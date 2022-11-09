Dacusville Middle School delivering excellence

Last week I said I was going to hang up my old education reporter hat for a while, after straining my brain on the national test scores that had just been released.

But I couldn’t do it.

Once the bug bit me, I couldn’t let it go without making sense of something else I noticed that seemed to stand out.

See if you can figure out what was gnawing at me, from this multiple choice question:

Out of these four schools, pick the one that is different: Clemson Elementary School, R.C.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login