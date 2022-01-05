Death ruled justifiable homicide
Four arrested in connection with Piedmont man’s killing
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Several men face charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month, but none have been charged with murder, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 19, deputies responded to a disturbance call at 346 Stewart Gin Road in Liberty.
A man’s body was found in the yard with an apparent gunshot wound. The Pickens County
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login