Courier Obituaries 6-29-22

ROBERTS LANGMADE REES

SIX MILE — Mr. Roberts Langmade Rees, 71, went to shake the Big Guy’s hand on May 23, 2022.

Mr. Rees was born in Chicago, Ill., and was the son of the late Dr. Roberts Moss Rees and the late Eugenia Adams Rees and loving husband of Laurie Ann Pike Rees.

Mr. Rees was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Riding with friends brought him great joy. He was a proud participant in AA and touched many lives through his involvement with the group.

He enjoyed being a “dad” and camping with his wife. His furry friends Lulu and Miles brought him comfort and care. Mr. Rees was a supporter of the Second Amendment, enjoying the shooting of his guns, and was a strong supporter of Gen. Robert E. Lee and the confederacy. He would always say: “I never had it so good.”

Survivors include his son, Christopher Rees of Andover, N.J.; daughter, Brigitt Belen Rees of Milford, Conn; two stepdaughters, Krista Gallardo of Easley and Bambi Messina of Piedmont; and a stepson, Alan La’clair of New Haven, Conn. Mr. Rees is also survived by a sister, Gena Rees Douglass of Connecticut.

Mr. Rees was predeceased by a stepson, Michael La’clair.

No services are planned at this time.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Rees family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

DOYLE HARVEY BRITTON

CENTRAL — Doyle Harvey Britton, 81, loving husband of 51 years to Rosa Lee Britton, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Prisma Health–Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Born March 1, 1941, in Liberty, Doyle was the son of the late Woodrow Britton and Nannie Mae Britton.

Doyle retired as a custodian from Pickens Middle School.

Survivors include his wife, Rosa Lee of the home; a brother, Buddy Britton of Six Mile; several nieces and nephews, including Kenneth (Nikie) Stephens of Central, Pam (Stephen) Scruggs of Seneca, Stoney (Jackie) Stephens of Pickens, Gary (Lori) Stephens of Seneca and a host of others.

Mr. Britton was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Gerald Britton; and a sister, Nellie Fay Britton.

Visitation was held on June 25 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, with funeral services following. Burial took place following the service at Flat Rock Church cemetery. Brother Boyce Whitman officiated.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Britton family.

ANYA MARIE BROWN

EASLEY — Tanya Marie Brown, 42, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of Tammy Lynn Moore Ramsey of Easley and the late Terry Dale Hall, Tanya was previously employed with Confluence Kayaks and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her two daughters, Makayla Hall and Destiny Marie Hall, both of Easley; her sister, Natasha Lynn Thomas of Maryland; and one grandchild on the way.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

CLYDE JOHNSON JR.

EASLEY — Clyde Johnson Jr., 78, loving husband of 60 years to Opal Lee Raby Johnson, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.

Born Jan. 23, 1944, in Bryson City, N.C., Clyde was the son of the late Clyde William Johnson, a WWII veteran, and Cora Lee Sutton Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding birds and taking care of his dogs.

Survivors include his wife, Opal Johnson of the home; children, Evelyn Tobias of Greer, Michael Johnson of Rome, Ga., and Tim Johnson (Denise) of Greenville; grandchildren, Esther Crosby (Mark), Seamus Johnson, Chris King, Kandice Fossett (Steve) and Jeremy Clayton; great-grandchildren, Paul, Charlotte, Steven, Zach, Dillion, Jo Jo, Lilly, Aiden, Wyatt and Jerry; a brother, Clarence Johnson (Joyce); and sisters, Joyce Sullivan (Ed), Phyllis Dehart and Dottie O’Banion; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation was held on June 28 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, with funeral services following. Burial took place following the service at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Johnson family.

MICKIE E. ENLOW

EASLEY — Mickie Ellenburg Enlow, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Born in Anderson County, a daughter of the late Sherwood Ellenburg and the late Reba Grace Deck Ellenburg, Mickie was a 1965 graduate of Easley High School and attended Draughn’s Business College. Mickie worked in the family business until its closing in 1976. She was a charter member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Foster Hudson Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her brother, Woody Ellenburg of the home; her sister, Debbie E. Ellis (Joe) of Easley; nieces, Samantha Blackston (Bryan) of Easley and Elle Ellis of Charlotte; a nephew, Jobe Ellis (Meghan) of Charlotte; great-nephews, Caleb and Cutler Blackston; and great-nieces, Genevieve and Maddie Ellis.

Visitation was held on June 25 at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, with the service following. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The Foster Hudson Sunday School Class served as Escort of Honor.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mickie to the Calvary Hill Baptist Church Missions Fund, 501 Rampey St., Easley, SC 29640.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

JERRY VINCENT ‘VINCE’ BROOKS

LIBERTY — Jerry Vincent “Vince” Brooks entered eternal rest on June 17, 2022.

He was a devoted father to his “girl with the pretty blue eyes just like his,” Hannah Brooks.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982-86.

He was a trumpeter with the Liberty High School marching band class of 1981. Vince believed there were two seasons during the year, bow hunting season and Clemson football season. He also enjoyed time on the water fishing. He was a commercial painter and drywaller for 36 years. Vince enjoyed playing bass guitar with Flat Rock Mafia and later with Golden Grove Wesleyan Church’s praise band for many years. He was always on time, believed in the power of prayer and took every opportunity to use his talents for the Lord.

Surviving are his beloved daughter, Hannah Brooks (Gerardo) of Liberty; two brothers, Ricky Brooks (Judy) of Liberty and Timothy Dickard of Tennessee; a sister, Amanda Thomas (Ritchie) of Wahalla; two aunts, Virginia Porter (Doug) of Salem and Ruth Stubblefield of Wahalla; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vince was preceded in death by his loving parents, Redmond and Inez Brooks, Jerry C. Brooks and Carolyn Turner, all of Liberty; four brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service was held on June 25 at Golden Grove Wesleyan Church. A celebration of life was held at his residence that evening.

Flowers or donations in Vince’s memory may be sent to Golden Grove Wesleyan Church, 7997 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Liberty, SC 29657.

Palmetto Cremation Service is assisting the family.

RACHEL MCCALL SMITH

EASLEY — Rachel McCall Smith, 72, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022, in Panama City, Fla.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

She was the daughter of the late U.G. Galloway and Seldia Holland Galloway.

She had a love of making each person in her family a homemade birthday card that was unique to their special interests. She loved to work in her flower garden, the outdoors and traveling.

Nana Rachel loved spending as much time as possible with all of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. In her eyes, each of them were very special to her.

She was especially proud of her grandsons that are currently serving in the U.S. military, Cameron (U.S. Navy), Jaron (U.S. Coast Guard), Tyler (U.S. Army) and Kramer (U.S. Army-Retired).

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, James (Smitty) Smith; her daughters, Angie Rowley (Johnny), Tammie Walsh (Mark), Sherry Coleman (Andy) and Terri Carpenter. She is also survived by her sister, Marianne Smith.

Nana Rachel had 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving son, Randel McCall, in 2020. She was also predeceased by siblings, Billy, Bobby, Johnny, Junior and Rosie.

A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration. Bring your most joyful memories as we celebrate the life of Rachel at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Smith family.

MARY HEATON

EASLEY — Mrs. Mary Frances Dixie Heaton, 93, wife of the late Pinckney Arle Heaton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Dudley Dixie and the Elizabeth Leathers Dixie, Mrs. Heaton was a graduate of Greenville High School, retired from Ryobi, Pickens and later retired from Home Healthcare. She attended Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Donald Heaton (Joyce) of Anderson; a daughter, Linda Carolyn H. Rumfelt (Jim) of Fountain Inn; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Heaton was predeceased by a son, Robert Wayne Heaton; her two brothers, James Dixie and Robert Dixie; and her three sisters, Nancy Stegall, Dorothy Ballew and Julia Dixie. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

DORIS STONE

EASLEY — Mrs. Doris Owens Stone, 91, wife of the late John “Ed” Stone, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late William Lawrence Owens and the late Mamie Campbell Owens, Mrs. Stone was a 1949 graduate of Easley High School and retired from Belk in Easley with 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the Sweet Spirit Sunday School Class and the Lucille Searcy Circle.

Doris loved life and the outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and children, especially in her later years with her brothers and sister, but her greatest love was for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Doris will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving are her three sons, Michael Stone (Cindy) of Easley, John Thomas Stone of Sevierville, Tenn., and Brian Stone (Sissy) of Easley; a sister, JoAnn Owens Crane of Easley; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Stone was predeceased by a brother, William Thomas Owens.

Funeral services were held on June 27 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 309 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

Kenneth Duncan

PICKENS — Kenneth Duncan, 72, husband of 53 years to Cynthia Ellenburg Duncan, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Manna Health and Rehab.

A native of Pickens County, Kenneth was born on Oct. 16, 1949, to the late Dealus Duncan and Avanelle Duncan-Archie. He retired from the Pickens County Bus Office, where he worked as a mechanic for 28 years. Kenneth was of the Baptist faith and an avid hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia, of the home, his daughter, Mary Ann Duncan of Liberty, his grandson, Ethan Causey, five brothers and three sisters.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Duncan was predeceased by his son, Anthony Duane Duncan.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, located at 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Duncan family.

WILBURN ‘WIL’ HAMMERS

SIX MILE — Mr. Wilburn “Wil” Elvin Hammers, 88, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Wil was born in Weingarten, Mo., on July 31, 1933, to the late Marvin and Lottie Hammers. He was a good businessman and entrepreneur, owning many businesses throughout his life, including Six Mile Assisted Living. He was a kind man who enjoyed taking care of people. Wil loved his family and was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He had a strong faith and loved God.

Wil is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Vickie Hammers; one son, Randy Hammers; one daughter, Paula Burns; one stepson, Kevin Wald; one stepdaughter, Anna Reeder (Santio); seven grandchildren, David Burns, Kelly Brown, Ashley Harrison, Kaden Reeder, Kenzie Reeder, Briley Wald and Ansley Wald; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammers was preceded in death by one son, Leon Hammers; four brothers, Donald Hammers, Ronald Hammers, Marvin Hammers and Carl Brown; one sister, Imogene Bradley; one son-in-law, Bill Burns; and one stepson-in-law, Kenny Reeder.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1, in the chapel at Dillard Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to The Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.