COVID deaths down

COLUMBIA — After reporting double-digit deaths each week over the past month, Pickens County has seen a decline in both cases and deaths from COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), with seven confirmed deaths reported this week.

According to DHEC, the number of confirmed cases in the county rose by 349 last week, when the county’s number of confirmed cases reached 24,993. As of Monday, the county had 400 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths and 47 probable deaths.