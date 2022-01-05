Deputies look for robbery suspects
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects who robbed an Easley convenience store last week.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Spinx convenience store at 4283 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley in the early morning hours of Dec. 29 about a reported armed robbery.
A cashier told deputies two people entered the store brandishing a handgun, the release said.
Before fleeing on foot, the two people
