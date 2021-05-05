Deal to preserve iconic Table Rock vista

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Table Rock is the most photographed natural wonder in South Carolina, and for years, images of the mountain have been captured by visitors from Grant Meadow, the hay meadow at its base.

A collaboration between landowner Hoyt Grant and several conservation groups will ensure that no development will ever mar future photographs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the meadow to celebrate the addition of 21 acres of the property to a conservation agreement established in 2013.

“I think you can all see why this is one of the most iconic views in South Carolina

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login