Courier Trespass Notices 3-2-22

In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code.

Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:

George Hannah Mar. 2022

Murpree Farm LLC Mar. 2022

Sarah Rampey Mar. 2022

Waymon and Doris Aiken April 2022

Clarence and Violet Simmons May 2022

L.C. Russell May. 2022

James Dan Winchester

and Avanell S. Winchester July 2022

John Hendricks July 2022

James Pence Nov. 2022

Rocky Nimmons Nov. 2022

Betty L. Haynes Nov. 2022

Barry Durham Dec. 2022

James and Sheila Stansell Jan. 2023

Dollie G. Morris Mar. 2023

Susan P. Gilstrap and

Michael H. Pilgrim July 2023

Randall and Lynne Griffin Sept. 2023