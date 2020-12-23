Courier Trespass Notices 12-23-20
In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code.
Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:
Harry and Beverly Carson Dec. 2020
H&A Properties, LLC Dec. 2020
Laura Carson Jones Dec.2020
L.C. Russell Dec. 2020
James and Sheila Stansell Jan. 2021
Dollie G. Morris Jan. 2021
Rick Madden/
RJM and Associates Jan. 2021
George Hannah Mar. 2021
Murpree Farm LLC Mar. 2021
Sarah Rampey Mar. 2021
Lloyd and Inez Sutter April 2021
James Dan Winchester and
Avanelle S. Winchester April 2021
Clarence and Violet Simmons May 2021
Richard Riggins May 2021
Ricky T. Anthony and
Margaret H. Anthony June 2021
Ruth W. Clark and
William Larry Clark June 2021
John Hendricks July 2021
Susan P. Gilstrap and
Michael H. Pilgrim July 2021
Mark and Rebekah Welty July 2021
Rosemarie and Greg D’Ginto Aug. 2021
Samuel C. Coffman Aug. 2021
Treadwell and Erica Zieigler Aug. 2021
Betty L. Haynes Aug. 2021
Phillip Reece Sept. 2021
Sherrie Dwier Sept. 2021
K.D. and Martha Hawkins Sept. 2021
Teresa Julian Tumbleston Sept. 2021
Tommy N. Todd Sept. 2021
Rocky Nimmons Nov. 2021
Diane P. and Stephen J.
Holcombe Nov. 2021
Barry S. Durham Nov. 2021
Teresa Granger, Brian Wood
and Veronica Dees Dec. 2021
James Pence Nov. 2022
Randall and Lynne Griffin Sept. 2023