Courier Obituaries 8-14-24

VICTOR THOMAS SPEARMAN

EASLEY — Victor Thomas Spearman, 66, of Easley, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Perilla Starr Hall and Rufus O. Spearman Sr.

Victor loved golf and watching NASCAR. He also proudly served with the U.S. Air Force for two years and the U.S. Navy for 12 years.

Victor is survived by a son, Jonathan Spearman of Orlando, Fla.; a daughter, Amanda Finesey (Sean) of Liberty; brothers, Rufus O. Spearman Jr. (Barbara) of Easley and Gary L. Spearman of St. Peters, Mo.; a sister, Donna M. Barker of Tennessee; and grandchildren, Gabriel and Lochlan Finesey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby L. Spearman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 23, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home.

VICTORIA C. VENESKY

LIBERTY — Victoria C. Venesky, 97, of Liberty, passed away in her home on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Victoria was born in DuBois, Pa., to the late Simon and Petronilla Vasilauskas. A faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, she was the beloved wife of the late Edward Michael Venesky.

Victoria is survived by daughters, Norma Jean Venesky and Mary Ann Poston (Lance); sons Ron Venesky (Jane) and Gary Venesky (Lynne); grandchildren, Andrew Sauls, Jared Venesky, Trevor Venesky; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass for Victoria was held Aug. 3 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens, and a graveside service took place Aug. 5 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers are accepted by the family or donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements

JOHNNY RAY FERGUSON SR.

EASLEY — Mr. Ferguson was born in Greenville, to Ray William Ferguson and the late Barbara Lee Ferguson on April 17, 1959.

Johnny Ray was loved by his family immediate and extended. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as helping his parents run their family owned and operated business at Clear Spring fishing lake. The Retired electrician became an essential part of his parents’ caretaking during his retirement.

Mr. Ferguson is survived by his father, Ray William Ferguson; a brother, Broadus Randall Ferguson of Pickens; his eldest daughter, Kelly Michelle Long of Newberry; three sons, Johnny Ray Ferguson Jr, of Easley, Matthew Paul Ferguson of Pickens, and Brett William Ferguson of Pickens; and a host of grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mr. Ferguson is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Lee Ferguson and younger brother, Thomas Neil Ferguson. Johnny Ray also leaves behind his best friend and companion, his dog Max.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Ferguson family.

Psalms 84: 11-12 – For the Lord God is a sun and shield. The Lord will give grace and glory. No good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly. Oh Lord of hosts, blessed is the man that trust in thee.

MICHAEL LEE CUBBAGE

SUNSET — Michael Lee Cubbage, fondly known as “Cubby”, was born July 21, 1950, in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday, August 10, 2024, the angels descended and Michael is now in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Michael graduated from Lane High School in 1968 as a 3-star athlete and was awarded the first baseball scholarship to attend the University Of Virginia (UVA) where he played third base for the Cavaliers. During his first year at UVA, he was also quarterback for the football team.

In his senior year at Lane High School Michael was drafted but declined the offer; however, in his sophomore year at UVA, Michael was again drafted and accepted the offer by the Washington Senators, later known as the Texas Rangers. He played professional baseball with the Texas Rangers, the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets.

After his playing years, he worked his way through the managerial ranks, culminating as the Triple A level with Tidewater Tides. Michael coached in the Major Leagues with the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

During his coaching career, he won World Series Championships with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals. Additionally, he served as Special Assistant to the President of the Washington Nationals.

Commitment, determination and hard work resulted in his being inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, UVA Baseball Hall of Fame, Tidewater Baseball Hall of Fame and the Valley League Hall of Fame.

After 49 years of professional baseball, Michael retired and he and Janice moved from Charlottesville to Lake Keowee, Sunset.

Michael is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 35 years, Janice Cubbage, daughter, Jennifer Iams; grandchildren Connor and Maddie Iams; a brother, Christopher Cubbage; cousin Kenny Thurston, who was more like a brother (Rebecca), Myles Thurston and Janice’s cousins Tommy Gravely (Debbie), Perry Gravely (Kathryn), Bill Gravely and fiancé Marsha Patterson; and dear, loyal and dedicated friends Liza Holder, Laura Colwell and Tom Kelly. He leaves behind his best friend and golf cart riding companion Jax, his polar bear lab.

Michael is predeceased by his parents L. L. and Margie Cubbage of Charlottesville, Va

The Cubbage family is grateful to Cottingham Hospice House, Seneca, for their compassion, understanding ways, professionalism and comfort provided during his care. Additionally, the kindness, generosity and loving spirit of neighbors and friends who live at The Reserve at Lake Keowee were beyond amazing and greatly appreciated.

Should you wish to remember Michael in a special way, please consider a memorial donation to Pickens County Humane Society, 500 5 Forks Road, Liberty.

The family invites you to join them Aug. 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 309 East Cedar Rock St, Pickens at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Orchard House, The Reserve at Lake Keowee, 931 Reserve Boulevard, Sunset.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Cubbage family.

JOSHUA RYAN ‘JOSH’ METCALF

TRAVELERS REST — Joshua Ryan “Josh” Metcalf, 46, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9, 2024, at his home.

Born October 23, 1977, in Greenville County, Josh was the son of Joey Metcalf and Christi Metcalf of Pickens. Josh was Baptized and confirmed at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Greenville. He was a loving son and a skilled brick mason. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved the local rivers and lakes.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Metcalf is survived by his brothers, Adam Metcalf and Samuel Clark, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

Mr. Metcalf was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Betty Metcalf, and his maternal grandparents, Sam and Patsy Warden.

The family will hold a memorial service on Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1002 South Main St, Greenville, SC 29601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Josh’s honor may be made to a church of your choice.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Metcalf family.

SUE CHURCHWELL HIOTT

PICKENS — Sue Churchwell Hiott, 93, wife of the late David Weston Hiott, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at The Willows of Easley.

Born in Jackson County, N.C., on Nov. 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ollie R. Churchwell and Pauline Mabry Churchwell.

Sue was a Proverbs 31 woman, a virtuous, industrious, strong, and selfless woman who yearned to please God. Until the end of her life, her desire was to be of service to others. She fiercely loved and cared for her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her great joy. She also enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles, and game shows.

Sue retired from the School District of Pickens County after 27 years and was a long -time member of Pickens First Baptist Church where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior. Sue “fought the good fight; she finished the race, and she remained in the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7).

Sue is survived by her four sons; Weston Hiott of Sunset, Marc Hiott of Pickens, Tim Hiott (Kay) of Easley, Ben Hiott of Pickens; former daughter-in-law Vickie Hiott of Seneca; her grandchildren, Wes Hiott (Lindsey), Josh Hiott, Katy Hiott Whitson (Tim), Karlee Hiott White (Ross); great grandchildren, Eva Hiott, Hadley Hiott, Hayes Hiott; and her brother Robert Churchwell (Benita).

In addition to her husband and parents, Sue was predeceased by her brother Billy M. Churchwell and two sisters Ethel C. Hopkins and Hazel C. Nations.

A memorial service for Sue will be held on Aug. 13, at Pickens First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. A private burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to The Willows and Providence Hospice Care for the love and compassion shown to Sue during her time at The Willows of Easley. Sue greatly loved and appreciated her caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens First Baptist Church, 406 E Main Street, Pickens.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations – Pickens Chapel is serving the Hiott family.

DORIS BRIDGES LESLEY

MARIETTA — Doris Bridges Lesley, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at her home.

Born Sept. 27, 1940, Doris was the daughter of the late Claude Rogers and Ploma Odessa Burrell Rogers. Mrs. Lesley loved word finds and watching Judge Judy on TV.

Survivors include a daughter, Janet Wooten Anthony (Jamie) of Pickens; three grandchildren, Cindy Wooten of Pickens, Misty Bridges of Pickens and Dustin Bridges of Liberty; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Wilson (William) of Salem.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lesley was predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Stewart; two sons, Ronnie Bridges and Jonathan Lesley; three sisters, Betty Crowe, Patsy Palmer and Wanda Wilson; and three brothers, Doug Rogers, Tommy Rogers and Ricky Rogers.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Lesley family.

DONALD LEE MCCOLLUM SR.

PICKENS — Donald Lee McCollum Jr. 68, husband, soulmate, and best friend to Norma McCollum passed peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2024. He joined his Lord and Savior in heaven after courageously fighting cancer.

Donnie was born in Greenville to Donald Lee McCollum Sr. and Mary Bell McCollum.

Donnie was an avid racing fan. Throughout his life he enjoyed going to local tracks Greenville Pickens Speedway and most recently Anderson Motor Speedway. He also loved watching his favorite driver, “Bad” Brad Keselowski battle for the lead in Nascar. Donnie loved to watch The 700 club, to read his Bible, and have a good cup of coffee while sitting on the front porch bird watching with his wife. He was the best to talk to if you needed to laugh until your sides hurt, always cracking jokes. His family and friends could always count on him if they needed anything fixed. There didn’t seem to be anything he couldn’t do.

Donnie, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends is survived by his loving wife of 39 years; two daughters, Kimberly Phillips of Pickens and Laura McCollum (Casey) of Taylors; four grandchildren, Gracie Kelly, Raymond Wilson, Nevaeh Phillips and Teagan Phillips; his mother, Mary McCollum of Simpsonville; and his sister, Diane Bigbee (Clyde) of Simpsonville.

He was predeceased by his father, Donald Lee McCollum Sr.; a daughter, Sarah Wilson; and a grandson, Nicholas James.

A Graveside service will be held on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The American Cancer Society or Miracle Hill Children’s Home, 117 Drummond Ln. Pickens.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

MINNIE LUCILLE HOLLIDAY

ENOREE — Minnie Lucille Holliday, 77, of Enoree, S.C. passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Formerly of Pickens, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Clarence Collier and Hattie Mae Collier. She had a special appreciation for nature and working in her garden. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. A member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible.

Lucille is survived by her three daughters; Lucretia Crowe (Glenn) of Easley, Matilda Holliday of Simpsonville, Edith McCall (Randy) of Enoree; one son, Randal Holliday (Bethany) of Liberty, 10 grandchildren, three great grandchild, two brothers; Wayne and J.W. Collier.

Minnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years Maurice Clarence Holliday; son Timothy Holliday; granddaughter Oddyssey McCall; her parents; and her brother Jack Collier.

A visitation for Lucille will be held at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens on Aug. 15, from 9:30 a.m.to 10:15 a.m. A funeral Service will begin in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. A committal service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle Children’s Home.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JERRY A. BAGWELL

PICKENS — Jerry A. Bagwell, 62, loving husband of 38 years to Penny Elaine Wilson Bagwell, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at St. Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville.

Born Nov. 10, 1961, in Pickens County, Jerry was the son of the late Harold Elijah Bagwell and Bessie Lucille Stewart Bagwell. Jerry dedicated his life to his wife and son and loved his family, and he was an avid lover of music, as well as classic cars. He was the lead singer of the band “Whiskey Rose Band” for many years. He enjoyed supporting his son Jarrett’s music at many different venues. Jerry enjoyed working on classic cars and Jeeps with his close friend, Tony Simmons. He was blessed with two other great friends, Gary Barton and Scott Sitton, and his aunt, Joyce McJunkins.

Survivors include his wife, Penny Wilson Bagwell of the home; a son, Jarrett Bagwell of Pickens; and a brother, Jeff Bagwell (Sherion) of Pickens.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bagwell was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Bagwell.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent directly to Penny Bagwell to later be sent to local organizations to help fund close friends in need.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Bagwell family.

FRAN JEAN RIGGINS

EASLEY — Fran Jean Riggins, 72, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

Born in Fort Benning, Ga., Fran was the daughter of Eddie Eugene Riggins and Betty Jean Lankford Riggins. She graduated in 1970 from Easley High School, attended Clemson University and graduated in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University, where she sang with the World Action Singers.

In 1973, Fran was named Miss Easley and went on to represent her hometown in the Miss South Carolina pageant, where she won the title of Miss South Carolina. It was her great honor to represent her hometown and the state of South Carolina.

Fran’s passion for fashion design led her to New York City, where she began her career working for the New York office of Alice Manufacturing Company. She went on to model for Women’s Wear Daily and later became the North American representative for Leonard Paris in New York. Fran loved to sing, enjoyed culinary arts and was an avid runner and fitness enthusiast.

In 1988, Fran returned to Easley. During her time in Easley and Greenville, Fran worked as the marketing director for Greenville Radiology and as assistant director for the Easley Chamber of Commerce, where she retired from.

Fran is survived by her mother; two sons, Edwin W. Laffey III (Vanessa) of Arlington, Va., and Philip S. Laffey of Sunrise, Fla.; one granddaughter, Cecelia Collette Laffey; her sister, Reggia Riggins Stapleton (David) of Easley; and several nieces and nephews.

Fran was predeceased by her father.

To celebrate Fran’s life, a private family gathering will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Legacy Fund of Easley First Baptist Church, 300 E. 1st Ave., Easley, SC 29640.

FRANCES BRYSON

SIX MILE — Frances Mann Whitaker Bryson, a cherished member of the Six Mile community, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 in Anderson.

Born on Oct. 31, 1931, to Oscar and Sallie Duckworth Mann, she was the widow of Richard “Jack” Whitaker.

She worked for many years at Libco Mills. Following retirement she worked for Guardian Home Care, taking care of others. Throughout her life, Frances found solace and purpose in her unwavering faith as an active member of Kings Grove Baptist Church. Her devotion to serving her Lord and community was evident through her participation in initiatives like delivering Meals on Wheels for 26 years alongside her beloved sister, Mildred Smith.

Known for her green thumb, Frances poured her heart into tending to her garden and flowers, finding joy in their beauty. Her love for family knew no bounds, and she cherished every moment spent with her daughter, Susan McJunkin, and her husband, Steve; her son, Steve Whitaker; her sister, Mildred Smith; her adored grandchildren, Brent Whitaker (Leigh), Kylie Deppen (Jason) and Zack McJunkin (Gabrielle); and her five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Modena Kelley and Sarah Davis.

A celebration of Frances’ life was held Aug. 9 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Frances was laid to rest at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Let us join hands in commemorating a life well-lived and a spirit that continues to shine bright in the hearts of all who knew her. Frances will forever be remembered for her unwavering faith, kind spirit and boundless love for those around her. She will live on in our hearts and minds, a beacon of light and inspiration to us all.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting stjude.org or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Memorials donations may also be made to the Pickens County Meals on Wheels by visiting pcmow.org or by mail at 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty, SC 29657.

DANIEL RUEBEN GARRISON

EASLEY — Daniel Rueben Garrison, 79, loving husband to Linda Gail Garrison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at his residence.

Born Aug. 11, 1944, in Liberty, Dan was the son of the late Casper Ernest Garrison and Overa Medlock Garrison. Mr. Garrison loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time around horses.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Gail Garrison of the home; three sons, Dan Garrison Jr. of Texas, John Garrison (Jackie) of Atlanta and Kevin Garrison of Atlanta; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrison was predeceased by two brothers, Don C. Garrison and David Garrison.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Garrison family.

THOMAS WILLIAM MOORE

EASLEY — Thomas William Moore, 59, husband of Jenny Rebecca Holbrooks Moore, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at his residence.

Born March 13, 1965, in Easley, Thomas was the son of the late William Claude Moore and Helen Turner Moore. Mr. Moore was a member of Full Life Church of God and was saved on Easter Sunday. He loved his family dearly and loved spending time with his grandkids. He loved being on the water and loved his motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny Rebecca Holbrooks Moore of Simpsonville; three daughters, Toni Moore (Javoy Stewart), Kimber Cleary and Miranda Raines, all of Easley; two sons, Chris Bridges and Jon Bridges, both of Easley; eight grandchildren, Javoyrio, Javion, Jaiden, Jace, Brayden, Kloe, Carson and Jackson; and two brothers, Michael Moore (Genni) of Pickens and Jimmy Moore of Easley.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was predeceased by a sister, Martha Ann Kidd, and three brothers, William “Hawk Eye” Moore, Timmy Moore and Dwayne Moore.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 in the sanctuary of Full Life Church of God, 118 Pistol Club Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Moore family.

HARVEY GALLOWAY

EASLEY — Harvey Eugene Galloway, known to many as just Harvey, passed away on Aug. 6, 2024, at the age of 78.

He was a proud retiree of Alice Manufacturing, where he served for 44 years. Born on Aug. 30, 1945, in Easley, he was a son of the late Roy and Beatrice Ramage Galloway.

Harvey will be fondly remembered by his beloved wife of 60 years, Dean Galloway; his adoring daughter, Lynne Maness (Glen); and a grandson, Zack Ward (Emily). Also surviving are a great-grandchild, Derrian, and a sister, Doris Dodgens. He was loved by several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

A true Clemson sports fan, Harvey found joy in cheering for his favorite team and spending time fishing on Lake Hartwell, surrounded by nature that he cherished. His passion for outdoor activities was further evident as he loved going four-wheeling with family and friends, creating lasting memories in the great outdoors.

Per his request, no services are planned. His warm smile, kind heart and love for life will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Peace, and a brother, Jimmy Galloway.

FRED JACKSON

LIBERTY — Fred Jackson, 83, husband to the late Bobbie Nell Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Born Oct. 3, 1940, in Pickens County, Fred was the son of the late Jesse Jackson and Ruth Jane Pettit Jackson. Fred loved his family dearly. He enjoyed dancing, fishing and hunting. He was a people person who loved living life and helping others.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Patricia Carpenter of Easley; three daughters, Pamela Morton of Pickens, Lynn Jackson of Liberty and Amy Morton of Westminster; a son, Tom Jackson of Liberty; six grandchildren, David Morton, Tyler Johnson, Amber Duncan, Dustin Jackson, Kelly Jackson and Terra Powell; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, William “Dude” Jackson of Whitesburg, Ga.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was predeceased by three brothers, Grover Jackson, Junior Jackson and Bobby Jackson; and a sister, Annie Ruth Wilson.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 10 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Fred’s honor may be made to Pickens County Senior Center, 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Jackson family.

ALLEN ROPER

LIBERTY — Allen Roper, 72, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, surrounded by his family.

Born March 13, 1952, in Pickens County, Allen was the son of the late Jake T. Roper and Opal G Bryant Roper. Allen worked for many years at Michelin before his retirement. He loved playing the guitar and singing. He especially enjoyed singing for the senior centers and nursing homes. He was an avid Gamecock fan and enjoyed attending or spending his Saturdays watching games with his son and grandkids.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Roper (Kristy) of Powdersville; a stepson, Brook Gibson; grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Thomas, Sam and Joshua; a great-grandson, Mateo; sisters, Sylvia Dover (Robert) and Linda York (Ray); brothers, Jerry Roper (Mirna) and Tim Roper (J.J.); Debbie Roach (Steve), Dale Roper (Missy) and Mark Roper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Roper was predeceased by Jeff’s mother, Diane “Cookie” Patterson; fiancé, Debbie Galloway; and stepson, Scott Gibson.

Visitation was held on Aug. 12 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens, followed by a graveside service at the Rice’s Creek Baptist Church cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Allen’s honor may be made to the Hagood Community Senior Center, 129 Schoolhouse St., Pickens.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Roper family.

SARAH LEE GARRETT O’SHIELDS

EASLEY — Sarah Lee Garrett O’Shields, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Clyde Lee Garrett and the late Melzie Blackwell Garrett, Sarah was a graduate of Easley High School and Draughon’s Business College. She was a retired executive secretary from Stone Manufacturing-Umbro and a member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Sarah had a passion for quilting and sewing, but her greatest love was for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving are her two daughters, Janet L. Taylor of Lumberton, N.C., and Susan O’Shields Sauls of Easley; her three grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Taylor Marshall (Travis) of Raleigh, N.C., Robert Matthew Taylor (Kallee) of Lumberton, N.C., and Emily Michelle Sauls of Easley; and her five great-grandchildren, Bryson Knox Lassiter, Maddox Leon Marshall, Laney Olivia Marshall, Levi Owen Marshall and Caroline Dowless Taylor.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was predeceased by her son-in-law, Charles Taylor; her sister, Kathryn G. Harp; and her former spouse, Dewey (D.B.) O’Shields.

Graveside services were held Aug. 11 at Westview Cemetery in Easley, with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating.

LINDA CAROL PINION

EASLEY — Linda Carol Pinion, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at her home, surrounded by family.

Born May 22, 1941, Linda was the daughter of the late Roy Parham and Elsie Parham. Mrs. Pinion was a member of Wayside Baptist Church in Easley. She enjoyed having fun with family and friends. She loved her family dearly, especially her children.

Survivors include children, Bryan Pinion (Tammy) of Pickens and Kevin Pinion of the home; grandchildren, Levi Pinion (McKayla), Sierra Pinion and Christopher Clark (Christy); great-grandchildren, Miya, Naomi and Alice; a sister, Norma Sue Strader; and a brother, Junior Parham (Edith).

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pinion was predeceased by her husband, K.V. Pinion, and a son, Barry Pinion.

Funeral services were held Aug. 11 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Pinion family.

JOYCE ELIZABETH CONNELLY GRAYSON

EASLEY — Joyce Elizabeth Connelly Grayson, 89, wife of the late Webster D. Grayson, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Born in Prosperity, she was the daughter of the late Roy Connelly and Annette S. Connelly.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She poured her heart and life out caring for her family.

She enjoyed taking family vacations, whether at Disney World, the beach or the mountains. If a family member was in need, Joyce was there.

She was a graduate of Prosperity High School and Francis Marion University. She worked as a school secretary, teacher’s aide and teacher.

She taught Adult Education students, hearing-impaired students and fifth-grade students for 10 years at Bennettsville Elementary School.

She was a member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church and the Josephine Rogers Sunday school class.

She is survived by her three sons, Tony A. Grayson (Kim), Paul M. Grayson and Ken Grayson (Libby); one brother, Bruce Connelly; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Grayson, Erik Grayson, Amber Grayson (Anthony), Laura Christian (Will), Kathleen Grayson (Carl Gibson), James Grayson (Mackenzie) and Brooke Grayson; and two great- grandchildren, Jordan Christian and Lily Jean Christian.

She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Connelly; sister, Patsy Connelly; and daughter-in-law, Wendy Grayson.

A private funeral will be held, with Rev. Erik K. Grayson speaking. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Jeremy Grayson, Amber Grayson, Laura Christian, Kathleen Grayson, James Grayson and Brooke Grayson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Via Hospice, 1003 Grove Road, Suite E, Greenville, SC 29605.

