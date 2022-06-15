Courier Obituaries 8-15-22

JIMMY A. RICHARDSON

EASLEY — Jimmy Alan Richardson, 70, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Collins Forrest “Richard” Richardson and Nellie “Nell” Pauline Chappell Richardson.

Jimmy worked with Bi-Lo and Winn Dixie for over 30 years and retired from Bi-Lo. He enjoyed fishing, loved cars and racing.

Surviving are his children, April Renee Dial (David) of Greer, Nathan A. Richardson of Easley and Ashley Lindsey of Piedmont; grandchildren, Skylar Richardson, Raigan Loudermilk, Bryson Dial, Blake Richardson, Jordan Richardson, Eden Dial, Emerson Dial, Adelyn Murray, Ashby Murray and many adopted grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Richardson of Easley and Randy Richardson of Easley; and a sister, Sandra Farrow of Easley.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

A memorial service to honor Jimmy’s life will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday, June 17, 2022, in the funeral home chapel.

Flowers will be accepted.

Please visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

PATRICIA HENDERSON BROCK

EASLEY — Patricia Henderson Brock, 82, wife of 63 years to Glenn R. Brock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her residence.

A native of Spartanburg County, Mrs. Brock was born on Feb. 9, 1940, to the late Edgar C. Henderson and Lucille Cannon Henderson. Mrs. Brock was a member of Pickens View Wesleyan Church. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. Mrs. Brock was the co-owner of Brocks Department Store in Pickens for 30 years. She enjoyed going to the merchandise market, cooking, going to the beach, and loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn R. Brock of the home; her daughter, Cathy Billington (David) of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Marley Russell (Eric) and Jeremey Billington (Taylor); a sister, Norma Powell; and her nieces and nephews, Lee Anne, Benjamin, David, John David, Mable, June Ann, Chris, Rylie, Alissa, Katie, Caleb, Laura Beth, Anna Beth, Brock, David, Sarah, and Remee.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brock was predeceased by her son, Randy Brock and a sister, Linda McDowell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Brocks honor to Pickens View Wesleyan Church Missions Fund.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, at Pickens View Wesleyan Church from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Brock Family.

BRENDA LOUISE SMITH

CENTRAL — Brenda Louise Smith, 73, loving wife of the late Colie Blease “Dee” Smith Jr., passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.

A native of Central, Brenda was born on Nov. 23, 1948, to the late John L. Dill and Mary J. Finley Dill. She loved to feed her family and was a great homemaker. Brenda loved her family and friends dearly.

Survivors include her children, Pam K. Hedden of Central, Candy Davis (Chris) of Six Mile and Sandy Simmons (Scott) of Six Mile; nine grandchildren, Seth Broome, Jonathan Broome (Cindy), Jennifer Fretwell (Austin), Crystal Hedden (Dusty), Ezra Hedden (Rian), Emily Faith Morris (Collin), Brooke Wood (Thomas), Brandon Simmons (Jessica) and Brett Simmons; 10 great-grandchildren, Eva, Nathaniel, Iris, Conner, Aiden, Rilee, Gray, Olive, Rayne and Scott; her siblings, Jon Ellen Gravley (Clyde), Patsy Rollins (Melvin) and Donna Cartee (Michael); a sister-in-law, Ethel Dill; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Angie Jones; a grandson, Cain “Zach” Hedden ; three brothers, Jimmy Dill, Jerry Dill and Eddie Dill; a sister, Sandra Roque; and a brother-in-law, Johnnie Roque.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Smith Family.

DONALD ‘SHOT’ POWELL

NORRIS — Donald R. “Shot” Powell, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Cateechee, he was a son of the late Edward and Lula Nations Powell. Mr. Powell retired from the School District of Pickens County where he worked at Daniel High School and was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Mary Powell; two daughters, Sandy Green (Keith) of Six Mile and Pam Anderson (Jack) of Liberty; a son, Donnie Powell (Patty) of Liberty; nine grandchildren, Marci Shetler (Josh), Melissa Sloan (Matthew), Jimmy Powell (Monica), Lucas Anderson (Kelly), Ben Anderson, Emily Green, Noah Anderson and Samantha and Beth Anderson; also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Caleb, Gabe, Austin, Cason, Brycen, Ella and Gunner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Bagwell; seven brothers, Fred, Thomas, Claude, Furman, Clarence “Crip”, Wallace and Ernest “Cub” Powell; and a great-grandson, Kyle Sloan.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Powell were conducted on June 10, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 634 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DORIS M. CAREY

EASLEY — Doris M. Carey, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home.

A native of Anderson County, Doris was born on Mar. 31, 1940, the daughter of the late James Durke Carey and Evie Lee Osborn. Ms. Carey enjoyed reading and watching game shows.

Survivors include her children, Shelia Morgan (Tony), Randy Smith, Janet Cantrell (David) and Tracey Howard (Steve) all of Easley; grandchildren, Chad Sheriff (Stephanie), Brandy Peppers (Wes), Allen Cantrell (Jeannie), Derek Smith, Tiffany Christianson, Zachary Howard (Tiffany), Corey Smith (Stephanie), Kaitlyn Howard and Rebekah Howard; 14 great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Carey (Florence), Larry Carey (Barbara) and Jimmy Carey (Glenda); as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Carey was predeceased by two sisters, Jeanette Burkhalter and Betty DeLoache; grandson, Anthony “Tony” Smith; and son-in-law, Jim Wood.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 6 until 8 p.m., in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home with burial to follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris’ honor may be made to Interim HealthCare, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Carey family.

