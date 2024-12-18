Daniel girls down Lions
By Bru Nimmons
Sports Editor
bnimmons@thepccourier.com
CENTRAL — Playing their second game in two days, the Daniel girls’ basketball team would have had an easy excuse to come out slow against Franklin County on Wednesday night.
Instead, the Lions legs looked nothing but fresh as they hit 12 three-pointers and put the pressure on Franklin County in a 66-41 win to move them to 6-1.
“They’re shooting the ball well right now,” Daniel head coach
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login