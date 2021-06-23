Courier Obituaries 6-23-21

THOMAS DALE STANCIL

EASLEY — Mr. Thomas Dale Stancil, 53, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Mr. Stancil was born in Easley, and was the son of the late Linda Pilgrim Stancil and husband of Cynthia Stancil.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include two daughters, Megan Julian (Trad) of Easley and Madison Holliday (Chase) of Central. Also surviving are two loving and precious grandchildren, Ida and Cecile Julian; a twin brother, Johnny Stancil of Greenville; a brother, Jamie Stancil (Missy) of Norris; and a sister, Becky Stewart of Central. Also surviving are an aunt, Kathy Grant, and uncles, Wesley Durham, Dale Pilgrim (Mary) and Rickey Pilgrim, all of Six Mile, all who raised Thomas after the passing of his mother.

Mr. Stancil was predeceased by an aunt who assisted in his raising, Carolyn Durham, and his grandmother, Cornelia Pilgrim, all who played a major role in his life.

Mr. Stancil enjoyed piddling with things. If he didn’t know how to fix something, then he worked at it until he learned. He was always ready to face a challenge when it came to auto mechanics. He could fix any kind of car. Thomas was a jack of all trades. He was even known to play the guitar and sing a little. He had earned an associate’s degree and was working as an electrician in textiles. His pride and joy were his two daughters, who he loved deeply, and his two grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Dillard Funeral Home chapel. The family will visit with friends and family that same day in the chapel beginning at 1 p.m. just before the service. Burial will follow at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Stancil family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

WILLIE FANT GILSTRAP

EASLEY — Willie Fant Gilstrap, 92, widower of the late Juanita Martin Gilstrap, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Born March 30, 1929, in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Jahu Sylvester and Dora Powell Gilstrap.

Mr. Gilstrap was a member of the YMCA in Easley and Rock Springs Baptist Church and proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his children, Janice Gonzalez (Phillip) of Willis, Texas, David Gilstrap (LeAnn) of Pumpkintown, Jay Gilstrap (Kristi) of Williamston and James Gilstrap (Yari) of Easley; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, he was predeceased by seven siblings, Shaffer Moore Gilstrap, Ivy Leonard, Essie Ora, Lawrence Leon Gilstrap, John Edward Gilstrap, Wilma Faye and Dora Ruth.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Entombment will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.

STEPHEN R. BARRETT

SIX MILE — Stephen R. Barrett, 69, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Clemson.

Born in Sanford, N.C., on July 8, 1951, he was a son of the late Ralph Addison and Willa Boze Barrett.

Steve enjoyed playing football for Sanford Central on the 1968 Yellow Jacket Team (No. 84 Redbird), golf, old cars, his 1969 Satellite, volunteering with the Dixie Youth Baseball Association, the Red Fox Club, teaching the children Sunday school with Elaine and Elaine, going to the beach and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Donna Rogers Barrett of the home; two daughters, Stephanie Moore (Mike) of Six Mile and Courtney Griffith (Brent) of Lynchburg; a son, Josh Barrett of Denver, Colo.; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Barrett and Carol Barrett Barwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to First Baptist Church Hartsville, Children’s Ministry, 104 E. Home Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550, where he spent many years teaching Sunday school.

The family will host a private memorial in his honor at a later date.

Steve’s life verse was Joshua 1:9, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Dominion Senior Living and Crescent Hospice for their love and genuine care shown to Steve during his declining health.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

MARY ELOISE GILSTRAP

NORRIS — Mary Eloise Gilstrap, 80, daughter of Elzie Moore and Mary Ellen Moore, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.

Mary is survived by her children, Teana Reece (Marty) of Pickens and Tammy Masceri of Norris; grandchildren, Tammy Jean Masters, Dice Masters, Eddie Joe Redding, Ginger Euneake Willis (Jeremiah), Joseph Masceri, Dillon Reece, Kelly Masceri and Bradie Reece; great-grandchildren, Andrew Masters, Yona Newcomer, Wolf Willis and Hunter Willis; and a great-great-grandchild, Toby Jacob Masters.

Ms. Gilstrap was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Alice Stone and Helen Simmons; and two children, Ginger Ellen Redding and Thomas Joey Gilstrap.

The family hosted a memorial service on May 30 at the home of Tammy Masceri.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Gilstrap family.

DONNA MAYNOR

EASLEY — Donna Franklin Maynor, 72, of Easley, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Leicester, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Gay Arthur and Margaret Jenkins Franklin.

She graduated from Clyde A. Erwin High School in Leicester, N.C., and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Maynor attended Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Tom Maynor of the home; a son, Lee Maynor (Susie) of Garner, N.C.; two grandchildren, Juliano and Alex; and a sister-in-law, Ann Bailey (Phillip) of Easley.

No formal services will be held, but the family held a gathering to honor her life on June 22 at Liberty Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JEANETTE ‘TOT’ ROPER FISHER

PIEDMONT — Jeanette “Tot” Roper Fisher, 87, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Pickens County, Jeanette was born on June 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Dewey Henry and Ellen Tretha Chappell Roper.

Survivors include her children, Ann White, Ilene Fisher, Deborah Fisher and Dewey Fisher; grandchildren, Denni Alexander (Nic) and Jessica Rogers (Tommy); great-grandchildren, Brody Alexander, Bailey Rogers, Ashton Rogers, Carter Rogers, Michael White, Ashley Burgess, Aimée Hovis and Tammy Jones; eight great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lowell Roper and Faye Bayne; and a sister of heart, Joyce Roper.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fisher was predeceased by her brothers, Spencer Roper, Charles Roper, Jack Roper, W.T. Roper and Ray Roper; sisters, Katherine Hendricks, Ruth Simmons and Tiney Roper; and grandchildren, Tammy White and Mike White.

Funeral services were held on June 18 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, officiated by Dennis Porter. Burial was held at the Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Fisher family.

GARY MARTIN SMITH

WALHALLA — Gary Martin Smith, 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Cottingham Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oconee County on March 11, 1958, he was the son of Floyd Holcombe and Elizabeth Donald.

Mr. Smith enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He had a love of music and was a talented guitarist and singer.

Left to share in his loving memory are daughters, Carrie Radford, Carley Smith and Stephanie Rogers; sons, Cory Smith and Gary Wirtz; several sisters and brothers; 17 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Donald and Floyd Holcombe, as well as his twin brother, Larry Smith.

A funeral service was held in the chapel of Keowee Funeral Services on June 20..

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Keowee Funeral Services to assist with funeral expenses.

BILLY RAY POTTS

SIX MILE — Billy Ray Potts, 52, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A native of Oconee County, Mr. Potts was born June 2, 1969, the son of the late Ethel Lane Moore and James Harley Potts. Billy had several nicknames he went by, including “Papa Smurf,” “Candy Man” and “Brother.”

Billy was self-employed as a roofer. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed watching TV and particularly enjoyed the shows “In the Heat of the Night” and “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Survivors include his girlfriend, Brenda Shedd; the mother of his children, Kerry Potts; daughters, Casaundra “Christy” Potts and Faith Potts, both of Six Mile; grandchildren, Piper “Boo Boo” Potts, Colt “Little Man” Potts, and Harlie “Harlie Girl” Potts; siblings, Doris Franklin (Tim) of Six Mile, Tommy Potts (Tammy) of Easley and Joyce Tobias (Terry) of Jacksonville, N.C.; stepdaughters, NaLiyah Washington and Kristi Walden of Six Mile; stepson, Chris Shedd of Travelers Rest; step-grandchildren, Kyler, Braylin, Shayla, Cooper and Calla; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor Billy’s life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Potts family.

CLIFTON MOSS

CENTRAL — Clifton Christopher Moss, 61, of Maw Bridge Road, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late John Marshall and Mable Smith Moss. Cliff was the Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 151.

Surviving are two sons, Jessie Moss (Allison) of Liberty and Michael Tollison of Seneca; two brothers, Wayland (Tina) and Randy Moss (Gayla), both of Central; a sister, Juliea Branyon of Westminster; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Moss were held on June 17 at Memory Gardens in Clemson. The family held a celebration of his life following the service at the American Legion Post No. 151, 375 Garvin Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

LEONIDAS D. STEPHENSON

SENECA — Leonidas D. Stephenson, 87, loving husband to Ada Stephenson for 63 years, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Bangor, Maine, on Feb. 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Leonidas D. and Natalie Chamberlain Stephenson.

Mr. Stephenson was an Army veteran who served in Korea and was a retired nuclear engineer for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory.

Left to share in his memory, along with his wife, Ada, are their children, Natalie Lang (Timothy), Rachel Vanderwal and Leonidas D. Stephenson (Andrea); eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stephenson was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Stephenson. A private family burial WILL be held at a later date at Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Stephenson’s name may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC, 29672.

NORMAN RAY ‘NORM’ MARKWELL

EASLEY — Mr. Norman Ray “Norm” Markwell, 67, loving husband of Tammy Lisa Scism Markwell, of Easley, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Medical Center.

Norm was born on April 18, 1954, in Muhlenberg, Ky., to the late Emmitt and Nelliedean Peveler Markwell. He was a U.S. Army veteran, retiring after 20 years of service, and was currently working for Powers Properties for more than 20 years as the maintenance supervisor. Norm had a work ethic like no other. He hardly took a day off from work and was a “company man” through and through. When Norm was off, after his favorite meal of fried eggs, you could find him out on his boat fishing Lake Keowee or going on a day trip with his loving wife. Norm also enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and was a true “family man.” He loved his grandchildren with all his heart and was known as a “proud Papa.”

In addition to his loving wife, Norm is survived by his daughter, LeeAnna Markwell Hoit (Noah) of Mauldin; two stepdaughters: Ashley Byrum (Wes) of Easley and Chelsea Moore (Lucas) of Easley; five grandchildren, Mason, Charlotte, Sloane, McKinley and Baby Graham (due in July); two sisters, Brenda Sammons of Ohio and Naedean Burden of Kentucky; and his “brother” from the U.S. Army, Woody Cousins (Kim) of Madisonville, Tenn.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel. Flowers are accepted.

The family is at the residence.

Dillard Funeral Home is serving the Markwell family.