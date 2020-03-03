Daniel’s Benson to play in North/South game

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — High school basketball season has finally come to an end in Pickens County, but one local athlete will have a final chance to represent his alma mater on the hardwood.

Daniel’s Brenton Benson was named last week to the North/South All-Star game, where he will compete against some of the best basketball players in the state of South Carolina.

The game will be held at Lexington High School on Saturday, March 21.

“It’s very exciting,” Benson said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Benson, a 6’6″ senior forward/center, was one of the driving forces behind one of Daniel’s most successful seasons in the past decade, averaging more than 12 points and eight rebounds a game, while the team went 23-6 and won its first playoff game in seven years.

“He’s a monster on the glass,” Daniel coach Ben Touchberry said of Benson earlier this season. “He

You must be logged in to view this content.