Courier Obituaries 6-3-20

DOROTHY FOLGER PENCE

PICKENS — Dorothy Folger Pence passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Known as “Dot,” she was the wife of Jay Pence for 66 years. She was born the daughter of Jack and Dorothy Folger in Columbia in 1931.

As a child, Dot lived in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, where her father was assistant manager, and later in Baltimore, where her father was manager of the Belvedere. After WWII, the family moved to Pickens to settle in the old family home place “12 Mile.” She attended Pickens High School one year before enrolling in Queens College (now University) in Charlotte, graduating in 1952. She worked for one year in the Clemson Extension Service in Gaffney, and one year in Pickens managing the lunchroom in the Mill School, now the Hagood Community Center.

She married Jay in 1954 and lived in Lexington, Va., for 10 years, where Jay was a professor at Virginia Military Institute. With four children, she and Jay moved to Chapel Hill, where he was a professor for 28 years at the University of North Carolina. Drawn by her deep Pickens roots, in 1994, she and Jay retired to “12 Mile.”

Family was important to Dot. She was a faithful wife, loving mother of four, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of one. She was a devoted Christian. She served as church elder and regularly taught Sunday school. She helped found the Church of Reconciliation, a mission church in Chapel Hill. She was a missionary teacher in Taiwan for eight months, where she facilitated two of her students later studying at Queens University in Charlotte. Dot has always been active in the Women of the Church. At Pickens Presbyterian Church, she organized the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program for 15 years.

A memorial service honoring Dot will be held in the late summer. In lieu of flowers and cards, please send memorials to the church her great-grandfather helped found, the church where she was married and the church where she was a faithful member for more than 25 years, Pickens Presbyterian Church, 311 W. Main St., Pickens, SC 29671.

TERESA HUMPHRIES

LIBERTY — Teresa Wilson Humphries,59, of 334 W. Front St., passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of Charles Wilson and the wife of James Thomas “Tom” Humphries of the home. Teresa worked in the textile field for many years. She enjoyed reading, going to the beach and Clemson football, but she especially loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norris.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three step-daughters, Cyndi Coleman of Anderson, Regina Humphries of Staunton, Va., and Christy Blanton (Stanley) of Liberty; a stepson, Jim Humphries (Sandy) of Easley; and nine grandchildren, Jake Blanton, Kendal Blanton, Andy Blanton, Brandon Newton, Grayson Newton, Jonah Humphries, L.C. Rakey, Harris Rakey and Stella Coleman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in her honor may be made to First Baptist Church of Norris, P.O. Box 130, Norris, SC 29667.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

JOAN A. MORGAN

PICKENS — Joan Ann Morgan, 63, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born on Oct. 1, 1956, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Wade Morgan and Clessie Cox Morgan. Joan enjoyed scrapbooking, painting, fishing and hook rug, and loved dogs.

She is survived by her son, CJ Waldrop; three sisters, Linda Morgan, Brenda Massingale (David) and Gail Powell (Tommy); one nephew, Michael Massingale; and two nieces, Jennifer Foster and Amanda Adams. Joan was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sabrina “BB” Waldrop.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Earl Reid officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

PEGGY BRYANT TAYLOR

LIBERTY — Peggy Bryant Taylor, 64, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Manna Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late Mildred Frances Owens Bryant (Fricks) and Ralph Junior Bryant.

Survivors include one son, Curtis Taylor of Liberty; three sisters, Kathy Watts of Easley, Brenda Maw (Paul) of Liberty and Dianne Fricks of Easley; one brother, Larry Bryant of Easley; and a special friend, Kathy Elrod.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park was held on May 30.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.

MICHAEL FOGARTY

PIEDMONT — Michael Francis Fogarty, U.S. Navy Retired, 74, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Pelham Medical Center.

Michael was born in Troy, N.Y., to Edward Fogarty and Rita Larkins Fogarty. He received his B.S. from Limestone College.

Mr. Fogarty served 20 years in the United States Navy, retiring as a senior chief petty officer, having served on nuclear submarines, and was also a Vietnam War veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Fogarty of the home; a daughter, Melissa Fogarty of Easley; two sons, Michael Fogarty (Kim) and Mark Fogarty (Tracy Helms), all of Easley; two sisters, Chris Miller and Peggy Kluszczynski, both of South Bend, Ind.; two brothers, Jim Fogarty of South Bend, Ind., and Edward Fogarty of Florida; and two grandchildren, Meagan Fogarty and Jordan Fogarty.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date. You may send a condolence for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JOSEPH COOK JR.

EASLEY — Mr. Joseph “Joe” Cook Jr., 85, husband of Virginia Cantrell Cook, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born in Matewan, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph Cook Sr. and the late Clearcy May Cook, Mr. Cook retired from Roadway Transportation and was a member of Easley Church of God. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are 11 children, Donnie Cook and Ronnie Cook, both of Florida, Brad Aiken of Cleveland, Ohio, Laurie Ann MacJarrett of Lake Lure, N.C., Matthew Coker, Joseph Coker, Ray Coker, Thomas Jones, Chris Saylor and Vonda McCann, all of Easley, and Jessica Davis of Anderson; a sister, Josephine Propps of Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cook was predeceased by seven siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

AARON KELLEY

SIX MILE — Aaron Dexter Kelley, 60, of 232 Love and Care Road, received his wings on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was a loving daddy and papa, a member of Mile Creek Baptist Church, where he loved playing the bass guitar, and a retired member of the Six Mile Fire Department. He was also the owner/operator of Kelley’s Garage and was “everybody’s mechanic.”

He is survived by his daughter, Skye Morrow (Lee); sons, Robert Stone (Jessica) and Josh Stone (Katrina); nine grand-younguns, Trinity Eller, Emery Eller, Bentley “Bubba” Eller, Koty Watts, Kaleb Stone, Karleigh Stone, Rily Posey, Rollin Stone and Ava Stone; his mama, Yvonette Kelley of Walhalla; sister, Georgia Burrell (Bruce) of Tamassee; brother, Doug Kelley (Missy) of West Union; and lots of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daddy, Rev. Earl Kelley; brother, Norman Kelley; and great-nephew, Ryan Robbins.

A funeral service was held on May 28 at Mile Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kevin Kuykendall officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Kelley family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

LEO ROY MOORE

LIBERTY — Leo Roy Moore, 69, of 178 Freedom Forest Drive, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.

Born in Fort White, Fla., he was the widower of Betty Goforth Moore and a son of the late Leroy Moore and Thelma Lee Fowler Moore.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria Garcia (Gonzalo) of Liberty; a son, Jesse James Moore of Liberty; a granddaughter, Beronica Garcia (Jonathan) of Pickens; a great-grandson, Damen Lanning; a God son, Diego Lopez; and a special friend, Ivy Beck.

Mr. Moore’s wishes were to be cremated, and no services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

TERRY TEAGUE

SIX MILE — Benjamin Terrell “Terry” Teague, 81, walked into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving children Terrell K. Teague (Christine), Cindy C. Brylski-Breit (Allen), Elizabeth A. Dehling (Ryan), and Robert S. Teague.

Terry was born in Tennessee on July 31, 1938, to Benjamin K. Teague and Ruth C. (Duckett) Teague. Raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina, he enjoyed a large extended family. He moved to Wisconsin in the early 1960s, where he developed numerous friendships that endure to this day, despite his return home to North Carolina in 1982.

A millwright by trade, Terry worked in many paper mills in Wisconsin and the Carolinas, in addition to owning a part-time welding repair shop. Terry spent the last 18 years of his career with Duke Power and Light, where he’d been employed since 1997. He retired in 2015.

An avid reader, Terry could always be found reading a book or two or three. He enjoyed technology, photography, CB radios and computers. An animal lover, he doctored and adopted cats and dogs all his life. His beautiful yellow lab, DC, was at his side when he passed. Terry was an active member at Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, where he regularly worshipped and attended Sunday school with his amazing church family.

Terry is survived by 10 of his 11 children/stepchildren, 47 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Dooley Franklin) Teague, his stepson, his four sisters, his brother-in-law and his parents.

Our family would like to thank Rev. Tim Friar of Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, Dad’s special friend Reva Presnell, the staff at Foothills and North Greenville Hospital and the health care system of South Carolina for all the amazing care they’ve provided him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church in his name are appreciated — online at givebutter.com/NhPLYW or mail to Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Six Mile, SC 29682.

Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID-19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, the family will have a private memorial service to honor Terry’s life in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel.

The livestream of his service will be available at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, by visiting his tribute wall at libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements

GARY EUGENE RHYNE

CENTRAL — Gary Eugene Rhyne, beloved husband of Martha Rhyne, entered into rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a long illness.

Mr. Rhyne was born in Belmont, N.C., to Ruth Bess and Otis Gilmer Rhyne, both of whom preceded him in death.

Mr. Rhyne retired from Park Elevator of Charlotte, NC. He had many hobbies, which included flying, boating and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Martha, of the home; son, Gary Eugene Rhyne II (Tina), and granddaughter, Ashley Rhyne of North Carolina; and stepchildren, Mac Wardlaw and Melanie Brown of South Carolina. Gary also leaves behind a large extended family and many friends, all of whom will greatly miss him.

Gary was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Teresa Hill; sister, Martha Flowers; grandson, Gary Eugene Rhyne III, all of Gaston County, N.C.; and a stepson, Richard Wardlaw of Central.

The family will host a memorial service at the graveside for Mr. Rhyne at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Camp Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Stone will officiate. Mr. Rhyne will be interred at Camp Creek Cemetery. The family will greet friends after the service.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Rhyne family.

Heb 4:3: For we which have believed do enter into rest.

JOHN W. BURGESS SR.

PICKENS — John W. Burgess Sr., 91, son of the late Purn Burgess and Correne Masters Burgess, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

John was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was also a United States Army veteran, having served his country during the Korean War.

Survivors include his children, Johnny Burgess (Jynene) of Pickens and Vicki Wood (Robin Barrick) of Hilton Head; grandchildren, John David Burgess (Kayla) and Will Burgess (Stephannie); great-grandchildren, Dax Burgess and Jackson Albrecht; and siblings, Cecil, Jack, Ruth, Ruby and Daisey.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Burgess was predeceased by the mother of his children, Helen Farr; a sister, Maxine; and three brothers, Dell, Alvin and Richard.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pickens by Rev. Steve Hart. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted by the family or donations can be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Fund.

The families will be at their respective homes.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Burgess family.