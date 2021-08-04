Crumpton named SC Middle School Coach of the Year

GREENVILLE — Pickens Middle School head volleyball coach Mellie Crumpton was recently named the 2021 Middle School Coach of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

Crumpton accepted the award on Sunday evening, July 25, during a ceremony at the Greenville Convention Center.

“To be chosen as the recipient of this award is very exciting and thrilling,” Crumpton said. “I was all smiles Sunday evening as I walked across the stage to accept my award. It was amazing to look around the room filled with such dedicated, selflessly devoted, compassionate coaches and to be sitting there with them was a very humbling experience. It was certainly a moment that I will never

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login