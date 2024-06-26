Courier Obituaries 6-24-26

AUDREY VAUGHN VICKERY

EASLEY — Audrey Vaughn Vickery, 90, of Easley, wife of the late Joseph William “Joe Bill” Vickery, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Born in Marion, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Thomas N. Vaughn and the late Eunice Smith Vaughn. Audrey was a member of Rockvale Baptist Church.

She was a beloved soul known for her meticulous bookkeeping skills. Audrey lived a life filled with grace and elegance that was evident not only in her work but also in her personal pursuits. Beyond her professional endeavors, Audrey was cherished for her warm personality and kind heart. She had a passion for sewing, creating beautiful pieces with skill and finesse. Known to be a classy and sophisticated lady, Audrey’s sense of style was admired by all who knew her. Her impeccable taste in fashion reflected her poise and refinement. Ms. Vickery will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, kindness and elegance.

Audrey is survived by a daughter, Maria Mathis Cox (James); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a special friend, retired Rev. Gordon Moore; and brother, Tommy Vaughn.

Along with her late husband and parents, Audrey was predeceased by sons, Mark V. Holt (Dovie), Robert H. Holt and Marion T. “Marty” Mathis III; and a sister, Nora Hortense Powell.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. June 27 at Robinson Funeral Home- Powdersville Road. Funeral services will follow the visitation in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m., with Rev. Deane Harrison officiating. A private entombment will follow in the Robinson Mausoleum Chapel of Reflections.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Rolling Green Village for their love and care of Ms. Vickery.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory – Powdersville Road, Easley.

JOYCE G. MCJUNKIN HOLT

PICKENS — Joyce G. McJunkin Holt, 75, went to be with her heavenly Father on June 23, 2024.

She was born on May 25, 1949, in Pickens, to her parents, the late Lawrence McJunkin and Kathleen Masters McJunkin of Pumpkintown.

Joyce spent her earthly days as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed loving her family and spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible.

Joyce worked part-time at Easley High School as a food server for several years and worked for 15 years at the Willows of Easley with the residents. She dearly loved all people and never met a stranger.

Joyce was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church in Pickens, where she loved singing in the choir. Joyce truly enjoyed spending time with her church family. She loved helping with events and loving and laughing with everyone. If you were privileged enough to spend time with Joyce throughout her life, you would know that she loved all types of music and definitely loved to dance.

While Joyce will be deeply missed by her family and friends, her memory will be carried on by her surviving family, including her loving husband, Frederick Dean Holt of Easley. Her sons, Robert C. McLeod III (Stacey) of Pumpkintown and Christopher S. McLeod (Karrie) of Simpsonville, will forever hold their mother close in their hearts. In addition, Joyce leaves behind two granddaughters, Alissa McLeod and Riley McLeod; one grandson, Aaron McClain; and a brother, Ronnie W. McJunkin (Vickie) of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her infant sister, Linda Carol McJunkin.

A memorial service will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church at a later date.

ROBERT FRANCIS CHRISMER

EASLEY — Robert Francis Chrismer, 92, of Easley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1931 on a farm in Adams County, Pa., five miles east of Gettysburg. Robert’s parents were Albert E. Chrismer and Helen Spalding Chrismer. In 1937, he became stepson to Thomas B. Gebhart. Robert was the last surviving member of his immediate family, which included older brothers Joseph Albert and James Roger Chrismer and step-siblings Bernard Gebhart, Roger Gebhart, Richard Gebhart, Ethel Neiderer, Helen Groft, Geraldine Miller and Anna Prior.

Robert is survived by his three children, Robert Chrismer II (Jiamin), Elizabeth Hitchcock (Kenneth) and David Chrismer (Michele); and his two grandchildren, Patrick and Johnny.

Robert was married for 62 years to Betty Jean Chrismer, who passed away on May 30, 2019.

Robert held degrees from Penn State and North Carolina State universities. While in college, he worked three summers for the U.S. Forest Service in Oregon, Idaho and Montana. He had fond memories of those adventurous times as a smokejumper and firefighter out west. Robert was then employed for 38 years in various quality engineering positions with Singer and Ryobi companies in Pickens, before retiring in 1994. He was widely regarded as a mentor and father figure to his coworkers.

Robert led an active retirement in which he worked, volunteered, took care of others and pursued varied hobbies such as woodworking, carpentry, gardening, cooking, reading and history.

Robert and his wife, Betty Jean, were founding members of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens in 1965. He was an active parishioner there for the past 60 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #9576. Those who knew Robert would describe him as a humble servant leader who was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need — family, church, coworkers, friends and strangers alike. Service above self characterized Robert’s life, and he tirelessly poured out his gifts and time for the benefit of others. A funeral mass was held June 24 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens, with a committal service following at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In remembrance of Robert’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Holy Cross Catholic Outreach at holycrossstluke.org/outreach or (864) 878-0574. This outreach program provides food and financial assistance to Pickens County residents in need.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

MARTHA ANN CANTRELL HAWKINS

EASLEY — Martha Ann Cantrell Hawkins, 87, of Easley, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Martha Ann was born on July 2, 1936, in Pickens to the late John and Lanty Cantrell. She served her country as a military spouse, mother and grandmother. She served her community as the wife of an Easley firefighter; and served her Lord and Savior as a courageous ambassador of God’s love to whomever she met. Martha Ann will be missed by all who knew her.

Martha Ann is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Dwyer; granddaughter, Brandy Huneycutt; grandson, Col. Kenneth Dwyer; and great-grandchildren, Caleb and Allison Huneycutt, Timothy and Julia Dwyer.

Martha Ann was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, KD Hawkins; and three brothers, Bill, Jim and Dean Cantrell.

Funeral services for Martha Ann were held June 20 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home in Pickens. Martha was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha Ann’s memory may be made to Troops First Foundation, troopsfirstfoundation.org/donate.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

R. LARRY HINKLE

SALEM — Ralph “Larry” Hinkle, 92, loving husband of 58 years to Mary Williams Hinkle, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his home.

Born March 26, 1932, in Oconee County, Larry was the son of the late Ralph Hinkle and Cleo Childress Hinkle. Larry was born in what is now Pat’s Cash and Carry corner grocery store in Salem, and the original building is still standing and in operation today. Larry attended Salem Elementary until the fourth grade. Larry lived with his Aunt Nell and Uncle Hall Hinkle for two years in elementary then moved with his family to East Main Street in Pickens. He continued in the Pickens County Public School System until his senior year in high school. 30 days before graduation, Larry was drafted into the U.S. Navy and was not able to graduate. Larry earned his GED while serving in the Navy.

Larry married Mary Francis Williams in 1965 after meeting her while changing the tire on the pulpwood truck she was driving for her father. Mary was born April 27, 1940, and lived in Table Rock after moving from the mountains of North Carolina. Mary quit school in the eighth grade to help support her family by working at Runnymede Mill in Pickens. Mary enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Navy Wave while working in the Federal Building in Manhattan, N.Y. Mary also received her GED while serving. Mary served four years, then moved back to Pickens. After Larry and Mary married, they lived in the shop on Shady Grove Road and slept on a sofa held up by four Jeep rims. Their son, Laramie Sterling Hinkle was born Nov. 8, 1966. Larry picked up bottles and cans on the roadside every day and saved enough for their first house on Aniwaya View in Pickens. On Feb. 27, 1968, they had a daughter, Camala Nanette Hinkle. Laramie and Camala attended and graduated from Easley Christian School in Easley. Laramie married Jarred Rene Keowen on Nov. 26, 2007. They have two boys, Kaelin Jarred Hinkle and Brodyn Sterling Hinkle and reside in Salem. Camala Hinkle has two boys, Dustin Alan Porter and David Lache Porter. Camala and her boyfriend, Jay Self reside in Greenwood.

Larry was drafted into the U.S Navy on Feb. 28, 1951, stationed on the USS Hector during the Korean War, serving as a machinist mate under Captain Hudson. Larry worked in auxiliary repair, doing rigorous repairs to the damaged ships from Pearl Habor. After repairs were made the ships were sent back to battle. After the war ended in 1953, Larry was transferred to the former U.S. Naval Station located in Treasure Island in San Francisco, Calif., and a year later was discharged on Jan. 18, 1955.

Larry’s first job out of the service was with Jamie Stevens pulling cars back from Toledo, Ohio. They would restore all types of cars and resell them. In 1959, Larry started rebuilding used Jeeps on Shady Grove Road. The location is still standing today, and many Jeep enthusiasts know the original location as the home and shop of the late Weldon Haynes, Larry’s lead Jeep mechanic for Hinkle’s Jeep. Weldon was known to many as the Master of Jeep knowledge and repair. From that location in 1971 Larry built his new dealership on Hwy 183 west of Pickens, now the current Pickens County Maintenance Building. Larry ran the sales side of the company, while Mary worked to oversee the day-to-day operations – but mainly in the shipping and receiving department, shipping parts and accessories all over the world. In 1973, he became, for the first time, AMC Jeep’s Worlds Largest Jeep Dealer selling over 1000 Jeeps in one year. Larry then ran, consecutively, as the largest Jeep dealer in the world until his retirement in 1983 when he liquidated Hinkle’s Jeep. AMC Jeep asked Larry to start carrying Renault, Larry only believed in the Jeep brand. Larry and his wife, Mary, after much discussion, decided to close Hinkle’s Jeep and start spending more time with their family. There was only one Jeep sent back to AMC on the day Hinkle’s Jeep was closed. During this time Larry also ran the largest fleet wrecker service in the Upstate. Larry’s had wreckers on Jeep trucks, up to the largest wrecker in the tri-state area, “MIGHTY MOE”. Mighty Moe was used to pull dozers out of Keowee and Jocassee for Duke Power or Law Enforcement, emergency services, you would know when it was on the move because roads would be shut down to drive it from one emergency to another. It was also the hit of all parades in the upstate, the kids loved Mighty Moe. It was the King of Wreckers! Larry always had the idea bigger was always better.

In 1965 Larry served as deputy sheriff for Pickens County law enforcement under Sheriff Clyde Bolding. Sheriff David Stone assigned Larry to SLED in March of 1979 to assist multi-jurisdictional law enforcement as a lieutenant. Larry continued to be active in SLED under Sheriff David Stone, and finally retired from SLED in March of 2020. Larry still had a special place in his heart for law enforcement until his passing, and was proud of his brother, Kenneth Hinkle, and his son, Laramie Hinkle for serving in law enforcement to protect our community as well as many of his dear friends.

Larry and Mary have always considered St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital their charity of choice. Larry was a huge benefactor to multiple local programs such as Pickens, Parker and Daniel high schools. Larry and Mary felt that a good education was the vehicle, but self-motivation and ambition were the fuel to success. His favorite memory was giving any student a Jeep to drive, and a paid trip to the beach for a week. To qualify, you could not miss a day of school from the first grade to 12th grade. He was so proud when he handed them the keys.

Larry loved people and made each and every one his best friend. He loved his bluegrass, church hymns, and gospel music too. He loved to dance, and always had enough energy for just one more dance. The Jeep community was his favorite activity, fun Jeep rides, jamborees and giving prizes away. He also loved kids and helping them achieve their goals and dreams. His personal hobbies were his grandchildren, and anything related to them. He loved operating heavy equipment, taking any Jeep through the most extreme conditions, and good clean family fun. His earlier days were filled with hunting, fishing, and anything animal related. In his later years, he loved to read his Bible and have people read to him.

Survivors include a son, Laramie Hinkle (Jarrod) of Salem; a daughter, Camala Hinkle (Jay Self) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Dustin Porter, Lache Porter, Brodyn Hinkle and Kaelin Hinkle; siblings, Margaret Hinkle Willimon, William Kenneth Hinkle, Angela Hinkle Bolding, Ralphele Hinkle Nations and Louis Kayren Hinkle; nieces and nephews, Albert “Louie” Willimon, Gregory Willimon, Phillip Willimon, Stefanie Hinkle Hoxit, Justin Hinkle, Shawn Hinkle, Larry Dean Bolding, Deana Bolding McAnulty, Kevin Nations, Cameron Nations, Tom Swayngham, Mary Swayngham Monroe, Julie Williams Trull, Terry Williams and Susan Williams Dunaway.

In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by a nephew, Ricky Willimon; two nieces, Brenda Willimon Simmons and Rita Willimon; sister-in-law, Bess Williams Swayngham and her husband, Pat Swayngham; and brother-in-law, Truman Joe Williams and his wife, Ann Williams.

A private family memorial service, for Larry and Mary, will be held at their beloved Jocassee lakefront property. A Celebration of Life Jeep rally will be held for their much-loved extended family, close friends, Jeep family, and all the wonderful people who enjoyed years of life and laughter with them. The Celebration of Life Jeep Ride will be announced to the public at a date in the near future.

Larry and Mary were both raised in agriculture and farming. Learning to live off the land and protect our natural environment for future generations became their passion. In lieu of flowers they respectfully request all charitable donations be made to the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe. Please see the following link for online donations in the name of Larry and/or Mary Hinkle. They have chosen the following fields of need to promote their love of the land and our future generation’s knowledge and protection of God’s great gift.

Agricultural Mechanics and Technology Fund

Farm and Row Crop Fund

Field and Trial Team

Horticulture Curriculum and Greenhouse Fund

Shotgun Team Supplies and Student Fees

Link: sc.accessgov.com/jdlh/Forms/Page/jdlh/donation-form/1

Checks may be mailed to Attn: Foundation, 192 Gettys Road, McCormick, SC 29835

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Hinkle family.

DONNA H. GRAY

EASLEY — Mrs. Donna Renee Hudson Gray, 80, wife of Jerry C.” Jake” Gray Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 21, 2024.

Born in Pickens County she was the daughter of the late Bertha Mae Hudson Wilson. Donna was a graduate of Easley High School, a weaving trainer with Dan River Mills-Judson Plant for 20 years and was currently a school bus driver with the School District of Pickens County for 14 years. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Donna loved her family dearly and cooking for them. Her loving and outgoing personality led to numerous friendships, especially with her co-workers that adored her. She will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 64 years, are her sons, Jerry C. Gray Jr. (Barbara) of Easley and Jeffrey L. Gray (JeriLynn Aiken) of Liberty; her grandchildren, Alysia G. Ortiz, Zachary C. Gray (Marissa), Issac L. Liles, Grady Cole Gray, Amanda Knight (T.J.) and Daniel Cooper; her great-grandchildren, Eli Ortiz, Austin Clark and Lane Knight; her best friend, Shirley M. Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Doris S. Wilson and Patsy J. Wilson; and her beloved pet, Cosmo.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Gray was predeceased by her loving grandparents, Grady W. Hudson and Mae Collins Hudson; and her brothers, Jimmy E. “Bones” Wilson, Sr. and Stanley E. “Beetle” Wilson.

Funeral services were June 25 at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with Rev. Dr. Tim Wilson officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MEREDA ‘REDA’ JUNE CARR MCDANIEL

PICKENS — Mereda “Reda” June Carr McDaniel died June 21, 2024.

Reda was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Lewis R. McDaniel. She was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, Lissa Sullivan (Mike), Donna Jenkins, Diana McDaniel and Lewis McDaniel Jr.

In addition to being an amazing mother, she was also a doting “Gram” to her nine grandchildren, Lee Looper, Brooke Moon (Chaz), Matthew Jenkins (Leigh), Preston Barger (Ashley), Kevin Looper, Marley Jenkins, Wesley Looper, Andrew Looper and Michael Jenkins. She was affectionately known as “Grammy” to her 11 great-grandchildren, Maisie, Anson and Vann Moon, Emerson and Maggie Barger, Easton and Nolan Jenkins, and Willow, Dian, Rylann and Aidin Looper. She also had two bonus grandchildren, Chris Sullivan (Julie) and Lacie Brown, and four bonus great-grandchildren, Sully and Jenson Brown, Jake Sullivan and Mitchell Watson.

Reda was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, dancing, game shows and spoiling her family. Her wonderful cooking skills were appreciated by her family and her friends at the Pickens Senior Center.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three grandchildren, Marley Jenkins, Kevin Looper and Wesley Looper.

The family will receive friends at Mountain View Funerals and Cremations in Pickens from 1-2 p.m. June 27. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m.

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” — Galatians 5:22-23

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the McDaniel family.

DAVID ANDREW GREENO

PICKENS — David Andrew Greeno, 68, loving husband of 48 years to Karen Wagner Greeno, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at his home.

Born April 24, 1956, in Syracuse, N.Y., David was the son of the late Leslie Greeno and Mary Fuller Greeno. Mr. Greeno was of the Church of God faith. He loved the outdoors and hiking. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He loved everything his wife cooked, but especially liked her spaghetti and cherry pie.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Greeno of the home; children, Karen Silva of Pickens, Melinda Moore (Johnny) of Pickens, Jolene Bedell of Missouri City, Mo., and Leslie Greeno (Amanda) of Pickens; 15 loving grandchildren; and 15 most precious great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Greeno of Elmira, N.Y., Maureen Howard (Sherwood) of Paxinos, Pa., Dennis Greeno (Kathy) of Elmira, N.Y., and Diane Clark (Scott) of Pennsylvania; several loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Tommy Trimnal, who was a brother from another mother.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Greeno was predeceased by a son, David Greeno, and a brother, Ronnie Greeno.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Greeno family.

BILLY MARTIN HARRIS

PICKENS — Billy Martin Harris, 64, loving husband of 17 years to Nancy Tollefson Harris, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born April 24, 1960, in Immokalee, Fla., Billy was the son of the late Burder Leo Harris and Deller Reece Harris. Mr. Harris was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for rocks. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Harris of the home; a daughter, Jenny Mannikko of Washington state; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Randall Harris (Brenda) of Sunset and Jerry Harris of Rosman, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was predeceased by a daughter, Kristy Harris; two sisters, Sally Harris and Darlene Harris; and three brothers, Finley Harris, David Harris and Michael Harris.

A graveside service will be held at Harris Cemetery, Charlie’s Creek Road, Little Canada, N.C., at 2 p.m. on June 26.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Harris family.

PHILLIP MURRY SPIVEY

EASLEY — Phillip Murry Spivey, 74, loving husband of over 50 years to Judy Satterfield Spivey, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 11, 1950, in Greenville County, Phil was the son of the late William Grady Spivey and Sara Loveland Spivey. One of Phil’s hobbies was working in his woodshop. He loved driving his CJ7 Jeep in the mountains exploring every dirt and gravel road with his wife and grandchildren. He retired from Saco Lowell in 2001, and from the SC State Transport Police in 2017. Phil served our country in the United States National Guard for almost 10 years.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Spivey of the home; daughter, Lindsay Rollins; grandchildren, Blake Nalley (Stephanie), Brooke Sargent (Collin Davis) and Emma Campbell; and a very special cousin, Esther Hand, who was always like a sister to him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Spivey was predeceased by a grandson, Clint Robitaille.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens at 11 a.m. June 27.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations in Phil’s honor may be made to Landmark Baptist Church, 116 Landmark Court, Easley, SC 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Spivey family.

ELIZABETH ANN ROWLAND

EASLEY — Elizabeth Ann Rowland, 85, wife of the late Clyde “Shortie” Rowland, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at her home.

Born on June 30, 1938, to the late Joe Crowe and Julia Porter Crowe, Elizabeth loved listening to country music. She loved her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Eddie Rowland of Easley and Michael Rowland (Mary) of Easley; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Calvin Crowe (Roseanne) of Summerville, Ga.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Patsy Rowland; a brother-in-law, Arthur Rowland; and one sister, Beulah Trotter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations – Pickens Chapel is serving the Rowland family.

LISA MARIE BALLEW

MARIETTA — Lisa Marie Ballew, 34, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at her home.

Lisa was born May 24, 1990, in Greenville County. She worked as a manager at Strickland Brothers Ten Minute Oil Change. Lisa was a people person and was always cheering people up. Her children made her happy and they were her pride and joy. Her favorite place was her pool and swimming with her children.

Survivors include her significant other and father of her children, Timothy Abrams; her children, Roxanna Abrams, Devin Abrams, Angel Abrams, Timothy Abrams, Levi Abrams, Bella Abrams, Jasmine Abrams and Victoria Abrams; siblings, James Welch (B.J.) of Simpsonville, Stephanie Arrowood (Matthew) of Marietta and Alicia Tuttle (Randall) of Pelzer; Timothy’s parents who she considered her own, Michael and Roxanne Armstrong; nephews, Skyler, Remmy, Cole, Austin, Jason, Jamie, Easton and Jayden; nieces, Cheyenne, Alexis, Miranda, Shyanne, Hailey and Savannah; and best friend, Harold Kraft of Greenville.

Mrs. Ballew was predeceased by her biological parents, Roger Calicutt and Pamela Burkett Ozanne; her adoptive parents, Ronald Kelly and Darlene Kelly; and brothers, Jesse Welch and Jason Welch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lisa’s honor may be made to the Pickens County Humane Society, 500 5 Forks Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Ballew family.

EARL RAY MOORE

EASLEY — Earl Ray Moore Jr., 59, of Easley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Born in Fort Knox, Ky., he was a son of Shirley Ann Payne Moore Crabtree Kirk and the late Earl Ray Moore Sr.

He was a hardworking self-employed roofer, carpenter and mechanic who dedicated his skills to helping others, volunteering his roofing services to the victims of Hurricane Hugo. Earl graduated from Doddridge County High School. Known for his loving nature, Earl was a devoted father, son, brother, and grandfather who touched the hearts of everyone he met with his ability to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a compassionate soul who always put others first. In his spare time, Earl found joy in restoring classic cars, cooking up delicious meals and listening to the music of Kid Rock as an avid fan. He took pride in his southern heritage and was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church in Hartford, Ky.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jane Marie Lowe; a brother, Norbert Hamilton Crabtree (Taylor); a niece, Zaydee-Lane Crabtree; five grandchildren, Addisyn, Zoey, Seanna, Gage and Brylee Batton; two adopted sisters, Patricia Smith and Debra Balido; an uncle, Nathan Jerry Payne; and eight cousins, Arthur Payne, Missy Payne, Dewayne Payne, Ellen Randolph, Alan Payne, Audray Payne, Jason Payne and Luther Payne.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Moore.

Funeral services are being planned and will be announced by McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, W. Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Donald Trump Reelection Fund at donaldjtrump.com.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory – Powdersville Road, Easley.

RANDALL S. SIMMONS

PICKENS — Randall S. Simmons, 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at his home.

Born Feb. 12, 1953, in Pickens County, Randall was the son of the late Lendon Simmons and Patricia Childs Simmons. Randall was a Christian man who loved his family and had a special love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his church family at Pickens Church of God. Mr. Simmons was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting deer. He enjoyed his coffee with sugar and cream while riding through the Horsepasture, which he did a lot. He loved to tell jokes and loved spending time with his best friend, Ike Owens.

Survivors include his children, Chris Simmons (Jackie Foster) of Seneca, Christie Carver (Roger) of Pickens and Vicki Simmons of Pickens; grandchildren, Destiny Duncan (Dexter), Levi Tallon (Kendall), Dustin Simmons (Kaileigh) and Brandon Carver; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Addiline, Asher, Braxton, Raelynn, Sawyer and Olivia; siblings, Ricky Simmons (Georgia), Ronnie Simmons (Elaine), Sherree Robinson (Wayne), Roger Simmons (Debbie) and Sharon Nealy (John), all from Pickens; and many loving and precious nieces and nephews.

Mr. Simmons was predeceased by his parents, Lendon Simmons and Patricia Childs Simmons.

The family held a memorial service on June 21 in the sanctuary of Pickens Church of God, with Rev. Chris Swett leading the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Randall’s honor may be made to Pickens Church of God, 127 McDaniel Ave. #2596, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Simmons family.

BOBBY LEE LAWS SR.

LIBERTY — Bobby Lee Laws Sr., 78, loving husband of 55 years to Glenda Laws, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 21, 2024, at his home.

Born April 1, 1946, in Asheville, N.C., Bobby was the son of the late Henry Walter Laws and Ida Mae Wilson Draughn. Bobby loved his family, deer hunting and working in his building.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Laws of the home; children, Donna Tinsley (Paul) of Pickens, Michelle Fuller (Wayne) of Pickens and Bobby Laws Jr. (Brandy) of Liberty; grandchildren, Ashley Tinsley, Tyler Tinsley (Courtney), Austin Fuller (Angel), Justin Laws (Kinsley), Owen Laws and Eli Laws; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Laws was predeceased by two brothers, Edd Laws and Roy Laws; and a sister, Betty Bridges.

The family will hold a private service. Mr. Laws will be buried alongside his parents at Upper Laurel Baptist Church in Mars Hill, N.C.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Laws family.

CHARLES EDWARD BROWN JR.

PICKENS — Charles Edward Brown Jr., age 71, of Pickens went too be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Charles was born in Anderson to the late Charles Edward Brown Sr and Maxie Cosby Brown. He proudly served in the United States Navy and loved his Country. A Carolina Gamecock fan, he had an interest in camping, fishing, and enjoyed his time to travel after retirement. A family man, he loved spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by his son Chris Simmons (Jackie Foster) of Seneca; and his daughter Christie Carver (Roger) of Pickens; his grandchildren: Destiny Duncan (Dexter), Levi Tallon (Kendall), Dustin Simmons (Kaileigh), and Brandon Carver; great-grandchildren: Grayson, Addiline, Asher, Braxton, Raelynn, Sawyer, and Olivia.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Martha Reid Brown; brother John Brown; and sister Carolyn Bolding.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy Pickens, SC. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel, with a committal service to follow with Military Honors.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

RONALD RAY LEACH

LIBERTY ­— Ronald Ray Leach, age 71, of Liberty passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024. After several weeks of fighting an undetectable illness, he passed away and joined his mother whom he loved dearly.

Palmetto Cremation Services is assisting the Leach family.