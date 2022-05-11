Daniel to play for state title

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

POWDERSVILLE — Playing in what head coach Phillip Boyer described as the most intense game of his career, the Daniel High School boys’ soccer team clawed its way out to a 2-0 lead against Powdersville on Monday night before a last-minute goal by the Patriots cut the lead to one.

With the season on the line, the Lions’ back line hunkered down as it had all night, never allowing the Patriots to gain an inch and outlasting them through an excruciatingly long stoppage time to pull out the 2-1 win in the Class 3A Upper State championship match and secure a return to the state

