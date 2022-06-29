COVID-19 vaccine for young kids may be ‘game-changer’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control urge residents to follow COVID-19 recommendations in order to help reduce community levels throughout the state.

DHEC held a media briefing on COVID-19 issues on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved vaccinations for ages 6 months and older, according to DHEC public health director Dr.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login