Decades-old mystery

Chamber hoping to ID local residents who made an impression in Midlands community in 1989

By Rocky Nimmons

Publisher

rnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce officials have a mystery, and they need your help to solve it.

The chamber received a package of appreciation in September and has asked many in the Pickens community to help identify agroup of Pickens folks who took the extra step to help those in need more than 30 years ago.

The letter was accompanied by a beautiful matted and framed picture from the community of Dalzell, S.C. Located between Sumter and Camden, the small community was hit hard by Hurricane

