the chapel of Mountain View Funerals and Cremations in Seneca. The family will receive friends from noon until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.

Flowers are accepted, and the family is at the home of LaKay and David Blakely at 277 Amberwood Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the angels on Earth with Prisma Health–Cottingham Hospice.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the angels on Earth with Prisma Health–Cottingham Hospice.

BRADLEY FULLER

LIBERTY — Harold Bradley Fuller, 54, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Harold Fuller.

Bradley loved South Carolina Gamecock football and hunting, and he truly loved his family.

Surviving are his mother, Aurelie “Cookie” Fuller of the home; a brother, Jeff Fuller of the home; a sister, Tammy Finley of Easley; one niece, Courtney Waller (Jeremy) of Liberty; and numerous cousins and friends.

Memorial services to honor Bradley’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. The visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

To share a memory or leave a message for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

LINDA GAIL BLACK MCMICHAEL

CENTRAL — Linda Gail (Black) McMichael, 67, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Prisma Health – Cottingham Hospice House.

Born on June 8, 1954, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Martha Black.

She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Black and fiancé, Don Rathgeber of Seneca, Rebecca Wilson (Gerald) of Liberty, Misty Kearse of Texas and Kim McCullough of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brandon; and siblings, Donna, James, Pat and Dot.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health – Cottingham Hospice House at 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations, Seneca Chapel is assisting the family of Ms. McMichael.