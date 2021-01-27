Daniel girls pull away late against Warriors

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

WESTMINSTER — After a defensive struggle in the first half, Daniel girls’ basketball coach Cosandar Griffin was in dire need of some offense against West-Oak last Tuesday night.

The Lions turned to sophomore guard Destiny Hoover and she delivered big, scoring 11 points in the second half as Daniel pulled away for a 41-27 victory.

“She’s such a hard worker,” Griffin said of Hoover. “She was the leader of the offense today, and I’m just lucky to have her.”

The Lions got off to great start in the first with all-state senior

You must be logged in to view this content.