COVID Task Force plans virtual town hall meeting

PICKENS — The city of Pickens COVID Task Force will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 with a panel made up of local school officials.

Dr. Geanice Holton will serve as the moderator for the event.

The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook by Around Pickens and the city of Pickens.

Citizens are encouraged to submit questions that they may have about the virus and local schools on the city of Pickens website under the Pickens COVID Response tab.